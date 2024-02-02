Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a former American professional basketball player. He played 20 seasons for the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. His successful career has seen him earn millions in salaries and endorsements. Discover Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth and how he has attained the wealth.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at The Apollo Theater (L) and during a press conference in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik, Harry How (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth is an impressive figure. He has had success in his career as a player and as a coach with various teams in the USBL and the NBA. Additionally, his business ventures have seen him earn a lot of money, placing him among the wealthiest in the athletic world.

Full name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1947 Age 76 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Harlem, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Height in feet 7'2" Height in centimetres 218 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Cora Lillian Father Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor, Sr. Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Habiba Abdul-Jabbar Children Five School Power Memorial Academy University University of California, Los Angeles Profession Former professional basketball player, former coach Net worth $20 million–$25 million Instagram @kareemabduljabbar_33 X (Twitter) @kaj33 Facebook @kaj

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo Finance and The Richest, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has an alleged net worth of between $20 million and $25 million. His primary income is from his long and successful career in the NBA as a professional basketball player.

He also coached various basketball teams, both in the USBL and in the NBA. Below is a breakdown of his earnings:

NBA career

Top 5 facts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abdul-Jabbar has had a successful NBA career that has seen him play for the Milwaukee Bucks from 1969 to 1975 and for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1975 to 1989. He guided the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title in 1971 and the LA Lakers to theirs in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987 and 1988.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA contracts

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received his first professional career contract after signing for the Milwaukee Bucks for $1.4 million in 1969 with an annual salary of $250,000. During the 1974/1975 season, Kareem was earning an estimated $500,000 per year at Milwaukee Bucks.

Abdul-Jabbar joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975 after handing in a transfer request. His contract comprised a five-year deal at a rate of $650,000 per year.

In 1980/1981, Kareem signed a $2 million two-year contract with the LA Lakers. He extended his contract as a free agent in 1982 for a two-year $3 million contract. In his final five years before retiring in 1989, Kareem received over $8.5 million in earnings.

Coaching

After retiring from the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar ventured into coaching. He began as an assistant for Alchesay HS, a public high school in Arizona, from 1998 to 1999. He then became an assistant coach for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers in 2000 before landing the role of head coach for the USBL Oklahoma Storm. Kareem's last role as an assistant coach was with the NBA's LA Lakers.

Kareem's acting career

Kareem has also had a successful stint as an actor. According to IMDb, he has 60 acting credits, with most of his roles being cameo appearances where he played himself. Some of his notable works include the films The Game of Death (1974) and Airplane! (1980).

Books

Kareem has published various books in his lifetime. These books comprise various fictional works like Mycroft Holmes and memoirs like Coach Wooden and Me: Our 50-Year Friendship on and Off the Court. His books are available for sale online onThriftbooks.

Real estate

The former NBA star has made various investments in real estate. Abdul-Jabbar's real estate ventures include property the celebrity has bought and sold in different parts of the USA. For example, according to Yahoo News, Kareem listed his Marina del Rey house in California for sale for $2.9 million. He also put his Hawaii home for sale in 2016 with an asking price of $5.9 million.

Government appointments

Kareem has had several government jobs. In 2012, the United States Secretary of States office announced that the star had accepted the role of a cultural ambassador. Abdul-Jabbar also landed a role in the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition (PCSFN) during Former President Barack Obama's last day in office.

In early 2017, he was on the citizens' coinage advisory committee due to his interest as a keen coin collector. Kareem, however, resigned from his position in 2018.

FAQs

Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? He is an American former basketball professional player and coach. Kareem played as a centre for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. How old is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? The star is 76 years old (as of 2024), having been born on 16 April 1947. How tall is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? He is 7 foot 2 inches or 218 centimetres tall. How long has Kareem played in the NBA? Abdul-Jabbar played 21 seasons in the NBA from 1969 to 1989. How many Championships does Kareem have? The former NBA centre has six championships to his name: One with Milwaukee and five with the Los Angeles Lakers. What nationality is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? He is American. Kareem was born in New York, New York, USA. Why did Kareem wear goggles? He started wearing goggles in order to avoid damage to his corneas.

Many athletic stars would love to attain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's net worth. The former professional basketball player has an alleged net worth of between $20 million and $25 million. He has generated wealth from his long and successful career in the NBA.

