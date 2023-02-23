15 of the funniest Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of laughter
Laughter is the best medicine. No doubt, laughing every day will help you improve your mood and health. Fortunately, finding something amusing in the digital age is simple. Social media is brimming with content creators posting hilarious content daily. However, finding the ideal account to follow is not a walk in the park; you must rely on referrals. So, which are the funniest Instagram accounts to follow?
Instagram is chock-full of funny videos, photos, memes, quotes, and captions. Numerous social media accounts provide humorous content and finding the right one will always leave you in stitches every time you go online. You can never have too much laughter, and by following some of the funniest Instagram accounts around, your online experience will never be the same again.
Funniest Instagram accounts
Nowadays, people spend the majority of their time on their phones. Traditional media is gradually losing ground as social media takes over. Instagram is a popular platform where most people spend their time. And finding the funniest Instagram accounts to follow will take you less than a minute. All you need is a device that can connect to the internet.
Anwar Jibawi
Instagram: @anwar
Anwar Jibawi is a Palestinian-American internet personality best known for his Vine and YouTube videos. The comedian is one of the most popular comedy content creators on social media, and he maintains consistency by posting several videos daily.
Charlie Berens
Instagram: @charlieberens
Charlie Berens is a comedian and journalist from the United States. He created Manitowoc Minute, which has aired on FOX, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, and MTV News. His Instagram contains observational humour focusing on the Midwest.
Dami Olatunde
Instagram: @aphricanace
Dami Olatunde, popularly known as Aphrican Ape or Aphrican Aceis, is a Nigerian comedian who performs stand-up shows and hosts events like weddings and birthday parties. He is well-known for posting African skits on his Instagram and has a sizable online following.
Natalie Friedman
Instagram: @nataliefriedman
Natalie Friedman is an American actress and comedian. She makes impressions of actors, musicians, YouTubers, influencers and original characters on her Instagram. Natalie is also a famous stand-up comedian; her content has earned her a large online following.
Dirty Humorr
Instagram: @dirtyhumorr
If you are looking for the funniest inappropriate Instagram accounts to follow, Dirty Humorr should be your first choice. Dirty Humorr focuses on comedy that your contemporary creator fears posting. The account suits adults with good humour and who love dirty jokes.
Noah Grossman
Instagram: @noahgrossman214
Noah Grossman, born 14 February 1997, is a professional writer, comedian, and actor from America. His rise to fame came in March 2015 when he became an active cast member in Smosh videos. Noah Grossman is among the top funniest Instagram accounts.
Elsa Majimbo
Instagram: @majimb.o
If you're looking for funny profile pictures, check out Elsa Majimbo's account. She is a Kenyan-born internet comedian known for her satirical monologues on Instagram. Majimbo rose to prominence in early 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine period by creating home-based funny quarantine videos.
Shitheadsteve
Instagram: @shitheadsteve
If you are looking for the funniest Instagram meme accounts, Shitheadsteve is an ideal choice. This account is among the top meme generators online, and you've likely already seen one of his works online. Shitheadsteve's content is original, witty and hilarious, and if you follow him, you'll find yourself laughing uncontrollably at his Instagram memes.
Lil Rel Howery
Instagram: @comedianlilrel
Milton "Lil Rel" Howery Jr is a comedian and actor from the United States. He is best known for playing Robert Carmichael in the NBC comedy series The Carmichael Show. He also created and co-produced the one-season television show Rel (2018-2019), in which he starred.
Kevin Hart
Instagram: @kevinhart4real
Kevin Hart is the ideal choice if you are looking for the top funniest celebrity Instagram accounts. The actor/comedian shares hilarious real-life moments on his IG, and following it will prove worthwhile. His Instagram is among the most viewed, and his content proves his quality.
Scary Mommy
Instagram: @scarymommy
Scary Mommy is among the top funniest parenting Instagram accounts available. If you love parent humour, this is the channel for you. Scary Mommy has anecdotes and memes about parenting that will leave you in stitches.
Rob Kazi
Instagram: @rob_kazi
Rob Kazi is a comedian, host, actor, and writer from the United States. Onstage, he is best known for portraying characters such as Brother Hakeem and Earl, the Mechanic. Rob, one of the most talented black Instagram comedians, has amassed a massive fan base and a powerful brand by consistently producing high-quality short-form comedy.
Lauren Servideo
Instagram: @servideo
Lauren Servideo is the comedian for you if you're looking for a content creator with a funny Instagram profile. Lauren is well-known for her comedic and odd Instagram videos, displaying her distinct personality and sharp wit. She began her career in makeup and later joined Instagram's Community Lab team.
Prank Videos
Instagram: @prank.videoss
Prank Videos is among the best prank Instagram accounts available currently. The account posts content almost daily. Prank Videos content is self-explanatory, as they pull pranks on unsuspecting victims. The victims' reactions are the icing as they make the videos hilarious. Prank Videos are very entertaining, and you can use most of your time scrolling for more.
Ronny Chieng
Instagram: @ronnychieng
Ronny Chieng is a Chinese actor and stand-up comedian. He was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, the United States, and Singapore. He graduated from the University of Melbourne in Australia with a degree in Law and Commerce in 2009.
The funniest Instagram accounts offer the best hilarious content you can find online. These accounts have made a name for themselves by demonstrating that comedy has a market. If you find your social media boring and business-like, change today by following these content creators, and you might discover a new hobby or favourite comedian online.
