A 30-year-old woman is alleged to have set her matrimonial home on fire following a dispute with her husband

Two children, aged three and one, lost their lives in the blaze, while two others were rescued and rushed to the hospital

The tragedy has left the local community in shock as authorities continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fire

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A tragic incident has shocked residents in Kenya after a 30-year-old woman allegedly set her matrimonial home on fire, resulting in the deaths of two of her children and herself.

The woman, identified as Veronica Akoth, is alleged to have carried out the act after learning of her husband's plans to marry a second wife, a development that reportedly caused tension within the family.

Neighbours gather outside the burnt matrimonial home after the fire was reported. Photo credit: Javan Owiti/UGC

Source: TikTok

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 31, shortly after Veronica's husband and mother-in-law left for church.

Neighbours said they became concerned when they noticed thick smoke billowing from the family's house. One resident who spoke to the press said she initially assumed Veronica was preparing a meal but quickly realised something was wrong when the smoke intensified.

The neighbour reportedly rushed to the house and found it locked. After gaining access, two children emerged from the building, struggling to breathe and were immediately rescued.

Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy were unable to escape. Reports indicate that both children died in the fire.

Residents also revealed that the couple had allegedly been experiencing marital disputes in recent weeks and were said to have disagreed the night before the tragedy.

The blaze also destroyed household property, leaving extensive damage to the family's home.

The incident has left the community devastated, with many residents struggling to come to terms with the loss of young lives. Authorities are expected to continue investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh