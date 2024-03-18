The top 20 hottest video game characters of all time

The assertion that video game characters are always portrayed as ugly is not accurate. Several video game characters from shows and films are exceptionally physically attractive. These characters are intended to make the show and the film more appealing and entertaining. Discover some of the hottest video game characters of all time.

Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil, Yennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher, and Chun-Li from Street Fighter. Photo: @Leon S. Kennedy, @Vasiliel cosplay, @streetfightercr (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While compiling this list of the hottest video game characters of all time, we extensively relied on various reputable movie sites and reviews from viewers. We also used our observation of the characters' physical appearances, personalities, and popularity. The list may be inconclusive, and the characters are not listed in any particular order.

Hottest video game characters

Video game characters often embody physical attractiveness; some have left a lasting impression as the hottest of all time. However, beauty is subjective and varies from person to person.

Video games Characters The Legend of Zelda Princess Zelda Tomb Raider Lara Croft Resident Evil Jill Valentine Resident Evil 2 Leon Kennedy Street Fighter Ryu The Witcher Yennefer of Vengerberg Parasite Eve Aya Brea Resident Evil Ada Wong Horizon Zero Dawn Aloy Resident Evil Village Alcina Dimitrescu StarCraft Sarah Kerrigan Mortal Kombat Sonya Blade The Last of Us Joel Miller Assassin's Creed: Lineage Ezio Auditore De Firenze Metal Gear Solid Snake Resident Evil Chris Redfield Street Fighter II: The World Warrior Chun-Li Mortal Kombat II Kitana Soulcalibur Ivy Valentine Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors Morrigan Aenslan

Princess Zelda

Princess Zelda from The Legend of Zelda. Photo: @Princess Zelda on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance: The Legend of Zelda (1986)

(1986) Created by : Shigeru Miyamoto

: Shigeru Miyamoto Gender: Female

Princess Zelda is a character in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda video game series. She is portrayed as a benevolent ruler full of wisdom and a deep love for the people she watches over. Her role has often been that of a damsel in distress or donor who assists Link, an associate of the series protagonist.

Lara Croft

Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Photo: @Toronto Batman, @laracroftrelicrun on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Tomb Raider (1996)

: (1996) Created by : Toby Gard

: Toby Gard Gender: Female

Lara Croft is among the most popular video game characters ever. She is the lead character of the video game franchise Tomb Raider. Lara Croft is depicted as an intelligent and athletic English archaeologist who ventures into ancient tombs worldwide.

Jill Valentine

First appearance: Resident Evil (1996)

(1996) Created by : Shinji Mikami

: Shinji Mikami Gender: Female

Jill Valentine is an American Special Operations Agent of the BSAA. She appeared as one of the two player characters in the original Resident Evil (1996) alongside her partner Chris Redfield. She has starred in numerous game series, including Dead by Daylight and Marvel vs. Capcom.

Leon Kennedy

Leon Kennedy from Resident Evil. Photo: @Leon S Kennedy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Resident Evil 2 (1998)

: (1998) Created by : Hideki Kamiya; Noboru Sugimura

: Hideki Kamiya; Noboru Sugimura Gender: Male

Leon Scott Kennedy is a hot male video game character in a survival horror video game series, Resident Evil. He debuted as one of the two-player characters in Resident Evil 2 alongside Claire Redfield. He battled an army of brain-hungry ghouls and escaped the condemned town in one piece.

Ryu

Ryu was created by Takashi Nishiyama. Photo: @Ryu Street Fighter on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Street Fighter (1987)

: (1987) Created by : Takashi Nishiyama

: Takashi Nishiyama Gender: Male

Ryu is one of the most iconic characters in the fighting game genre. He is the protagonist of Capcom's Street Fighter series. Ryu is highly focused on his training, aiming to become the strongest. The fictional character has appeared, as a playable character, in numerous video games, including Project X-Zone and Marvel vs. Capcom series.

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Yennefer of Vengerberg from The Witcher. Photo: @AndrzejSapkowskiIsGeraltOfRivia, @Joan Cosplay on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : The Last Wish

: Created by : Andrzej Sapkowski

: Andrzej Sapkowski Gender: Female

Yennefer of Vengerberg is one of the central characters in The Witcher series. She is a sorceress known for her intelligence and magical abilities. Yennefer was recruited by Tissaia de Vries and brought to Aretuza to study magic. She later met and married Geralt of Rivia.

Aya Brea

First appearance : Parasite Eve (1998)

: (1998) Created by : Hironobu Sakaguchi

: Hironobu Sakaguchi Gender: Female

Aya Brea is a fictional character and protagonist in the 1995 Parasite Eve series. She is an American police officer who becomes involved in apocalyptic scenarios. She fights mutant and horrific creatures to prevent animal and human extinction.

Ada Wong

Ada Wong first appeared in Resident Evil in 1996. Photo: @theartofcosplay, @Ada Wong on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Resident Evil (1996)

: (1996) Created by : Noboru Sugimura

: Noboru Sugimura Gender: Female

Ada Wong is a fictional character in Resident Evil's Japanese horror game series. She is presented as a mysterious spy who works for villains but often helps the series' main character, Leon S. Kennedy, in dire situations. She was featured as a supporting character in Resident Evil 2 and became a playable character in Resident Evil 4.

Aloy

Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in his signature attire. Photo: @Aloy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

: (2017) Created by : GAIA

: GAIA Gender: Female

Aloy is a fictional character in the Horizon Zero Dawn video game. She has also starred in its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. She was brought up as an outcast by her guardian, Rost. She trains as a warrior to win a ritual competition to discover her mother's identity.

Alcina Dimitrescu

First appearance: Resident Evil Village (2021)

(2021) Created by : Capcom

: Capcom Gender: Female

Alcina Dimitrescu, popularly known as Lady Dimitrescu, is a fictional character in Resident Evil Village by Capcom. She is portrayed as a powerful noblewoman with vampire-like traits who lives in Castle Dimitrescu with her three daughters.

Sarah Kerrigan

Sarah Kerrigan from the StarCraft franchise. Photo: @StarCraft, @Mirai Collectibles on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : StarCraft (1998)

: (1998) Created by : Chris Metzen; James Phinney

: Chris Metzen; James Phinney Gender: Female

Sarah Kerrigan, the self-styled Queen of Blades, is one of the hottest female video game characters in Blizzard Entertainment's StarCraft franchise. Chris Metzen and James Phinney created her, and she first appeared in StarCraft as a twenty-six-year-old Ghost.

Sonya Blade

Sonya Blade from Mortal Kombat. Photo: @Supernal Studios, @Sonya Blade on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Mortal Kombat (1992)

: (1992) Created by : Ed Boon; John Tobias

: Ed Boon; John Tobias Gender: Female

Sonya Blade is a fictional character in the Mortal Kombat fighting game series. She is often portrayed as a capable and determined fighter. Sonya debuted in the original 1992 game as the roster's sole female military fighter.

Joel Miller

Joel Miller from The Last of Us. Photo: @Joel Miller, @Atacado Games on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : The Last of Us (2013)

: (2013) Created by : Neil Druckmann

: Neil Druckmann Gender: Male

Joel Miller is a fictional character in the The Last of Us series by Naughty Dog. Joel is a notorious smuggler tasked with escorting Ellie, an immune teenager, across a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by the cordyceps, a mutated fungus infection.

Ezio Auditore De Firenze

First appearance: Assassin's Creed: Lineage (2009)

(2009) Created by : Ubisoft Montreal

: Ubisoft Montreal Gender: Male

Ezio Auditore da Firenze is one of the popular game characters in the Assassin's Creed series. He is a master assassin from Italy who serves as the protagonist of the series' games set during the Italian Renaissance.

Solid Snake

Solid Snakebin from Metal Gear in his signature attirePhoto: @Solid-Snake, @Bat in the Sun on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Metal Gear (1987)

: (1987) Created by : Hideo Kojima

: Hideo Kojima Gender: Male

Solid Snake is a fictional character in Metal Gear, a franchise of stealth games created by Hideo Kojima. He has a tall and muscular body. He is portrayed as a highly skilled special soldier who engages in solo stealth and espionage missions. His military strength makes him one of gaming's most enthralling antiheroes.

Chris Redfield

Chris Redfield from Resident Resident Evil in his combat suit. Photo: @Chris Redfield, @Real Chris Redfield on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Resident Evil (1996)

: (1996) Created by : Shinji Mikami, Tokuro Fujiwara

: Shinji Mikami, Tokuro Fujiwara Gender: Male

Chris Redfield is among the hottest male video game characters in Resident Evil. He is known for his bulging biceps, chiselled jawline and patchy beard. He is a brother to fellow series character Claire Redfield. Chris has starred in several video game series, including Code: Veronica and The Umbrella Chronicles.

Chun-Li

Chun-Li is from Capcom's Street Fighter. Photo: @ArtStation, @Chun-Li on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991)

: (1991) Created by : Akira Nishitani

: Akira Nishitani Gender: Female

Chun-Li is among the cutest video game characters in Capcom's Street Fighter. She is depicted as a skilled martial artist and Interpol officer who effortlessly seeks revenge for the death of her dad, killed by evil M. Bison, leader of the Shadaloo crime syndicate. She was first featured in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior in 1991. She later becomes a Kung Fu teacher.

Kitana

Kitana from Mortal Kombat with her signature weapon (pair of steel fans). Photo: @kitana_x, @princesskitana.xo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First appearance : Mortal Kombat II (1993)

: (1993) Created by : Ed Boon; John Tobias

: Ed Boon; John Tobias Gender: Female

Kitana is among the most alluring game characters in the Mortal Kombat video game franchise by Midway Games and NetherRealm Studios. She was brought up as the daughter of Shao Kahn after the Outworld emperor conquered Edenia and forced Sindel, Kitana's mother, to become his queen.

Ivy Valentine

First appearance : Soulcalibur (1998)

: (1998) Created by : Namco's Project Soul

: Namco's Project Soul Gender: Female

Isabella Valentine, better known as Ivy, is a fictional character in Soulcalibur's video game series. She was first cast in the original Soulcalibur and its subsequent sequels. She is one of the tallest female characters in the series and has short white hair cut into a bob cut.

Morrigan Aensland

First appearance : Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors (1994)

: (1994) Created by : Alex Jimenez and the Capcom Japan design team

: Alex Jimenez and the Capcom Japan design team Gender: Female

Morrigan Aensland is a fictional character and the female protagonist in Capcom's Darkstalkers series. She was first featured in Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors and has since starred in other video games like Marvel vs. Capcom and SNK vs. Capcom.

Who is the most handsome video game character?

Everyone has a unique perception of beauty. However, most people agree that characters like Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Chris Redfield, and Leon Kennedy deserve to be listed as some of the most handsome video game characters.

Who is the most loved video game character?

Some of the most loved characters include Lara Croft, Sarah Kerrigan, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, Master Chief from Halo, and Bowser from the Mario franchise.

Who is the #1 video game character of all time?

Mario is regarded as the most famous video game hero of all time. This is because he has been around for many years. Mario is an Italian plumber who lives in the Mushroom Kingdom with his younger twin brother, Luigi. He is the title character of the Mario franchise.

Video games have been filled with some of the hottest characters whose beauty cannot go unnoticed. These characters are endearing and attractive and always keep viewers glued to their screens. The above are some of the hottest video game characters of all time. Some are the lead characters, whereas others shine in side roles.

Yen.com.gh published the most popular and smart cartoon characters. Many think that cartoons are only for children. Nevertheless, many animated shows include intelligent cartoon characters that teach instructive lessons that are more likely to appeal to an adult audience.

While cartoon characters are meant to make viewers laugh, they may also present them with diverse perspectives on many problems in life. Read more in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh