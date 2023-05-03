Global site navigation

Kingdom Books and Stationery background, branches, contact details
by  Racheal Murimi

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that supplies quality stationery products, office essentials, equipment, and furniture at affordable prices. The entity promotes office efficiency through modern and environmentally friendly technologies.

Kingdom Books
Kingdom Books and Stationery is a leading provider of educational and office supplies in Ghana. In addition to stationery and office equipment, they offer a wide range of home furnishing products and consumables.

Background

Kingdom Books and Stationery has over 45 years of expertise, offering high-quality office supplies, equipment, and furniture at reasonable pricing. The entity aims at making it easy for customers to shop in one place.

The company takes care of its clients by providing timely delivery in Accra and Tema, consulting, and supplying quality products. They also offer secured parking areas, after-sales service, and a one-year guarantee on equipment and furnishings.

Products and services

Kingdom Books
Kingdom Books and Stationery provide its consumers with a wide range of products to pick from. These products are unique and of excellent quality. The products are generally classified into the following categories:

1. General books

2. Office essentials which include:

  • Desk organizers: pen cups, letter trays, clipboards
  • Pen highlighters, marker pens
  • Files, papers, pads

3. Presentation materials made of:

  • Whiteboard LCD projectors, OHP screens
  • Overhead projector flip chart stand, notice board
  • Binding materials

4. Office machines, such as:

  • Typewriters, copiers, and note-counting machines
  • Binding machines, cutters, shredders, laminating machines, and counterfeit detection machines

5. Office furniture, such as:

  • Lockers, map cabinets, cupboards, hangers, cabinets
  • Conference chairs and tables
  • Reception desks, office safes
  • Office desks, wall units, secretary's and manager's chairs, executive desks

6. Home furniture, such as:

  • Dining sets
  • Luxurious sofa sets
  • Cabinets and wardrobes
  • Beds and mattresses
  • Garden chairs
  • Gorgeously crafted cane chairs

Kingdom Books and Stationery branches

The entity has 14 branches distributed in various locations in Ghana. Here are all the branches and their specific locations:

BranchLocation
Head officeOsu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra
Marina MallAirport Road, Accra
University of Ghana, Legon campusMain bookshop, next to Balm library, Legon
Near Osu cemetery traffic lightLokko Street, Osu- Accra
Opposite Olam Senior High SchoolCommunity One, TDC, Tema
Korle Branch Near Dental School, KorleBu, Accra
University of Ghana, Legon CampusAnnex bookshop, at the basement of the Jones Quartey building, next to the Communication department, Legon
University of Cape CoastThe old site, opposite Oguaa Hall, Cape Coast
KNUST CampusJubilee Mall, commercial area, Kumasi
1920 West Fijai Adjacent Sky Power FM and GNAT Western Reg. Secretariat, Takoradi
Spintex BranchNear Absa bank, Spintex- Accra
Parliament HousePremises of Parliament, Job 600, Accra
Accra Technical UniversityUniversity Campus, Accra
University College of EducationWinneba Campus, Winneba

Kingdom Books and Stationery contact details

If you have any queries about Kingdom Books and Stationery's products and services or want to place an order, you may reach them by phone, email, or their official website. Here are all the contact information:

  • Telephone numbers: 0506487557 or 0509121793
  • Email address: info@kingdomstoreonline.com
  • Website: kingdomstoreonline.com

FAQs

  1. Who owns Kingdom Books? The owner, also the Managing Director, is called Mr Peter Gyateng.
  2. Who is the CEO of Kingdom Books? The CEO is called William Njoku.
  3. How many branches does Kingdom Books and Stationery have? The entity has 14 branches in different locations in Ghana.
  4. Is there a branch of Kingdom Books in Legon? There are two branches at the University of Ghana, Legon campus.
  5. What are some of the home furniture supplied at Kingdom Books? Various home furniture includes dining table sets, sofa sets, and garden chairs.
  6. Where is the Kingdom Books and Stationery's head office located? The head office is located at Osu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra.

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that offers quality stationeries, office equipment, and furniture. The company has 14 branches across Ghana, and its head office is in Accra.

