Lil Dicky is a famous American actor, comedian, and rapper. He initially gained attention after the video of his 2013 track, Ex-Boyfriend, went viral, garnering over a million YouTube views in 24 hours. Given his popularity, many fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his relationship status. So, who is Lil Dicky's girlfriend?

Lil Dicky attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios (L), and he arrives at the Rehab Beach Club pool party (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Mindy Small (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lil Dicky officially started his music career in 2013. He has worked with some notable musicians in the industry, creating big tunes with millions of views on YouTube. Some of his biggest tracks include Too High, I Found You, and Hahaha. Aside from his rapidly advancing music career, how is he navigating matters of the heart? Who is Lil Dicky dating now?

Lil Dicky's profile summary

Full name David Andrew Burd Nicknames Lil Dicky, L-D Gender Male Born 15 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kristin Batalucco Mother Jeanne Burd Education Cheltenham High School, Robins School of Business (2010), University of Richmond Profession Actor, comedian, rapper, producer, writer Genres Comedy hip hop Labels Dirty Burd, Commission, BMG Years active 2011–present Net worth $10 million – $20 million Website lildicky.com Instagram @lildickygram Facebook @LilDickyRap

Who is Lil Dicky?

The American rapper was born on 15 March 1988 in Cheltenham Township, on Philadelphia's northern border, and raised in the Elkins Park neighbourhood with an upper-middle-class Jewish household.

He was delivered with "a tangled urethra" and hypospadias, a condition in which the urethra fails to expand from its regular place at the tip of the male reproductive part, necessitating several procedures.

Five facts about Lil Diky's girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

His mum is Jeanne Burd. Lil is 35 years old as of February 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. David went to Cheltenham High School. Explaining about his high school experience, he stated,

I was a cat. I was really awkward looking. I wasn't getting any girls at all, but I was very class-clownish, and I got good grades.

Following his high school graduation, David enrolled at the University of Richmond. He received his qualification in 2010.

Who is Lil Dicky's girlfriend?

Does Lil Dicky have a girlfriend? The rapper is dating Kristin Batalucco. Andrew Burd and Kristin Batalucco met in October 2022. Andrew declared their romance on social media in 2022, proclaiming his feelings for Kristin and sharing photos of the couple. They've been together ever since and have been seen on various occasions.

Lil Dicky's girlfriend, Kristin, is an American actress, producer, and department coordinator. She was born in Michigan, United States, to her parents, Georgie and Mike Batalucco. She grew up alongside her brother, Jeff.

Kristin attended Michigan State University in East Lansing before moving to Denver, Colorado, to begin her profession. She resides in Los Angeles, California, where she relocated in 2014. Kristin has been working as a freelance producer since January 2020.

She became famous in 2022 as Lil Dicky's girlfriend. However, she keeps a low profile and is inactive on social media.

Who is Lil Dicky's ex-girlfriend?

Lil Dicky's ex-girlfriend's name is Molly. Even though little is known about her, Molly influenced his song of the same name, released in 2015. Molly's true identity is unknown. However, Lil Dicky acknowledged her existence on Reddit in 2016.

Did Lil Dicky date Doja?

Doja Cat attends the 2023 The Prince's Trust Gala (L), and Lil Dicky attends the IHeartRadio Y100 Mack-A-Poolooza concert. Photo: John Lamparski, Aaron Davidson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

No, he is not in a private connection with Doja Cat, and there is no indication that they were ever genuinely together. The couple ignited dating suspicions after Doja Cat appeared briefly in the latest episode of Dave Season 2, broadcasted on 16 June 2021.

In the second season trailer, Lil Dicky's Dave connects up with Doja Cat on an online dating website. He then gives his parents her picture, saying her Wikipedia page states she is 'half Jewish'. Although the couple was only on-screen, people felt they would have compatibility if they dated.

Is Lil Dicky married?

Andrew Burd is unmarried as of January 2024. He is currently dating Kristin Batalucco. They have been together for over one year.

FAQs

Who is Lil Dicky? He is an American actor, comedian, and rapper widely recognised for his various rap songs. How old is Lil Dicky? He is 35 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 15 March 1988. Is Lil Dicky in a relationship? He is dating Kristin Batalucco, an American actor, producer, and department coordinator. Is Molly by Lil Dicky a true story? The track's title, Molly, is Lil's ex-girlfriend's name, whom he called his "soul mate." Are Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco still together? The two are still together as of January 2024. How rich is Lil Dicky? According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and Equity Atlas, he has an alleged net worth of between $8 million and $20 million as of 2024. How tall is Lil Dicky? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall.

Lil Dicky is a famous American actor, comedian, and rapper. Lil Dicky's girlfriend, Kristin Batalucco, is an American actress, producer, and department coordinator. Lil came public about his relationship with Batalucco via Instagram in October 2022.

Yen.com.gh recently released an article featuring Alisha Lehmann's relationship and dating history. Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss football striker who plays for the Swiss national team and Aston Villa Women. She has made an impression on the pitch and captured many hearts with her attractiveness and demeanour.

Alisha Lehmann has been involved with both men and women in her football network. She dated one of her teammates on the Swiss national team while she was publicly homosexual. She later came out as bisexual after publicly announcing her connection with a male Aston Villa footballer. Check out the article for more information about Alisha Lehmann's dating history.

Source: YEN.com.gh