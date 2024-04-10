Stunna Girl's net worth: How much is the American rapper worth?

Stunna Girl has made a name for herself as a talented rapper and entertainer. Aside from music, she is known for participating in the reality TV series Baddies West in 2023. Her various ventures have generated interest in her finances. What is Stunna Girl's net worth?

Suzanne "Stunna Girl" Brown is an American rapper and internet personality. She gained fame in 2019 after her release Runway went viral on TikTok. Her popularity kickstarted her career, resulting in a record deal. Since then, Stunna Girl's net worth increased exponentially.

Stunna Girl's profile summary

Full name Suzanne Sade Brown Nickname Stunna Girl Gender Female Date of birth 2 July 1998 Age 25 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sacramento, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Seven Marital status Married Husband Richmula 500 Profession Rapper, influencer Net worth $600,000–$1 million Instagram @stunnagirl Facebook @StunnaGirllie X (Twitter) YouTube @StunnaGirl

What is Stunna Girl's net worth?

According to HNHH, FILMYSIYAPPA and eAstroHelp, Stunna Girl's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be between $600,000 and $1 million. Her rising fame, reality television roles and music releases have impacted her net worth positively.

How did Stunna Girl make her money?

She made her money through music sales, live performances and revenue from streaming services. Suzanne Brown also had a stint on reality TV in 2023. Here is a detailed breakdown of Stunna Girl's career and her earnings.

Music streams

Stunna Girl has enjoyed success since coming to the limelight in May 2017 with her debut song, I'm The Reason. She released her debut album, YKWTFGO, in February 2019, which comprised her breakout hit, Runway. Runway went viral, resulting in the #RunwayChallenge on TikTok.

Months later, in August 2019, she announced via Instagram Live that she had signed a multi-million dollar deal with Capitol Records. In an interview with BuzzFeed News in September 2019, Suzanne attributed her deal to her song's popularity on TikTok. She said,

I really wasn't really familiar with what TikTok was. My younger sister in North Carolina informed my mom that I was going viral on there but I wasn't sure what she was talking about.

She continued,

It did help bring light to the other sides of my music. I feel like it's just the beginning, just a stepping stone.

On 25 February 2021, Stunna released her EP, Stunna This, Stunna That. It had hits like Still Smoke, Ride, Ask About Me and Two Tone.

Concerts and tours

The American rapper has made money by performing at various concerts throughout the United States. According to Bandsintown, the rapper has performed in Minneapolis, Denver, Wichita and San Bernardino. She also has upcoming concerts in April 2024 in Alameda, California, and Syracuse, New York.

Reality TV

Stunna Girl is a cast member on the third and fourth seasons of the American reality TV show Baddies (Baddies West and Baddies East, respectively), which she joined in 2022. She initially appeared as a contestant on Baddies West Auditions and briefly appeared on Baddies East in 2023.

FAQs

Who is Stunna Girl? She is an American rapper, reality TV personality and internet sensation. What is Stunna Girl's real name? Her real name is Suzanne Sade Brown. How old is Stunna Girl? She is 25 years old (as of April 2024) and was born on 2 July 1998. What is Stunna Girl's ethnicity? Her ethnicity is African-American. What is Stunna Girl's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $600,000 and $1 million. What state is Stunna Girl from? The rapper comes from Sacramento, California. What made Stunna Girl famous? Her breakout hit Runway in 2019 made her famous. What does Stunna Girl do for a living? She is a rapper and songwriter by profession. The star has also ventured into reality TV, featuring in the show Baddies (seasons three and four).

Fans are eager to learn more about Stunna Girl's net worth. As of writing, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of between $600,000 and $1 million, with her primary source of income being her career as a musician.

