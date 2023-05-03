Kingdom Books and Stationery background, branches, contact details
Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that supplies quality stationery products, office essentials, equipment, and furniture at affordable prices. The entity promotes office efficiency through modern and environmentally friendly technologies.
Kingdom Books and Stationery is a leading provider of educational and office supplies in Ghana. In addition to stationery and office equipment, they offer a wide range of home furnishing products and consumables.
Background
Kingdom Books and Stationery has over 45 years of expertise, offering high-quality office supplies, equipment, and furniture at reasonable pricing. The entity aims at making it easy for customers to shop in one place.
The company takes care of its clients by providing timely delivery in Accra and Tema, consulting, and supplying quality products. They also offer secured parking areas, after-sales service, and a one-year guarantee on equipment and furnishings.
Products and services
Kingdom Books and Stationery provide its consumers with a wide range of products to pick from. These products are unique and of excellent quality. The products are generally classified into the following categories:
1. General books
2. Office essentials which include:
- Desk organizers: pen cups, letter trays, clipboards
- Pen highlighters, marker pens
- Files, papers, pads
3. Presentation materials made of:
- Whiteboard LCD projectors, OHP screens
- Overhead projector flip chart stand, notice board
- Binding materials
4. Office machines, such as:
- Typewriters, copiers, and note-counting machines
- Binding machines, cutters, shredders, laminating machines, and counterfeit detection machines
5. Office furniture, such as:
- Lockers, map cabinets, cupboards, hangers, cabinets
- Conference chairs and tables
- Reception desks, office safes
- Office desks, wall units, secretary's and manager's chairs, executive desks
6. Home furniture, such as:
- Dining sets
- Luxurious sofa sets
- Cabinets and wardrobes
- Beds and mattresses
- Garden chairs
- Gorgeously crafted cane chairs
Kingdom Books and Stationery branches
The entity has 14 branches distributed in various locations in Ghana. Here are all the branches and their specific locations:
|Branch
|Location
|Head office
|Osu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra
|Marina Mall
|Airport Road, Accra
|University of Ghana, Legon campus
|Main bookshop, next to Balm library, Legon
|Near Osu cemetery traffic light
|Lokko Street, Osu- Accra
|Opposite Olam Senior High School
|Community One, TDC, Tema
|Korle Branch
|Near Dental School, KorleBu, Accra
|University of Ghana, Legon Campus
|Annex bookshop, at the basement of the Jones Quartey building, next to the Communication department, Legon
|University of Cape Coast
|The old site, opposite Oguaa Hall, Cape Coast
|KNUST Campus
|Jubilee Mall, commercial area, Kumasi
|1920 West Fijai
|Adjacent Sky Power FM and GNAT Western Reg. Secretariat, Takoradi
|Spintex Branch
|Near Absa bank, Spintex- Accra
|Parliament House
|Premises of Parliament, Job 600, Accra
|Accra Technical University
|University Campus, Accra
|University College of Education
|Winneba Campus, Winneba
Kingdom Books and Stationery contact details
If you have any queries about Kingdom Books and Stationery's products and services or want to place an order, you may reach them by phone, email, or their official website. Here are all the contact information:
- Telephone numbers: 0506487557 or 0509121793
- Email address: info@kingdomstoreonline.com
- Website: kingdomstoreonline.com
FAQs
- Who owns Kingdom Books? The owner, also the Managing Director, is called Mr Peter Gyateng.
- Who is the CEO of Kingdom Books? The CEO is called William Njoku.
- How many branches does Kingdom Books and Stationery have? The entity has 14 branches in different locations in Ghana.
- Is there a branch of Kingdom Books in Legon? There are two branches at the University of Ghana, Legon campus.
- What are some of the home furniture supplied at Kingdom Books? Various home furniture includes dining table sets, sofa sets, and garden chairs.
- Where is the Kingdom Books and Stationery's head office located? The head office is located at Osu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra.
Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that offers quality stationeries, office equipment, and furniture. The company has 14 branches across Ghana, and its head office is in Accra.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on domestic airlines in Ghana. Although airline travel in Africa has not been as commercially successful as in most first-world nations, Ghana has some of the best airline operators.
Africa World Airlines (AWA), Gianair, Air Ghana, and Passion Air are some of the best domestic airlines in Ghana. These airlines serve most domestic destinations in the country at low prices.
Source: YEN.com.gh