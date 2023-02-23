15 of the funniest Instagram accounts to follow for a daily dose of laughter

Laughter is the best medicine. No doubt, laughing every day will help you improve your mood and health. Fortunately, finding something amusing in the digital age is simple. Social media is brimming with content creators posting hilarious content daily. However, finding the ideal account to follow is not a walk in the park; you must rely on referrals. So, which are the funniest Instagram accounts to follow?

Anwar Jibawi, Kevin Hart, Elsa Majimbo and Ronny Chieng. Photo: Victor VIRGILE, Roger Kisby, Unique Nicole, Rich Polk (modified by author)

Instagram is chock-full of funny videos, photos, memes, quotes, and captions. Numerous social media accounts provide humorous content and finding the right one will always leave you in stitches every time you go online. You can never have too much laughter, and by following some of the funniest Instagram accounts around, your online experience will never be the same again.

Funniest Instagram accounts

Nowadays, people spend the majority of their time on their phones. Traditional media is gradually losing ground as social media takes over. Instagram is a popular platform where most people spend their time. And finding the funniest Instagram accounts to follow will take you less than a minute. All you need is a device that can connect to the internet.

Anwar Jibawi

Internet Personality Anwar Jibawi attends NBC's Olympics Social Opening Ceremony at The Jonathan Beach Club on 26 July 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo : Paul Archuleta

Instagram: @anwar

Anwar Jibawi is a Palestinian-American internet personality best known for his Vine and YouTube videos. The comedian is one of the most popular comedy content creators on social media, and he maintains consistency by posting several videos daily.

Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens attended Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Presented by Pixhug, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 16 August 2016. Photo: Michael Buckner

Instagram: @charlieberens

Charlie Berens is a comedian and journalist from the United States. He created Manitowoc Minute, which has aired on FOX, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, and MTV News. His Instagram contains observational humour focusing on the Midwest.

Dami Olatunde

Instagram: @aphricanace

Dami Olatunde, popularly known as Aphrican Ape or Aphrican Aceis, is a Nigerian comedian who performs stand-up shows and hosts events like weddings and birthday parties. He is well-known for posting African skits on his Instagram and has a sizable online following.

Natalie Friedman

Natalie Friedman attends the 4th annual BOO BALL Halloween Fundraising Gala at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills, on 28 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Instagram: @nataliefriedman

Natalie Friedman is an American actress and comedian. She makes impressions of actors, musicians, YouTubers, influencers and original characters on her Instagram. Natalie is also a famous stand-up comedian; her content has earned her a large online following.

Dirty Humorr

Instagram: @dirtyhumorr

If you are looking for the funniest inappropriate Instagram accounts to follow, Dirty Humorr should be your first choice. Dirty Humorr focuses on comedy that your contemporary creator fears posting. The account suits adults with good humour and who love dirty jokes.

Noah Grossman

Nominee Noah Grossman attends the official Streamy Awards nominee reception at YouTube Space LA on 1 October 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Instagram: @noahgrossman214

Noah Grossman, born 14 February 1997, is a professional writer, comedian, and actor from America. His rise to fame came in March 2015 when he became an active cast member in Smosh videos. Noah Grossman is among the top funniest Instagram accounts.

Elsa Majimbo

Elsa Majimbo attends Shorts: Compass during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on 9 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Instagram: @majimb.o

If you're looking for funny profile pictures, check out Elsa Majimbo's account. She is a Kenyan-born internet comedian known for her satirical monologues on Instagram. Majimbo rose to prominence in early 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine period by creating home-based funny quarantine videos.

Shitheadsteve

Instagram: @shitheadsteve

If you are looking for the funniest Instagram meme accounts, Shitheadsteve is an ideal choice. This account is among the top meme generators online, and you've likely already seen one of his works online. Shitheadsteve's content is original, witty and hilarious, and if you follow him, you'll find yourself laughing uncontrollably at his Instagram memes.

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 18 July 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Instagram: @comedianlilrel

Milton "Lil Rel" Howery Jr is a comedian and actor from the United States. He is best known for playing Robert Carmichael in the NBC comedy series The Carmichael Show. He also created and co-produced the one-season television show Rel (2018-2019), in which he starred.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on 23 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Instagram: @kevinhart4real

Kevin Hart is the ideal choice if you are looking for the top funniest celebrity Instagram accounts. The actor/comedian shares hilarious real-life moments on his IG, and following it will prove worthwhile. His Instagram is among the most viewed, and his content proves his quality.

Scary Mommy

Instagram: @scarymommy

Scary Mommy is among the top funniest parenting Instagram accounts available. If you love parent humour, this is the channel for you. Scary Mommy has anecdotes and memes about parenting that will leave you in stitches.

Rob Kazi

Comedian Rob Kazi was posing for a photo with Dave Chappelle (L) and Rob standing outside (R). Photo: @rob_kazi on Instagram (modified by author)

Instagram: @rob_kazi

Rob Kazi is a comedian, host, actor, and writer from the United States. Onstage, he is best known for portraying characters such as Brother Hakeem and Earl, the Mechanic. Rob, one of the most talented black Instagram comedians, has amassed a massive fan base and a powerful brand by consistently producing high-quality short-form comedy.

Lauren Servideo

Lauren Servideo attends the "Out Of Order" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Brookfield Place on 11 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Instagram: @servideo

Lauren Servideo is the comedian for you if you're looking for a content creator with a funny Instagram profile. Lauren is well-known for her comedic and odd Instagram videos, displaying her distinct personality and sharp wit. She began her career in makeup and later joined Instagram's Community Lab team.

Prank Videos

Instagram: @prank.videoss

Prank Videos is among the best prank Instagram accounts available currently. The account posts content almost daily. Prank Videos content is self-explanatory, as they pull pranks on unsuspecting victims. The victims' reactions are the icing as they make the videos hilarious. Prank Videos are very entertaining, and you can use most of your time scrolling for more.

Ronny Chieng

Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng arrives for the Universal Pictures "M3GAN" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 7 December 2022. Photo: Michael Tran

Instagram: @ronnychieng

Ronny Chieng is a Chinese actor and stand-up comedian. He was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, the United States, and Singapore. He graduated from the University of Melbourne in Australia with a degree in Law and Commerce in 2009.

The funniest Instagram accounts offer the best hilarious content you can find online. These accounts have made a name for themselves by demonstrating that comedy has a market. If you find your social media boring and business-like, change today by following these content creators, and you might discover a new hobby or favourite comedian online.

