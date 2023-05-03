Kingdom Books and Stationery background, branches, contact details

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that supplies quality stationery products, office essentials, equipment, and furniture at affordable prices. The entity promotes office efficiency through modern and environmentally friendly technologies.

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a leading provider of educational and office supplies in Ghana. In addition to stationery and office equipment, they offer a wide range of home furnishing products and consumables.

Background

Kingdom Books and Stationery has over 45 years of expertise, offering high-quality office supplies, equipment, and furniture at reasonable pricing. The entity aims at making it easy for customers to shop in one place.

The company takes care of its clients by providing timely delivery in Accra and Tema, consulting, and supplying quality products. They also offer secured parking areas, after-sales service, and a one-year guarantee on equipment and furnishings.

Products and services

Kingdom Books and Stationery provide its consumers with a wide range of products to pick from. These products are unique and of excellent quality. The products are generally classified into the following categories:

1. General books

2. Office essentials which include:

Desk organizers: pen cups, letter trays, clipboards

Pen highlighters, marker pens

Files, papers, pads

3. Presentation materials made of:

Whiteboard LCD projectors, OHP screens

Overhead projector flip chart stand, notice board

Binding materials

4. Office machines, such as:

Typewriters, copiers, and note-counting machines

Binding machines, cutters, shredders, laminating machines, and counterfeit detection machines

5. Office furniture, such as:

Lockers, map cabinets, cupboards, hangers, cabinets

Conference chairs and tables

Reception desks, office safes

Office desks, wall units, secretary's and manager's chairs, executive desks

6. Home furniture, such as:

Dining sets

Luxurious sofa sets

Cabinets and wardrobes

Beds and mattresses

Garden chairs

Gorgeously crafted cane chairs

Kingdom Books and Stationery branches

The entity has 14 branches distributed in various . Here are all the branches and their specific locations:

Branch Location Head office Osu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra Marina Mall Airport Road, Accra University of Ghana, Legon campus Main bookshop, next to Balm library, Legon Near Osu cemetery traffic light Lokko Street, Osu- Accra Opposite Olam Senior High School Community One, TDC, Tema Korle Branch Near Dental School, KorleBu, Accra University of Ghana, Legon Campus Annex bookshop, at the basement of the Jones Quartey building, next to the Communication department, Legon University of Cape Coast The old site, opposite Oguaa Hall, Cape Coast KNUST Campus Jubilee Mall, commercial area, Kumasi 1920 West Fijai Adjacent Sky Power FM and GNAT Western Reg. Secretariat, Takoradi Spintex Branch Near Absa bank, Spintex- Accra Parliament House Premises of Parliament, Job 600, Accra Accra Technical University University Campus, Accra University College of Education Winneba Campus, Winneba

Kingdom Books and Stationery contact details

If you have any queries about Kingdom Books and Stationery's products and services or want to place an order, you may by phone, email, or their official website. Here are all the :

Telephone numbers : 0506487557 or 0509121793

: 0506487557 or 0509121793 Email address: info@kingdomstoreonline.com

info@kingdomstoreonline.com Website: kingdomstoreonline.com

FAQs

Who owns Kingdom Books? The owner, also the Managing Director, is called Mr Peter Gyateng. Who is the CEO of Kingdom Books? The CEO is called William Njoku. How many branches does Kingdom Books and Stationery have? The entity has 14 branches in different locations in Ghana. Is there a branch of Kingdom Books in Legon? There are two branches at the University of Ghana, Legon campus. What are some of the home furniture supplied at Kingdom Books? Various home furniture includes dining table sets, sofa sets, and garden chairs. Where is the Kingdom Books and Stationery's head office located? The head office is located at Osu-La Road, Ako-Adjei Junction, Accra.

Kingdom Books and Stationery is a one-stop shop that offers quality stationeries, office equipment, and furniture. The company has 14 branches across Ghana, and its head office is in Accra.

