Who is Kristen Wiig's husband? Here is everything about Avi Rothman

Kristen Wiig is an American comedian, producer, actress and screenwriter best known for her roles in Knocked Up (2007), Paul (2011), and Bridesmaids (2011). Her fame has generated interest in her personal life, and fans have inquired about her relationship status. So, is the star married? And if so, who is Kristen Wiig's husband?

Kristen Wiig has been married twice and divorced once. Her first marriage was to American actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009. After their divorce, Wiig dated several guys before finding love again in actor and writer Avi Rothman, whom she married in early 2020. Avi Rothman, Kristen Wiig's husband, is also in the entertainment industry.

Full name Avi Z Rothman Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Costa Mesa, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lilyana Rothman Father Dr. Ronald Rothman Siblings Three Marital status Married Wife Kristen Wiig Children Two School Estancia High School Profession Actor, writer, producer, and director

Bio of Kristen Wiig's husband, Avi Rothman

Avi Rothman is an actor, producer, and writer known for his work in various films and TV shows. He was born in Costa Mesa, California, USA, to Dr. Ronald and Lilyana Rothman. Rothman has three siblings—Ilan, Sarita, and Yehidut.

What is Avi Rothman's age?

As of 2024, Kristen Wiig's husband is 47 years old. He was born on 20 October 1977, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Avi Rothman's ethnicity?

Avi Rothman is of Caucasian descent. His father is a Jew of European descent whose ancestry can be traced back to Transylvania, Romania.

Avi Rothman's career

Avi began his career at the Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, a well-known improvisational and sketch comedy troupe. His early work includes the 2006 short film Ogden: The Inappropriate Yoga Guy, where he played the titular character and wrote the screenplay.

Over the years, Rothman has appeared in various films and TV shows, including The Slammin' Salmon (2009), Love, Sex, and Missed Connections (2012), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) and Palm Royale (2024). He has also written and produced Boundaries (2007), Codependents (2014), and Bunion (2014).

According to IMDb profile, Avi Rothman has 41 acting credits, six writing, and four production credits.

Who did Avi Rothman play in Wonder Woman?

In Wonder Woman 1984, Avi played a minor role as a Black Gold Hotshot Aide. His character was part of the team working for Maxwell Lord, owner of Black Gold Cooperative and the film's main antagonist.

Avi Rothman and Kristen Wiig's relationship

Avi Rothman and Kristen Wiig have been dating since around 2016, when paparazzi spotted them holding hands and kissing on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii. The couple dated for a while before getting engaged in 2019 and marrying in 2020.

Kristen confirmed their marriage in an interview with The Howard Stern Show in February 2021, when she referred to Avi as her husband. She also talked about her twin children.

In my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband. They make it all better, and it's changed my life.

Avi Rothman's children

Avi Rothman and Kristen Wiig have two children, twins named Luna and Shiloh. The couple welcomed the twins via surrogacy in January 2020. In an interview with InStyle, Kristen revealed that she and her husband had tried IVF for three years before exploring surrogacy.

I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes and I was just like, 'Nope. Don't ever bring that up again. I'm getting pregnant. I'm doing this. I finally realized that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate.

FAQs

Who is Kristen Wiig's husband? The American actress is married to fellow actor Avi Rothman. Who is the father of Kristen Wiig's children? Avi Rothman is the father of Kristen Wiig's children, who they got through surrogacy. What is Avi Rothman's height? The actor is 5 feet 10 inches or 177 centimetres tall. Who are Avi Rothman's twins? They are known as Luna and Shiloh, fraternal twins born in 2020. Was Kristen Wiig among the cast of Bridesmaids? Kristen starred in and co-wrote the 2011 chick flick film. Has Avi Rothman been married before? There is no information online to suggest that Avi has been married before.

Kristen Wiig's husband, Avi Rothman, is a multi-talented individual known for his work as an actor, writer, producer, and director. The couple's relationship became public in 2016. They got engaged in 2019, welcomed twins via surrogate in 2020, and married the same year.

