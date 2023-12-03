Nischelle Turner biography: All about the Entertainment Tonight co-host

Nischelle Turner is an American actress, producer, and television personality. She received her breakthrough when she was recruited as a general assignment reporter at KTTV Fox 11 in Los Angeles. She, however, rose to prominence as the anchor of the CBS show Entertainment Tonight.

Nischelle Turner has won seven Emmys for her work at Entertainment Tonight. Her most recent award was the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Programme in 2022. She also works at CNN and CBS. What is the secret behind her illustrious career?

Nischelle Turner's profile summary

Full name Nischelle Renee Turner Gender Female Date of birth 11 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Columbia, Missouri, United States Current residence Columbia, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 83-60-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Jacque Turner Relationship status Single Education University of Missouri Profession Actress, producer, entertainment journalist, TV personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @nischelleturner

Nischelle Turner's biography

The American entertainment journalist was born in Columbia, Missouri, in the United States. Who is Nischelle Turner's mom? Her mum is Jacque Turner. She raised Nischelle as a single parent.

Nischelle obtained a bachelor's degree in Journalism and broadcast media news from the University of Missouri. She had first enrolled at the University of Kentucky but dropped out in her junior year after becoming interested in a career in journalism.

How old is Nischelle on Entertainment Tonight?

Nischelle Turner's age is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 February 1975. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Nischelle is an American actress, producer, entertainment journalist, and television personality. She commenced her media career in 1998 as a journalist and fill-in anchor for WEHT in Evansville, Indiana.

Turner has previously worked as a producer and correspondent for KOMU-TV. She then worked as a daily reporter and anchor for WVUE-TV FOX 8 in New Orleans.

Throughout her stay, Turner reported Hurricane Katrina and worked as a sideline reporter and colour commentator for the (NFL) on the NFL on FOX show.

She began working as a general assignment reporter for KTTV ROX 11 in 2004. Turner also presented EXTRA on Essence and Good Day LA on KTTV, a Fox Channel affiliate.

She joined FOX NFL Sunday in 2007 as a sideline journalist for national football broadcasts. Turner has also worked for KNBC as a freelance reporter and host. Some of her other involvements are as follows:

CNN

Renee is a CNN columnist who appears frequently on CNN Tonight, New Day, and CNN Newsroom. She began working for CNN in December 2011 as a correspondent for Showbiz Tonight in the network's Los Angeles headquarters.

She eventually relocated to New York and contributed to New Day's morning show. For two years, Nischelle oversaw CNN's red carpet coverage of the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars. She was also the host of several entertainment specials.

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Turner hosts the CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation. The show follows celebrities from sports, music, and entertainment who are allowed to surprise a loved one with a house restoration.

Entertainment Tonight

Nischelle co-hosts the nightly CBS show Entertainment Tonight' with Kevin Frazier. She has been a weekend anchor, substitute weekday anchor and reporter for Entertainment Tonight since 2014.

Acting career

Renee is an American actress. She started her acting career in 2011 in the TV series Torchwood. She has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows, such as Being Mary Jane (2015) and Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (2023).

What is Nischelle Turner's net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. She earns her income through her acting, entertainment journalism, and television hosting career.

Nischelle Turner's surgery

At the age of 35, the American star was diagnosed with uterine fibroids and underwent a significant operation called a myomectomy to remove them. The fibroids reappeared when Turner was 40 years old, requiring 13 surgical removals.

The fibroids then returned when she was 45. The doctor recommended a hysterectomy, but she chose another myomectomy, making it her third operation in ten years.

Nischelle Turner's weight loss

Renee lost weight following a myomectomy to eliminate uterine fibroids. According to her, she chose to undertake a "complete body reset" after her third myomectomy by interacting with a health and wellness trainer.

Who is Nischelle Turner's husband?

The American entertainment journalist is not married. Is Nischelle Turner engaged? She is not engaged nor dating as of writing.

Nischelle Turner and Shaq were rumoured to be dating, but neither acknowledged or dismissed the claims. Nischelle, Shaq and Spice Adams co-host the podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Who is Nischelle Turner's daughter?

The American celebrity does not have a child, but she is the godmother of Ella, the daughter of her friend Tracey Wiley. Additionally, Greysun Hardy is Nischelle Turner's son. Greysun Williams is Kita Williams and E Joe Hardy's son.

How tall is Nischelle Turner?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimeters tall. Nischelle weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-35 inches or 83-60-88 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is the female host of ET? Nischelle Turner How old is Nischelle Turner? She is 48 years old as of 2023. What nationality is Nischelle Turner? She holds an American nationality. Where did Nischelle Turner grow up? She grew up in Columbia, Missouri. Who are Nischelle Turner's parents? She was raised by a single mum, Jacque Turner. Who is Nischelle Turner's partner? She is currently single. Is Nischelle Turner on Instagram? She is active on the platform with over 139k followers as of writing. How tall is Nischelle on ET? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimeters tall.

