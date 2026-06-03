A young man has sparked widespread reactions on TikTok after sharing photos of himself and his twin brother, whose appearances differ significantly

The photos have sparked conversations about genetics, inherited traits and public awareness of albinism

Many social media users praised the twins for confidently sharing their story and helping educate others about the condition

A young man has captured the attention of social media users after sharing photos of himself and his twin brother, whose contrasting appearances have sparked widespread interest online.

The TikTok user, identified as @ktb, posted a collection of photographs showing moments he has shared with his twin sibling over the years.

The twin brothers pose for a photo that highlights their contrasting appearances. Photo credit: KTB/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The images included childhood memories as well as more recent pictures, allowing viewers to see how the brothers have grown together despite their noticeably different appearances.

According to the post, the twins are believed to be an example of discordant albinism, a rare genetic occurrence in which one twin is born with albinism while the other has typical skin and hair pigmentation.

In the photographs, the young man appears with a dark complexion, while his twin brother displays the distinctive physical characteristics commonly associated with albinism.

The contrast between the siblings quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, with many expressing curiosity about the genetics behind their appearance. Others marvelled at how the brothers, despite being twins, looked remarkably different from one another.

The viral post has generated discussions about albinism and the unique genetic variations that can occur among twins.

Many commenters also praised the brothers for proudly sharing their story and educating others about a condition that continues to be misunderstood in some communities.

As the images continue to circulate online, the twins' story remains a source of fascination for many social media users interested in rare genetic phenomena.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh