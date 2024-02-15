Puff Daddy's net worth: Is Sean Combs a billionaire?

Puff Daddy is among the most prominent names the American entertainment industry has produced. In a career spanning over three decades, the star has established himself in various industries, including music production, rapping, entrepreneurship, and acting. His extensive ventures have improved his net worth significantly. What is Puff Daddy's net worth?

Puff Daddy's net worth has grown much since he began his career in the entertainment industry. His success, which is evident in his awards cabinet, has propelled him to become one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Is Diddy a billionaire?

Puff Daddy's profile summary

Full name Sean John Combs Nickname Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, Puffy, Love Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark Eye colour Dark brown Mother Janice Combs (née Smalls) Father Melvin Earl Combs Siblings One Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Yung Miami Children Seven School Mount Saint Michael Academy University Howard University (dropped out) Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur, actor, television producer Net worth $800 million–$1 billion Instagram @diddy Facebook @Diddy X (Twitter) @Diddy

Puff Daddy's net worth

What is P Diddy's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Sun, and The Mirror US, Puff Daddy has an alleged net worth of between $800 million and $1 billion in 2024. His earnings are from his various business ventures, music career, and acting. Below is a breakdown of his earnings:

Music career

How did P Diddy get so rich? Puffy has made a substantial fortune through his music career. He has been a talented director, rapper, producer and entrepreneur. Here is a breakdown of his various musical endeavours:

Album sales and royalties

Puff Daddy has released several albums that have earned him revenue from sales and royalties. His discography consists of five studio albums, two collaborative albums, one remix album and seventy-two singles.

Production and songwriting

The entertainer is also a prolific producer and songwriter. He has worked with numerous artists, including Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, The Notorious BIG, TLC and others. He has earned substantial fees for his contributions.

Bad Boy Entertainment record label

Sean Combs founded his iconic record label, Bad Boys Entertainment, in 1993. The record label has successfully signed numerous artists like The Notorious BIG, Faith Evans, 112, and Mase, among others.

Music Publishing

Puffy owns the rights to his music compositions. The privilege allows him to earn money from publishing royalties like radio, TV and .

Endorsements and brand deals

Combs has collaborated with various brands, endorsing products and securing lucrative brand deals. These partnerships include brands like Aquahydrate Water, Beats by Dre, Ciroc Vodka, DeLeón Tequila, and Aviation Gin.

Business ventures

Puff Daddy is the head of Combs Enterprises, an umbrella company for its portfolio of businesses and investments. Per LinkedIn, the company has ventured into music, fashion, fragrance, beverage, marketing, film, television and media properties. Here are some of his notable business ventures:

AQUAhydrate

AQUAhydrate is a lifestyle beverage company where Diddy and actor Mark Wahlberg are active investors and board members. The duo reportedly invested $20 million into the venture.

Ciroc Vodka

Diddy worked with Ciroc Vodka from October 2007 to June 2023. Their partnership included Diddy pocketing a 50 per cent share of the profits in exchange for developing the brand. In June 2023, after Diageo acquired Ciroc, they ended their partnership with Combs.

Sean John

Sean John is a privately held fashion lifestyle company created by Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1998. Having previously sold a 90 per cent stake in Sean John to Global Brands Group in 2016, Diddy purchased Sean John back from Global Brands Group for $7.5 million in December 2021 following the company's bankruptcy.

The line's products include clothing, footwear, fragrances and accessories. According to WWD, the brand made annual retail sales of $450 million in 2016.

Revolt TV

Revolt TV is an American digital cable television network that focuses on music. It was founded by Sean "Puffy" Combs and Andy Schuon and launched on 21 October 2013.

PlayVS

In 2019, Combs became a significant investor in PlayVS, which provides an infrastructure for competitive gaming in US high schools. According to Legalni Bukmacherzy, the businessman reportedly invested $30 million into the venture.

Real estate ventures

The rapper reportedly owns over 15 real estate properties across different locations. According to the Realtor, here are some of his notable real estate properties:

Star Island (Miami Beach)

Combs first bought a house in Star Island for $14.5 million in 2003. The mansion offers nine bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a private boat dock. In 2021, he acquired another property next to his for $35 million. In the nearby Miami Beach, Diddy also owns another property. He bought the three-bedroom condo for $2.7 million in 2012.

Los Angeles

Puffy owns several real estate in LA. They include a mansion in Holmby Hills that he bought for $39 million in 2014. He also owns another house in Toluca Lake that he paid $5.25 million in 2009. Before Holmby Hills and Toluca Lake, Diddy once had a Beverly Hills home, which he sold for $2.3 million.

New York

Diddy previously owned a Manhattan condo, which he sold for $5.7 million in 2017. The star also owned an East Hampton home that he purchased for $2.45 million in 1998. The star reportedly sold the house for $4.7 million in 2020 after occasionally renting it out for $200,000 monthly.

New Jersey

Diddy invested in the New Jersey real estate market in 2004 when he bought a mansion in Alpine for $6 million. He sold the house for $5.5 million in 2016 despite placing an asking price of $9 million.

Georgia

Diddy once owned a 20,000-square-foot residence in Atlanta that he sold in 2007 for $1.3 million. The rapper reportedly still owns a plot of land with a pond in Fayetteville, GA, which he picked up in 1995 for $260,000.

How many babies does Puff Daddy have?

At the time of writing, the rapper has fathered seven children with various women. His children are Quincy Taylor Brown, Justin, Christian Combs, D'Lila Star, Jessie James, Chance Combs, and Love Sean.

FAQs

What does Puff Daddy own? The entertainer owns various businesses, a record label, real estate and a TV station. What was Puff Daddy's net worth in 2022? The rapper had an alleged net worth of between $900 million to $1 billion. What is Sean Combs's net worth in 2024? The entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $800 million to $1 billion. Is Diddy a billionaire? Though various sources place his net worth around $1 billion, there has yet to be official data to corroborate the statement, and his wealth is just an estimate. What companies does Diddy own? He owns various companies, including Bad Boy Records, Sean John, Revolt TV, AQUAhydrate and more. Who did Diddy give money to? He reportedly gifted his former college, Howard University, $1 million.

Puff Daddy's net worth showcases his business acumen and his success as a musician. His net worth has increased over the years and is currently allegedly between $800 million and $1 billion. His primary source of wealth is his music career and other entrepreneurial ventures.

