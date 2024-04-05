Who is Kevin Durant's wife? All about the basketball star's dating history

Kevin Durant's fame and fortune have made fans interested in his life. The media has linked the NBA star with various women, resulting in many speculations about his love life. Is the basketball star married? And if so, who is Kevin Durant's wife?

Kevin Wayne Durant (KD) is a renowned American professional basketball player for the NBA's Phoneix Suns. He has enjoyed success in his career, winning top accolades. However, aside from his profession, the topic of Kevin Durant's wife has also generated interest from the public.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Wayne Durant Nickname KD, The Slim Reaper, Durantula Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1988 Age 35 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Washington DC, USA Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'11" Height in centimetres 211 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda (née Durant) Father Wayne Pratt Siblings Three Relationship status Single Education National Christian Academy, Oak Hill Academy, Montrose Christian School University University of Texas Profession Basketball player Net worth $300 million–$320 million Instagram @easymoneysniper X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Kevin Durant's wife?

Does Kevin Durant have a wife? As of writing, Kevin Durant is unmarried and has never married before. He was previously engaged, but the relationship with his fiance didn't work out. In addition to not being married, the star is reportedly single and has kept his love life private.

Has Kevin Durant been in a relationship?

The two-time NBA champion has been in a few known romantic relationships in the past. Here is Kevin Durant's dating history, including confirmed and alleged relationships.

Lana Rhoades (2021)

Lana Rhoades is a former American adult film star and internet personality. Rumours of her dating Kevin started in 2021 after details emerged of her going on a date with a basketball player from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Republic World, Lana Rhoades admitted to having made a trip to New York, where she attended an NBA game and then went to dinner with a Nets star who is a Libra. Kevin was the only Libra player on the Nets team at the time.

While speaking to the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast in May 2021, she said,

The guy who invited me also invited one of the other girls and this isn't the first time that this has happened to me that where I've been invited on a date and they also invite a backup option.

Lana added that the date didn't go as planned as she had to leave because the date was boring. She said;

We ended up leaving dinner… because the date was really boring…. I don't want to be mean but me and this guy didn't click.

Amy Shehab (2019)

Amy Shehab is an Instagram model and jewellery designer from the USA. Rumours of her dating Kevin Durant began in 2019 after he followed and began liking several of Shehab's photos on Instagram. However, none of the involved parties confirmed the rumours; thus, they remain speculations.

Cassandra Anderson (2018)

Cassandra Aderson is an American real estate agent. She allegedly dated Kevin Durant in 2018. The speculations began after the paparazzi saw them together hanging out on various occasions.

According to Black Sports Online, Kevin appeared on Cassandra's Snapchat in January 2018 while on an alleged date. Their low-key relationship reportedly ended in October 2018.

Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude (2017)

Rosalyn Fatima Gold-Onwude is an American-Nigerian sports broadcaster. According to Lipstick Alley, a source close to Kevin revealed in 2017 that the player was dating Rosalyn under the radar. However, they never came out publicly to accept or deny the rumours.

Brittney Elena (2017)

Brittney Elena is an American social media influencer, model, actress, TV host, Instagram star, and YouTuber. She allegedly dated Kevin Durant in 2017 after being spotted with him several times during the 2016/2017 NBA season.

Jasmine Shine (2016)

Jasmine Shine is an American social media personality. According to Terez Owens, Jasmine was Kevin Durant's on-again, off-again girlfriend for a while. She was also spotted sitting at the courtside in an NBA game in May 2016.

Crystal Renee (2014/2015)

Crystal Renee is an American actress and costume designer. According to Black Sport Online, the actress was linked with Kevin Durant in late 2014 after being seen attending various events together. However, the allegations were rumours as neither party confirmed or denied them.

Monica Wright (2013)

Monica Ashante Wright Rogers is an American basketball coach and former player. Is Kevin Durant's wife Monica Wright? No, she isn't. However, Monica was engaged to KD in July 2013 after dating for several months. Their relationship didn't work out, and they ended their engagement and relationship in 2014.

According to GQ, Kevin Durant revealed the reason for their breakup in a 2015 interview. He said,

I had a fiancée, but…I really didn't know how to, like, love her, you know what I'm saying? We just went our separate ways.

On her part, Monica revealed the reason for her breakup during another interview. She said,

Yeah, in my last relationship [with Durant], I had to make a decision about compromising myself as a woman. I had to make a decision to leave a relationship, which a lot of people thought I was crazy to leave. There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it. Because I hold to what I know to be true, that is what God will reward instead of what people on the earth think is a good catch.

Rachel Lindsay (2006/2007)

Rachel Lynn Lindsay is an American media personality, attorney and podcaster best known for her roles in The Bachelor (season 21) and its spinoff, The Bachelorette. According to US Weekly, Lindsay reportedly dated Kevin Durant while in college, but they broke up when she went to law school at Marquette University.

However, in a 2018 interview with SI, Lindsay set the record straight, revealing that she and Kevin were only friends. She said;

I'll put it like this: I know Kevin. We went to college together at the same time. But no, what the – the way the media played it out, I think they said we were still serious and we were almost engaged. No.

Does Kevin Durant have kids?

Kevin Durant doesn't have any children. However, in 2022, rumours began that the star had fathered a child with Lana Rhoades, with whom he went on a date in 2021.

According to Marca, Kevin's date with Lana was less than a year before her son's birth. However, social influencer Logan Paul accidentally mentioned the father, revealing he was an NBA star, not Kevin Durant.

FAQs

Who is Kevin Durant's girlfriend? The star's relationship status is unknown, and he is reportedly single. Who is Kevin Durant's ex-wife? The NBA superstar has never been married and doesn't have an ex-wife. How old is Kevin Durant's wife? KD is still single as of early 2024. Who are Kevin Durant's wife and son? Kevin doesn't have a wife and son as of the time of writing. Has Kevin Durant been in a relationship? Yes. The star has previously dated several women, including Monica Wright and Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude (rumoured). Who is Kevin Durant engaged to? As of early 2024, KD is not in any known engagement. What happened between Kevin Durant and Monica Wright? The ex-couple were engaged in 2013 after dating for several months but called off their engagement and separated in 2014. How much money is Kevin Durant worth? According to Acknowledge and Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Durant has an alleged net worth of between $3000 million and $320 million in 2024.

The topic of Kevin Durant's wife has generated interest from the public. However, the renowned basketball player is unmarried as of writing. Additionally, KD is reportedly single, although many speculations surround his love life.

