Bernice Asare: Everything you need to know about the Ghanaian Actress

Kumawood is Ghana's leading film industry. It has given birth to some internationally renowned performers and actresses. Bernice Asare is one of the numerous actresses that Kumawood has created and nurtured into a star. Her significant impact and presence in Ghana's entertainment scene is noticeable. What is her story?

Bernice Asare is a renowned Ghanaian actress, social media personality, and philanthropist. She is widely recognised for her roles in various Ghanaian movies and TV shows such as Ewiase Ahennie (2011), Area Boys (2011), Adofo Asa (2015), and The List (2017). However, in spite of her impressive career, much information about her remains unknown.

Full name Bernice Asare Gender Female Place of birth Ejisu Onwe, Ashanti Region, Ghana Current residence Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Emmanuel Asare Mother Madam Vida Baidoo Siblings 6 Marital status Married Children 3 Education Kings International School, Presbyterian Girls Senior High School, Institute of Business Management and Journalism Profession Actress, social media personality, philanthropist Net worth $500,000 Instagram @asare_bernice

Bernice Asare's biography

The Ghanaian actress was born in Ejisu Onwe, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Her parents are Emmanuel Asare and Madam Vida Baidoo. Bernice lost her dad as a young kid. She holds a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity.

What is Bernice Asare's age? She has yet to provide her year of birth. The Ghanaian actress was, however, born on the 29th of May. She is the oldest of her parents' seven kids.

Educational background

Bernice attended Kings International School for her elementary education and Presbyterian Girls Senior High School in Kumasi, Ghana, for her secondary education. Later, she enrolled in the Institute of Business Management and Journalism to continue her academic studies.

Career

Bernice is a Ghanaian actress and social media personality. She started her acting career in 2011 in the film Area Boys. She has since been featured in several others, such as Poposipopo (2012), Our Judges (2015), and Baby Mama (2019).

Bernice Asare's movies

According to her IMDb page, the Ghanaian actress has 11 acting credits. They include;

Baby Mama (2019)

(2019) Adanfo Bone (2017)

(2017) The List (2017)

(2017) Nteteye Pa (2016)

(2016) Adofo Asa (2015)

(2015) Our Judges (2015)

(2015) Mirror Girl (2012)

(2012) Poposipopo (2012)

(2012) Eye Asem (2011)

(2011) Ewiase Ahennie (2011)

(2011) Area Boys (2011)

Bernice is also a social media personality. She is active on Instagram with over 130k followers as of writing. Bernice uses the platform to post photos and videos of her daily activities. She is also active on YouTube, with over 34 thousand subscribers and over 6.2 million views as of writing.

What is Bernice Asare's net worth?

The renowned social media personality has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She earns her income through her acting and social media career.

Is Bernice Asare married?

She is presently married. Bernice Asare's husband is a religious leader. The couple has welcomed three children together.

Who is Bernice Asare, the Ghanaian actress? She is a renowned Ghanaian actress, social media personality, and philanthropist. She is widely recognised for her roles in various Ghanaian movies. Who are Bernice Asare's? Her mum is Madam Vida Baidoo, and her late dad is Emmanuel Asare. Where is Bernice Asare from? She hails from Ejisu Onwe, Ashanti region, Ghana. What is Bernice Asare's age? She has yet to provide her exact date of birth to the public. When was Bernice Asare's wedding? Her actual wedding date is unknown to the general public. When did Bernice Asare start her career? She started her acting in 2011 in the movie Area Boys. What is Bernice Asare's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Bernice Asare is a renowned Ghanaian actress, social media personality and philanthropist. She is widely recognised for her roles in various Ghanaian movies. Bernice is currently married with three children.

