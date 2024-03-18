Herbert Wigwe biography: The truth about the former access bank CEO's death

While banks are essential to a nation's economic and financial stability, they also provide work opportunities throughout multiple departments. Herbert Wigwe, for example, was a Nigerian financier and businessman. He began his career in the 1980s and made a name in the sector before his untimely death. But what happened to him?

Herbert Wigwe poses for a photo in his office (L). The banker addresses a group of people (R). Photo: @herbertowigwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Herbert Wigwe began his professional career with Guaranty Trust Bank and Coopers & Lybrand. In 2002, he became a deputy managing director at Access Bank. January 2014 saw him take over as the company's chief executive officer.

Herbert Wigwe's profile summary

Full name Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe CFR Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1966 Date of death 9 February 2024 Age at the time of death 57 years old Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Isiokpo, River State, Nigeria Place of death Nipton, California, United States Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status (at death) Married Wife Doreen Chizoba Wigwe Children Chizi, Tochi, Hannah, David Siblings Stella Eresia-Eke Education Harvard Business School, University of London, University of Nigeria, UNN Nsukka Profession Banker, entrepreneur Net worth $65.2 million Instagram @herbertowigwe

Herbert Wigwe's biography

Where is Herbert Wigwe from? The renowned banker was born in Isiokpo, River State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity. His father was the Director General, equivalent to the head of the Nigerian Television Authority, and his mom was a nurse.

Educational background

Herbert received a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1987. He was awarded a British Council grant to enrol at the University College of North Wales in 1990, where he graduated with a Master of Arts in Banking and Finance in 1991.

Top-5 facts about Herbert Wigwe. Photo: @herbertowigwe on Instagram (modified by author)

Herbert later received an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London in 1996. He completed the executive management programme at Harvard Business School and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 2018.

How old was Herbert Wigwe?

He was 57 years old at the time of death. Herbert was born on 15 August 1966 and died on 9 February 2024. The banker was Leo.

Career

Herbert was a Nigerian financier and renowned businessman. He began his professional life as a management consultant with Coopers & Lybrand in the late 1980s, eventually becoming a chartered accountant in 1989. He subsequently moved to Guaranty Trust Bank, where he served for over a decade before becoming an executive director in 1998.

Wigwe purchased Access Bank with his business partner, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, in 2002. From 2002 to 2017, the bank developed to become Nigeria's fourth-largest bank. Between 2002 and 2014, he worked as the business's deputy managing director.

Herbert additionally served as the chairman of Access Bank Ghana Limited beginning in 2013. He served as the group managing director and CEO of Access Bank from January 2014 till his death.

What is Herbert Wigwe's net worth?

The Nigerian entrepreneur had an alleged net worth of $65.2 million. Herbert Wigwe's salary was alleged to be N120 million, equivalent to $75,266. He earned his income through his various businesses and banking career.

Herbert Wigwe's family

The Nigerian banker was married from 1994 to Doreen Chizoba Wigwe. His wife, Doreen, was born on 12 July 1967. In a 2019 interview with The Punch, Herbert revealed he wedded his spouse four months after encountering her at her National Youth Service Corps programme in Nigeria.

She had come to Nigeria for her National Youth Service Corps programme when I met her. One Friday evening, I was hanging out with a lady friend when I saw her. She was also the lady’s friend. I asked my friend about her, and she made the introduction. We got married between 90 and 120 days after we met.

He added;

Although we didn’t date for long before we got married, I can say I married my friend.

How many children does Herbert Wigwe have? He had four children: Chizi, Tochi, Hannah, and David Wigwe.

What was the cause of Herbert Wigwe's death?

Herbert was one of six people killed when the Eurocopter EC130 carrying them crashed around Nipton, California, on 9 February 2024. His spouse, Doreen Chizoba, his child, Chizi Wigwe, former Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members were also on board.

The people on board were travelling from Palm Springs International Airport to Boulder City, Nevada, on an Orbic Air charter flight to watch the National Football League championship game, Super Bowl LVIII, in Las Vegas.

Herbert Wigwe's daughter, Tochi, paid tribute to her late dad, describing him as a dedicated and adoring dad who was an "unwavering anchor for family and friends".

FAQs

Herbert Wigwe was a Nigerian banker and entrepreneur. He was selected as the 2016 Banker of the Year by Vanguard and The Sun, Nigeria's two major newspapers. Herbert died on 9 February 2024 in an aircraft crash.

