Who is Malika Andrews' husband? Get to know the ESPN reporter's partner

Malika Andrews is a writer and producer known for her roles in television series such as SportsCenter (2020), Get Up (2021), The Jump (2020–2021), and NBA Today (2021–2022). The sports journalist has been romantically involved with two known men since she came to the limelight.

Malika Andrews' profile summary

Who is Malika Andrews?

She is an American sports journalist, writer, producer, and reporter. Malika was born on 27 January 1995 in Oakland, California, United States. Her parents are Mike and Caren. Her dad is a personal trainer, and her mum is an art teacher.

The American journalist is 29 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Rose has Jewish ancestry through her mom and received her bat mitzvah in 2008. She grew up alongside her younger sibling, Kendra Andrews.

Malika evolved as a Golden State Warriors devotee. She commenced 8th grade at Head-Royce School and later graduated from an all-year therapeutic boarding school in Utah when she was 17 in 2012.

Andrews served a year at her maternal grandfather's civil rights law practice before pursuing a communications degree at the University of Portland, where she graduated in 2017. She was a sports editor, journalist, and editor-in-chief for The Beacon, the University of Portland's student newspaper.

Who is Malika Andrews' husband?

Is Malika Andrews married? Rose is unmarried and has not disclosed her dating status to the public. She has, however, been romantically associated with two men in the media sector, and many assume she is now engaged. Here is a list of men she has been romantically linked with;

Richard Jefferson

Malika Andrews was formerly believed to be dating Richard Jefferson, a former professional basketball player who works as an ESPN sports pundit. Rumours about their connection circulated, but neither Jefferson nor Malika verified them.

Many believe this rumour is accurate because Rose revealed that she resided with her lover in New York City at the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020. Fans suspected that Richard Jefferson was her boyfriend.

Dave McMenamin

Dave McMenamin is a renowned sports journalist from the United States. Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews' relationship rumours began in 2022 after they were sported at various events together.

Is Malika Andrews engaged?

Andrews was spotted wearing a ring, sparking speculation about their forthcoming marriage. Neither Dave nor Malika have issued public remarks to corroborate or deny these claims. They have always kept their interactions private.

Malika Andrews' engagement ring

Shortly after the rumours about her and McMenamin faded, the media began questioning whether Andrews was married. The conjecture started in December 2022 when she was seen wearing a massive diamond band on her wedding finger.

She posted a photo on Instagram showing the purported wedding band on her hand as she rested behind her desk at work. Still, Rose has yet to share anything about her current relationship status.

FAQs

Who is Malika Andrews? She is an American sports journalist, writer, producer, and reporter. She is widely recognised for her fascinating NBA coverage and charming personality as an ESPN broadcaster. How old is ESPN's Malika Andrews? She is 29 years old as of 2024. She was born on 27 January 1995. What is Malika Andrews's ethnicity? She is of African-American descent and American nationality. Where is Malika Andrews from? She hails from Oakland, California, United States. How many siblings does Malika Andrews have? She has a younger sister called Kendra Andrews. Who is Malika Andrews' partner? She is currently single. While many believe she is engaged to Dave McMenamin, the American journalist has yet to reveal her partner. How tall is Malika Andrews? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Malika Andrews is an American sports journalist, writer, producer, and reporter. She is well-known for her intuitive reporting, fascinating storytelling, and unrelenting commitment to pursuing journalism excellence. Who is Malika Andrews' husband? She is not married. Malika prefers to keep her personal life out of the public eye.

