Kimbal Musk's net worth and how he built a fortune beyond his brother’s shadow
Kimbal Musk's net worth is estimated at $500 million as of 2025, making him one of the world's wealthiest restaurateurs and impact-driven entrepreneurs. While his wealth is partially tied to his brother Elon Musk's endeavours, Kimbal has carved out an identity that combines culinary interest with a goal to reshape food systems.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Kimbal Musk is a multimillionaire.
- His first substantial fortune came from Zip2, a company he co-founded with Elon Musk and sold to Compaq for $307 million in 1999.
- Tesla shares form the main component of his wealth, with his board role and stock options driving huge long-term gains.
- Kimbal has established a unique identity through food ventures, including The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Square Roots, and Big Green.
Kimbal Musk's profile summary
|Full name
|Kimbal James Musk
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|20 September 1972
|Age
|53 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Pretoria, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African-born, Canadian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Queen’s University, French Culinary Institute
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Height in feet and inches
|6'4"
|Height in centimetres
|193
|Weight in pounds
|198
|Weight in kilograms
|90
|Father
|Errol Musk
|Mother
|Maye Musk
|Siblings
|2 (Elon Musk, Tosca Musk)
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Christiana Wyly
|Children
|3
|Profession
|Entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur
|Net worth
|$500 million
|@kimbalmusk
What is Kimbal Musk's net worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk has an alleged net worth of $500 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth from early equity in Zip2, Tesla, and SpaceX, as well as successful share sales over the years.
Beyond technology, his earnings from The Kitchen Restaurant Group, his ag-tech business Square Roots, and board positions at major corporations provide additional income diversification.
How did Kimbal Musk get rich?
Kimbal's entrepreneurial journey began in 1995 when he co-founded Zip2 with his elder brother, Elon Musk. The company created content for the online versions of The New York Times and Chicago Tribune at the dawn of the internet age.
Four years later, in 1999, Compaq, an American computer company, acquired Zip2 for $307 million, giving Kimbal his first significant financial windfall and groundwork for future investments. He netted $15 million from the sale, while Elon netted $22 million.
After the brothers sold Zip2, Kimbal invested in other software and technology companies, as well as Elon Musk's online financial services firm X.com, which merged with PayPal. In 2002, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion in stock.
Kimbal Musk's restaurants
After the tech boom, Kimbal made an unexpected pivot: he enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York City. In April 2004, he co-founded The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a community bistro in Boulder, Colorado. Besides its flagship restaurant in Boulder, The Kitchen has outlets in Chicago and downtown Denver.
In 2011, Musk opened Next Door American Eatery in downtown Boulder as a fast casual American eatery. In the same year, he launched Big Green (formerly known as The Kitchen Community), a nonprofit to help connect children to real food by establishing dynamic Learning Garden classrooms in schools across America.
As of 2025, Big Green operates in seven American cities, with approximately 600 schools in its network serving over 300,000 children daily.
In 2016, the American restaurateurs co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming firm that grows organic food in shipping containers.
Tesla shares
Kimbal amassed a sizeable stake in Tesla as an early board member. Over time, his holdings grew to be one of the most valuable components of his net worth, with values fluctuating in step with Tesla's market performance.
According to SEC filings, the American entrepreneur has sold approximately $100 million worth of Tesla stock since the firm went public. As of 2025, he is the fifth-largest individual shareholder in the company.
Before Tesla's 5-1 stock split in August 2020, Kimbal owned 130,000 shares of the company's stock. His holding in Tesla increased to 572,000 shares following the 5-1 split. On 8 January 2021, when Tesla hit $880, Kimbal's Tesla equity was worth $503 million.
Tesla split again in August 2023, this time with a 3:1 ratio. After the split, Kimbal owned 1.7 million shares, worth $422 million.
Besides Tesla, Kimbal is a shareholder in SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company. He's estimated to have sold $100 million in secondary shares and still holds a stake worth around $200 million. Besides holding stocks, the entrepreneur has board roles in Tesla and SpaceX.
FAQs
- Who is Kimbal Musk? He is an acclaimed businessman and restaurateur.
- How rich is Kimbal Musk? Kimbal Musk's net worth is estimated at $500 million as of 2025.
- How much of Tesla does Kimbal Musk own? He owns approximately 1.46 million shares of Tesla stock, worth about $514 million.
- Is Kimbal Musk a chef? He is a chef, restaurateur, philanthropist, and food entrepreneur.
- Who is the wealthiest chef in the world? Alan Wong, a Japanese-American chef, is considered the richest chef, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2025.
- What is Elon Musk's current net worth? Elon Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $435 billion as of September 2025.
Kimbal Musk's net worth highlights the story of an entrepreneur who combines cutting-edge technology with community-driven food innovation. From his tech and restaurant ventures, Kimbal has amassed a fortune that many tie to his famous brother, but which he has strategically built into an independent empire.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Adam Lambert's net worth and the story of his rise from Idol to Queen. The season eight, American Idol runner-up transformed his breakthrough into a career filled with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours.
Besides a blossoming solo career, Adam collaborated with Queen, taking over as the rock group's frontman in 2011. In this piece, discover details of his career and real estate investments.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Racheal Murimi (Lifestyle writer) Racheal Murimi is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She has over three years of experience in creating content. Racheal graduated from Dedan Kimathi University of Technology with a bachelor's degree in BCom, Finance. She has amassed sufficient knowledge on various topics, including biographies, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. In 2023, Racheal finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. You can reach her at wambuimurimi254@gmail.com