Billy Dee Williams' net worth: How wealthy is the movie star and actor?

Billy Dee Williams is a famous actor, painter and novelist. He is known for his roles in various films, including Mahogany, Nighthawks, and The Empire Strikes Back. As a result of his extensive roles, the entertainer has earned handsomely from his work. So, what is Billy Dee Williams's net worth now, and what are his other sources of income?

Billy Dee Williams attends separate events at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles (L) and in Anaheim (R) in California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Image Group LA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billy Dee Williams's net worth has grown steadily over the years. He is among entertainers with the longest-standing careers, having debuted his career in the early 1940s. His long career has enabled him to earn an impressive fortune, thus contributing to his total wealth.

Billy Dee Williams' profile summary

Full name William December Williams Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 6 April 1937 Age 86 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Loretta Anne Father William December Williams Sr Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Teruko Nakagami Children Three School Booker T. Washington Junior High School, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art College National Academy of Fine Arts and Design Profession Actor, novelist, painter Net worth $7.5 million–$9 million Facebook @realbdw Instagram @therealbillydee

What is Billy Dee Williams' net worth?

What is Billy Dee Williams' net worth and salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Popular Net Worth, and Net Worth Post, the entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $7.5 million and $9 million.

Williams has accumulated this wealth through his diverse career in the entertainment industry as an actor, painter, and singer. He has also made money from real estate. Here is a detailed breakdown of his earnings and assets:

Acting career

Top 5 facts about Billy Dee Williams. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Though his earnings from acting are not public, Billy Dee's stage and film career has earned him a lot. He began his career in 1943, initially featuring in stage and Broadway productions before breaking into film and television acting in 1959.

Williams has also appeared in various videos and adverts. In 2008, he appeared in a video on Funny or Die. He was also a cast member of the 2009 web-based original series Diary of a Single Mom.

Billy Dee Williams' movies

According to IMDb, the actor has 168 acting credits. Here are some of his notable film and TV show appearances:

Movies/TV shows Year In Search of Tomorrow 2022 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2019 The Lego Batman Movie 2017 The Man in 3B 2015 Bloodlines 2014 This Bitter Earth 2012 Barry Munday 2010 Fanboys 2009 iMurders 2008 Hood of Horror 2006 Constellation 2005 The Last Place on Earth 2002 Good Neighbor 2001 The Visit 2000 The Contract 1998 Steel Sharks Admiral 1997 The Prince 1996 Giant Steps 1992 Trabbi Goes to Hollywood 1991 Batman 1989 Number One with a Bullet 1987 Marvin & Tige 1983 The Empire Strikes Back 1980 Nighthawks Sergeant 1981 Mahogany 1975 The Final Comedown 1972 The Out-of-Towners 1970 The Last Angry Man 1959

Painting career

Billy Dee Williams boasts a painting career that has contributed to his total income. According to the RoGallery, the entertainer has had numerous solo art exhibitions across America since 1991. There is also one of his paintings put for sale online at $50,000.

Williams began his painting career in the mid-1950s while in high school, majoring in arts with a focus on visual arts. He won a painting scholarship from the National Academy of Fine Arts and Design, where he won a Hallgarten Prize for painting.

Video games

The entertainer has voiced the character Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Battlefront, as well as the spin-off Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron. Williams has also played the live-action character GDI Director Redmond Boyle in the 2007 action video game Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars.

Music ventures

Billy Dee Williams has also ventured into music. In 1961, he recorded a jazz LP album, Let's Misbehave, which The George Cory Ensemble accompanied. The album was a commercial success, earning him a spot on Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, a 1983 television special.

In the early 1990s, Williams was also part of the celebrity-packed charity single Voices That Care. The single reached number eleven on the Billboard Hot 100 and six on the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks.

Real estate

Billy Dee Williams has made significant investments in real estate. Per the Los Angeles Times, the entertainer sold his longtime Beverly Hills home in 2012 for $2,790,600 million. Williams bought the house in 1984 for $553,000 and listed it for sale in 2011 for $4.5 million.

Who is Billy Dee Williams' spouse?

The entertainer has been married thrice and divorced twice. His current wife is Teruko Nakagami, whom he married on 27 December 1972. Together, they have two children: a daughter, Hanako Williams, and a stepdaughter, Miyako.

Before Teruko, Billy Dee married Audrey Sellers from 1959 to 1963, during which they had a child, Corey Dee Williams. After their divorce, he remarried fashion model and actress Marlene Clark, who they divorced after three years.

FAQs

What did Billy Dee Williams do for a living? The entertainer is still an actor, novelist, and painter. He also had a stint as a singer. How much is Billy Dee Williams worth? The legendary actor has an alleged net worth of between $7.5 million to $9 million. What is the most famous role for Billy Dee Williams? His most notable roles are in the Star Wars franchise and the media as Lando Calrissian. What nationality is Dee Williams? The entertainer is American, having been born in Texas. Did Billy Dee Williams ever get married? Yes, he did. The actor has been married thrice and divorced twice. Who is Billy Dee Williams's sister? He has a twin sister known as Loretta Williams.

Many people are curious about Billy Dee Williams's net worth. The movie star is allegedly worth between $7.5 and $9 million. Billy's net worth is from earnings from his long and successful acting career. He has also earned a considerable amount from his painting and real estate ventures.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Russell Wilson's wife. The American football quarterback is married to singer-songwriter Ciara. The couple has been together for over eight years.

Russell Wilson is a famous American football quarterback who rose to fame during his 10-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. But apart from his career, the athlete has generated interest due to his personal life. So, what are the details of his relationship with Ciara?

Source: YEN.com.gh