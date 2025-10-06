Kimbal Musk's net worth and how he built a fortune beyond his brother’s shadow

Kimbal Musk's net worth is estimated at $500 million as of 2025, making him one of the world's wealthiest restaurateurs and impact-driven entrepreneurs. While his wealth is partially tied to his brother Elon Musk's endeavours, Kimbal has carved out an identity that combines culinary interest with a goal to reshape food systems.

Kimbal Musk speaks onstage at Move Over NFTs (L), and during an interview (R). Photo: Chris Saucedo, Todd Owyoung on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kimbal Musk is a multimillionaire .

. His first substantial fortune came from Zip2 , a company he co-founded with Elon Musk and sold to Compaq for $307 million in 1999.

, a company he co-founded with Elon Musk and sold to Compaq for in 1999. Tesla shares form the main component of his wealth, with his board role and stock options driving huge long-term gains.

form the main component of his wealth, with his board role and stock options driving huge long-term gains. Kimbal has established a unique identity through food ventures, including The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Square Roots, and Big Green.

Kimbal Musk's profile summary

Full name Kimbal James Musk Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Nationality South African-born, Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Queen’s University, French Culinary Institute Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Father Errol Musk Mother Maye Musk Siblings 2 (Elon Musk, Tosca Musk) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Partner Christiana Wyly Children 3 Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist, restaurateur Net worth $500 million Instagram @kimbalmusk

What is Kimbal Musk's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kimbal Musk has an alleged net worth of $500 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth from early equity in Zip2, Tesla, and SpaceX, as well as successful share sales over the years.

Beyond technology, his earnings from The Kitchen Restaurant Group, his ag-tech business Square Roots, and board positions at major corporations provide additional income diversification.

Top 5 fast facts about Kimbal Musk. Photo: Michael Loccisano on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Kimbal Musk get rich?

Kimbal's entrepreneurial journey began in 1995 when he co-founded Zip2 with his elder brother, Elon Musk. The company created content for the online versions of The New York Times and Chicago Tribune at the dawn of the internet age.

Four years later, in 1999, Compaq, an American computer company, acquired Zip2 for $307 million, giving Kimbal his first significant financial windfall and groundwork for future investments. He netted $15 million from the sale, while Elon netted $22 million.

After the brothers sold Zip2, Kimbal invested in other software and technology companies, as well as Elon Musk's online financial services firm X.com, which merged with PayPal. In 2002, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion in stock.

Kimbal Musk's restaurants

Kimbal Musk attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Game Changers" Documentary at ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

After the tech boom, Kimbal made an unexpected pivot: he enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York City. In April 2004, he co-founded The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a community bistro in Boulder, Colorado. Besides its flagship restaurant in Boulder, The Kitchen has outlets in Chicago and downtown Denver.

In 2011, Musk opened Next Door American Eatery in downtown Boulder as a fast casual American eatery. In the same year, he launched Big Green (formerly known as The Kitchen Community), a nonprofit to help connect children to real food by establishing dynamic Learning Garden classrooms in schools across America.

As of 2025, Big Green operates in seven American cities, with approximately 600 schools in its network serving over 300,000 children daily.

In 2016, the American restaurateurs co-founded Square Roots, an urban farming firm that grows organic food in shipping containers.

Tesla shares

Kimbal amassed a sizeable stake in Tesla as an early board member. Over time, his holdings grew to be one of the most valuable components of his net worth, with values fluctuating in step with Tesla's market performance.

According to SEC filings, the American entrepreneur has sold approximately $100 million worth of Tesla stock since the firm went public. As of 2025, he is the fifth-largest individual shareholder in the company.

Kimbal Musk speaks on stage at the WSJ The Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Before Tesla's 5-1 stock split in August 2020, Kimbal owned 130,000 shares of the company's stock. His holding in Tesla increased to 572,000 shares following the 5-1 split. On 8 January 2021, when Tesla hit $880, Kimbal's Tesla equity was worth $503 million.

Tesla split again in August 2023, this time with a 3:1 ratio. After the split, Kimbal owned 1.7 million shares, worth $422 million.

Besides Tesla, Kimbal is a shareholder in SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company. He's estimated to have sold $100 million in secondary shares and still holds a stake worth around $200 million. Besides holding stocks, the entrepreneur has board roles in Tesla and SpaceX.

FAQs

Who is Kimbal Musk? He is an acclaimed businessman and restaurateur. How rich is Kimbal Musk? Kimbal Musk's net worth is estimated at $500 million as of 2025. How much of Tesla does Kimbal Musk own? He owns approximately 1.46 million shares of Tesla stock, worth about $514 million. Is Kimbal Musk a chef? He is a chef, restaurateur, philanthropist, and food entrepreneur. Who is the wealthiest chef in the world? Alan Wong, a Japanese-American chef, is considered the richest chef, with an estimated net worth of $1.5 billion as of 2025. What is Elon Musk's current net worth? Elon Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $435 billion as of September 2025.

Kimbal Musk's net worth highlights the story of an entrepreneur who combines cutting-edge technology with community-driven food innovation. From his tech and restaurant ventures, Kimbal has amassed a fortune that many tie to his famous brother, but which he has strategically built into an independent empire.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Adam Lambert's net worth and the story of his rise from Idol to Queen. The season eight, American Idol runner-up transformed his breakthrough into a career filled with chart-topping albums and sold-out tours.

Besides a blossoming solo career, Adam collaborated with Queen, taking over as the rock group's frontman in 2011. In this piece, discover details of his career and real estate investments.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh