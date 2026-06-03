Caleb Yirenkyi has been handed valuable advice on how to establish himself among the elite after opening his Black Stars account

The 20-year-old made an immediate impact from the bench, producing an energetic display that was rewarded in Ghana's 1-1 draw with Wales

Widely tipped as the "next" Michael Essien, Yirenkyi is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz believes Caleb Yirenkyi has all the ingredients to become one of Ghana's finest midfielders, but insists experience will be the key to unlocking his full potential.

The Portuguese tactician made the assessment after the FC Nordsjaelland star delivered an eye-catching display in Ghana's 1-1 draw against Wales on June 2, as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup gathered momentum.

Caleb Yirenkyi wheels away in joy with Ernest Nuamah in the background after scoring against Wales on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Yirenkyi stars in 1-1 draw with Wales

Introduced shortly after the hour mark, Yirenkyi wasted little time making an impact.

Just six minutes after stepping onto the pitch, the midfielder broke the deadlock and looked set to hand Ghana a morale-boosting victory in Cardiff.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the strike was his first goal in 11 appearances for the Black Stars.

Watch Yirenkyi's goal, as shared on X:

While the finish grabbed the headlines, it only told part of the story. The 20-year-old's performance was built on relentless pressing, intelligent movement and an unwavering desire to fight for every ball.

His goal perfectly summed up those qualities. Yirenkyi linked up with Ernest Nuamah before the latter burst into the Welsh box.

He then continued his run into the penalty area, anticipating what would happen next. When Nuamah's effort was parried by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, the young midfielder reacted quickest to fire home the rebound.

Unfortunately for Ghana, substitute Lewis Koumas struck deep into stoppage time to rescue a draw for Wales and deny Yirenkyi a dream match-winning moment.

Watch Koumas' late equaliser, as shared on X:

Carlos Queiroz explains what Yirenkyi must improve

Despite the late setback, Queiroz was full of admiration for the youngster's contribution.

The former Real Madrid manager has shown considerable faith in Yirenkyi, deploying him in his preferred midfield role rather than the makeshift right-back position he occasionally occupied under Otto Addo.

Caleb Yirenkyi receives tips from Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz on how to become Ghana's best midfielder. Photos by Nick Potts/PA Images and Ian Cook - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Queiroz highlighted the player's enormous potential while stressing that development comes with time and experience.

He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"He is a great player. He has a great future. He is still young and has a lot to learn. At this level, everything is so fast. Young players need talent and experience. I believe that with more experience, he can become one of the best players in the national team."

World Cup opportunity beckons for Caleb Yirenkyi

Those words will come as a huge confidence boost for Yirenkyi, who is among the 14 players in Ghana's squad preparing for their first appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

His growing importance to the team has become increasingly evident, particularly at a time when Thomas Partey is still working his way back to peak sharpness.

If his recent performances are anything to go by, Yirenkyi could have a major role to play in Queiroz's plans when Ghana begins its World Cup campaign in North America.

The Black Stars are expected to play one more preparatory fixture before opening their Group L journey against Panama on June 17.

Arsenal among teams chasing Yirenkyi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal are tracking Caleb Yirenkyi who has drawn comparisons to Michael Essien.

However, the North London club could face competition from AFC Bournemouth when the January transfer window opens.

Source: YEN.com.gh