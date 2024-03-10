Gena O'Kelley's biography: Everything you need to know about Chuck Norris's wife

Gena O'Kelley is a businesswoman, former model, and television personality. She is widely known for her roles in TV series such as Biography, Praise, and Hannity. Besides her profession, Gena is a celebrity spouse. She gained more fame after marrying Chuck Norris, a prominent action movie star and martial artist.

Chuck and Gena at the 17th Annual Movieguide Faith And Values Awards Gala and them at the Gut Aiderbichl Christmas Market opening. Photo: John M. Heller, Hannes Magerstaedt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gena O'Kelley began her career as a model shortly after she finished her studies. She later transitioned into business and became the founder and CEO of CForce, a bottled water company in Navasota, Texas.

Full name Gena O'Kelley Gender Female Date of birth 10 August 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Ryan, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Navasota, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilogram 57 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-81 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Alan Gordon O'Kelley Mother Annette M.Kelly Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband Carlos Ray Norris Children 7 Profession Businessperson, former model, TV star Net worth $1 million

Gena O'Kelley's biography

Gena was born on 10 August 1963 in Ryan, Oklahoma, United States, to Alan Gordon O'Kelley and Annette M. Kelly. Her father worked as security personnel at Hewlett-Packard and Kunde Estate Winery. Unfortunately, he died from an unknown disease in 2008. The Oklahoma native grew up alongside her three siblings, Eric, Maureen, and Elizabeth.

How old is Chuck Norris' wife/Gena O'Kelley's age?

Chuck Norris' wife, Gena O'Kelley, is 60 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 August 1963. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Five facts about Gena O'Kelley. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She commenced her career in the modelling industry after completing her studies. She quickly gained recognition for her beauty and fashion sense as a model and was ranked among the most fashionable and attractive models.

O'Kelley walked the runways of reputable fashion shows and graced the covers of several prestigious magazines. The former model was also named the spokesperson of numerous renowned brand names.

Besides modelling, Gena is a television personality. She has appeared on several television series such as Yes, Dear, Biography, Praise, Hannity, and TV2 Nyhetene.

Additionally, Gena is a businesswoman and the founder and CEO of CForce, a bottled water company in Navasota, Texas. She also helps Norris manage their business ventures like Kickstart Kids, an organisation that provides martial arts instruction to children and adolescents.

How long has Chuck Norris been married to Gina?

Chuck Norris and Gina have been married for over 25 years, since November 1998. Carlos Ray Norris, famous as Chuck Norris, is a legendary action movie star and martial artist. He is known for his roles in several movies and TV series, including Invasion U.S.A., Walker, Texas Ranger, and The Expendables 2.

Chuck Norris has over 46 acting credits and is set to feature in two upcoming movies, Zombie Plane and Agent Recon. The lovebirds met for the first time in 1997, while the American martial artist was on a date with another woman and Gina was performing at the date venue.

Chuck later reached out to O'Kelley through his assistant, and they soon became lovers. The couple dated for one year and later tied the knot on 28 November 1998.

Who was Chuck Norris' first wife?

The Expendables 2 star was first married to Dianne Kay Holechek, a former American actress and homemaker. The ex-couples met while they were students at Torrance High School. Norris and Dianne finally walked down the aisle on 29 December 1958, when he was 18 and she was 17. The former lovebirds separated in 1988 and officially divorced the following year

Gena O'Kelley's children

The former American model and Chuck Norris are parents to fraternal twins called Dakota Alan Norris and Danielle Kelly. Alan and Kelly were prematurely born two months before their due date on 30th August 2001. As a result, the twins spent the next three months in an intensive care unit after their birth.

Like their father, the twins are also up-and-coming martial artists with black belts in MMA. O'Kelley is also the mother to Timothy Robert Hinschberger and Kelley Gene Tagudin, all from her first husband, Gordon Hinschberger.

The TV personality is also the stepmother to Michael Ray Norris and Eric Scott from Chuck's previous marriage to Dianne Kay Holechek. Additionally, she has a stepdaughter called Dina DeCioli, born out of Chuck's extramarital affair with a woman known as Johanna.

Chuck Norris' wife's illness

Chuck Norris and Gena O'Kelley during the Gut Aiderbichl Christmas Market opening in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. Photo: Hannes Magerstaedt

Source: Getty Images

Chuck Norris' wife, Gena O'Kelley, is suffering from nerve pain and kidney problems. O'Kelley's health issues emanated from the chemical element gadolinium injection she received in 2013 before she underwent an MRI scan for rheumatoid arthritis.

The chemical which was administered to Gena to assist with clearer scan results caused her to sustain gadolinium deposition disease. As a result of the injection, the renowned businesswoman experienced burning pain that reportedly resulted in nerve pain and kidney problems.

What is Gena O'Kelley's net worth?

According to Biography Pedia and Idol Persona, Chuck Norris' wife's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a businesswoman, former model, and television work.

How tall is Gena O'Kelley?

The former TV personality is around 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-28-32 inches (81-71-81 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Gena O'Kelley? She is an American businesswoman, former model, and TV personality. What is Gena O'Kelley's age? She is 60 years old as of March 2024. She was born on 10 August 1963. What is Gena O'Kelley known for? She is famous as the wife of iconic martial artist and actor Chuck Norris. How many times has Chuck Norris been married? He has had two long-term marriages throughout his life. He was first married to Dianne Kay Holechek from 1958 to 1989. He is currently married to Gena O'Kelley. Who was Gena O'Kelley's first husband? Her first husband was Gordon Hinschberger. What is Gena O'Kelley's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. How tall is Gena O'Kelley's? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Gena O'Kelley is a well-known businesswoman and TV personality from the United States. She is the founder and CEO of a bottled water company in Navasota, Texas, known as CForce. Gena rose to stardom after marrying Chuck Norris, a renowned actor and martial artist. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 1998.

