Paul Adom Otchere is a well-known Ghanaian journalist who now hosts one of Ghana's longest-running political discussion shows, Good Evening Ghana. He may be famous for his frequent appearances on national television, but the anchor is much more than that. Paul has worked for several networks, including the BBC. He also received an award for his outstanding efforts in the media.

Paul Adom Otchere inside an office. Photo: @good_evening_ghana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the host of Good Evening Ghana? Paul Adom Otchere is a producer and television journalist from Ghana who works at Metro Television. Additionally, he was a member of the National Communications Authority's board of directors before being named the Ghana Airports Company Limited chairperson.

Paul Adom Otchere’s profile summary

Full name Paul Adom Otchere Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Rosemary Adom Otchere Children 2 Education Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), University of Ghana, University of London (School of Oriental and African Studies) Profession Broadcast journalist Twitter @AdomOtchere

Paul Adom Otchere's biography

Where is Paul Adom Otchere from? He was born in Accra, Ghana. Paul was raised in Ghana's Burma Camp Accra, where his dad served as an infantry lieutenant with the 3rd Battalion and then as a financial officer with the military's pay corps.

Educational background

The Ghanaian broadcaster had early schooling at Garrison Primary School in Burma Camp. He received his secondary education at Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School. Paul was later admitted to the University of Ghana, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Classics.

He subsequently studied law, earning an LLB from the same university. Paul also earned a Master of Science in Development Economics from the University of London (School of Oriental and African Studies).

How old is Paul Adom Otchere?

Paul Adom Otchere's age is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 March 1975, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Adom is a broadcast journalist. He served as a journalist in the late 1990s and was named 'Best News Reporter' by the Ghana Journalists Association in 2001. Adom was a BBC news correspondent during the 2001 United Kingdom general election.

He is currently the producer and presenter of Good Evening Ghana, Ghana's longest-running political discussion programme, on which he has interviewed many renowned Ghanaians.

Who is Paul Adom Otchere's wife?

He is currently married to Rosemary Adom Otchere. When was Paul Adom-Otchere's wedding? He and his wife got married on 30 December 2005. They have been married for over 18 years with two kids as of 2023.

Akufo-Addo Otchere's wife was appointed the new Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM) by President Akufo-Addo.

Where is Paul Adom Otchere's house located?

The Ghanaian broadcaster reportedly has a house in Teshie. He and his family have been residing at the home since December 2012.

FAQs

Who is Paul Adom Otchere? He is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist widely recognised for hosting Ghana's longest-running political discussion show, Good Evening Ghana. How old is Paul Adom Otchere? He is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 March 1975. Where is Paul Adom Otchere from? He is from Accra, Ghana. How many subscribers does Paul Adom-Otchere - YouTube channel have? The platform has over 71 thousand subscribers as of writing. Is Paul Adom-Otchere a lawyer? He is a broadcast journalist and the host of Good Evening Ghana. Who is Paul Adom Otchere's wife? She is called Rosemary Adom Otchere. She is the new Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM). Does Paul Adom-Otchere have children? He has two daughters.

Paul Adom Otchere is a Ghanaian broadcast journalist widely recognised as the host of Ghana's longest-running political discussion show, Good Evening Ghana. He married Rosemary Adom Otchere in 2005, and together, they have two children.

Yen.com.gh published Moesha Boduong's biography. Moesha Boduong is a well-known entertainer in Ghana's cinema and television industry. She has accomplished much professionally as a performer, attracting fans nationwide.

Moesha Boduong is a name you've heard of if you appreciate Ghanaian films. She has appeared in several renowned films and television series. Her work as a TV host and model also contributes to her celebrity. What else do you wish to know about her?

Source: YEN.com.gh