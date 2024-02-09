Travis Scott's net worth: How wealthy is the American rapper?

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is known for his successful career, which has seen him receive nominations for various prestigious awards, including the Grammys. His success has seen him earn in music sales, endorsements, and more. Learn more about Travis Scott's net worth and how he attained it.

Travis Scott attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont (L). The rapper attends the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater (R). Photo: Phillip Faraone, Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott's net worth has grown tremendously since he joined the entertainment industry. His success in music has propelled him to become one of the biggest rappers in the game right now. And he is still going on, achieving different milestones with every release. The rapper cruises in high-end vehicles and boasts multiple pricey properties, sparking curiosity about his fortune.

Travis Scott's profile summary

Real name Jacques Berman Webster II Nicknames La Flame, Cactus, JackTrav, Travis Scott Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1991 Age 32 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 177 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda Webster Father Jacques Webster Siblings Two Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner (2017–2023) Children Two School Elkins High School University University of Texas at San Antonio Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $80 million–$90 million Instagram @travisscott Facebook @travisscottlaflame X (Twitter) @trvisXX

Travis Scott's net worth

How much is Travis Scott worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, CA Club India, and Parade, Travis Scott has an alleged net worth of between $80 million and $90 million in 2024. His primary source of income is his music career, where he earns money through tours, record sales, royalties, and more. He also has a lucrative endorsement deal with Nike. Below is a breakdown of his earnings:

Music career

Travis has a successful music career has seen him earn from music since 2008. He has released four studio albums, one compilation album, one collaborative album, two mixtapes, three collaborative mixtapes, two collaborative EPs and over 56 singles so far.

According to Best Selling Albums, Travis has sold over 8 million albums worldwide, with Astroworld as his most successful album to date, selling over 5 million copies.

Tours and performances

How much does Travis Scott make per show? Per Variety, the rapper reportedly earned between $1.3 million and $1.8 million per show in the USA in 2023. He also made an estimated $6 million from a single concert performance in Saudi Arabia.

Astroworld festival

Five interesting facts about rapper Travis Scott. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Following the release of his album Astroworld in 2018, Travis announced the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. The 2018 version had appearances from various star artists like Post Malone, Lil Wayne and more. The festival occurred two more times before being halted in 2021 after a disaster that saw ten concertgoers dead.

How much did Travis Scott earn from Astroworld? Per Forbes, The Astroworld tour grossed $53.5 million in 2019.

Fortnite concert

In 2020, Travis and his Cactus Jack team collaborated with Epic Games to launch merchandise. He also participated in a live concert that reportedly earned him $20 million. His Fortnite collaboration ended in 2021.

Endorsements and merchandise

Travis Scott has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands, including Reebok, Nike, McDonald's, and PlayStation.

Reebok

According to Complex, early in his career (2013), Travis Scott signed an endorsement deal with Reebok. He was featured in various campaigns for the 30th anniversary of the Classic Leather wearing a Stash collab.

He was also seen rocking Reebok archives like the Instapump Fury and Ventilator. However, the partnership failed, and no sneaker collaboration happened.

Nike and Jordan

Travis has collaborated extensively with Nike and the Jordan Brand. His creative input and endorsement deal with Nike reportedly earns him around $10 million annually. Notable Travis Scott shoes include the Dior B713, launched in 2022; the Nike SB Dunk Low, established in 2020; and the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack", launched in 2018.

McDonald's collaboration

Travis Scott partnered with McDonald's in September 2020 in a multi-level sponsorship deal worth a reported $5 million. They launched a limited menu in participating McDonald's restaurants in North America named Travis Scott.

The collaboration also involved launching a line of McDonald's and Cactus Jack-branded merchandise, including a number of clothing items, a rug, and a McNugget-shaped body pillow.

PlayStation collaboration

Travis Scott signed a multiyear deal with Sony in October 2020 to collaborate on the PlayStation brand as a strategic creative partner. According to The Direct, the PlayStation deal is reportedly worth $20 million.

Film industry

Per IMDb, Travis has featured in minor roles in various film and TV productions, which has helped him improve his net worth. He made his theatrical debut in the 2021 film Gully, where he played a movie store owner. The rapper also made his directorial debut in 2023 in the film Circus Maximus.

Assets

The rapper has accumulated a variety of assets throughout his career. Here is a breakdown of some of the known ones:

Real estate

The rapper reportedly owns over 20 real estate properties in the United States. Among them is Travis Scott's house in Houston, Texas, which he allegedly bought for around $14.5 million in 2019. He also owns a mansion in Brentwood Hills, LA, which he purchased for $23.5 million, and a 200-acre ranch in Hawaii.

Cars

The rapper has an impressive car collection. According to Lambo Cars, Travis owns a Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, Bugatti Chiron, Range Rover Autobiography, Toyota MR2, Maybach G650, Lamborghini Urus and more.

What was Travis Scott's net worth before Kylie?

Since Travis' relationship with Kylie Jenner began in 2017, his net worth in 2016 was allegedly between $2 million and $3 million.

FAQs

Who is Travis Scott? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer renowned for the hit songs Sicko Mode, Astroworld, Yosemite and Antidote. How old is Travis Scott? The entertainer is 32 years old (as of February 2024), having been born on 30 April 1991. What is Travis Scott's net worth on Forbes? The rapper's last Forbes listing was in 2020, when he had an estimated net worth of $39.5 million. What was Travis Scott's net worth in 2023? The rapper had an alleged net worth of between $60 million and $80 million in 2023. What was Travis Scott's net worth in 2022? The rapper had an alleged net worth of between $54 million and $60 million. Does Travis Scott have kids? Yes. Travis and his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have two children—Stormi and Aire. Why is Travis Scott so famous? His unique sound and style have made him one of the most famous artists in the music industry today.

Many hip-hop fans are eager to know more about Travis Scott's net worth. The American rapper has an alleged net worth of between $80 million and $90 million in 2024. Travis has generated his wealth from his successful career as a musician.

Yen.com.gh published an informative piece detailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth. Kareem is a former professional basketball player for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kareem's success on and off the pitch has led to an interest in his wealth. The star has made money off sports, acting, authorship and government appointments. So, how has he earned throughout his career?

Source: YEN.com.gh