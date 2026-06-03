Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was elected Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament, receiving warm congratulations in Parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin read a formal congratulatory dispatch outlining new privileges and responsibilities for Agyeman-Rawlings

The Pan-African Parliament requested that Ghana ensure the necessary resources and security for Agyeman-Rawlings to fulfil her continental duties

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Korle Klottey MP Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was congratulated in Parliament after she was elected the Vice President of the Pan-African Parliament.

During parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, Speaker Alban Bagbin read a formal congratulatory dispatch from the President of the Pan-African Parliament, Fateh Boutbig.

The correspondence detailed the continent-wide ministerial privileges, diplomatic immunities, and structural responsibilities that now attach to the Ghanaian lawmaker's elevated position.

"In accordance with the Constitutive Act, the statutes, and protocols of the African Union, Honorable Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings enjoys ministerial status not only in the host country, South Africa, but also across the African continent."

The Vice-Presidential Diplomatic Package

The Pan-African Parliament explicitly requested that Ghana give Agyeman-Rawlings a premium administrative and security apparatus at the national level.

Her new benefits include:

An appropriate official state vehicle

Full VIP protection and security details

State Protocol Services for international travel

Direct financial support and operational funding

A dedicated official vice-presidential office

Assigned administrative support staff

Fateh urged the state to swiftly establish these statutory provisions, noting that the infrastructure is vital to enabling Agyeman-Rawlings to effectively fulfill her duties at the apex of continental governance.

The Pan-African Parliament, an organ of the African Union (AU), plays a significant role in promoting integration, cooperation and democratic governance among its member states.

As the new second vice president, Zanetor will be part of the bureau responsible for guiding the Parliament's affairs and supporting its legislative and advisory functions.

Zanetor reacts to Defence Minister appointment rumours

Before this, there were rumours of her possible appointment as the Minister of Defence.

The role became vacant several months following the demise of the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah in the tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

In a video, which went viral, some faceless individuals were heard referring to the Korle Klottey MP as 'incoming', suggesting that she is about to be named a minister by President Mahama.

National Democratic Congress General Secretary Fifi Kwetey shares a Facebook post sparking speculation on Zenator Agyemang-Rawlings' future. Credit: Fifi Kwetey

Source: Facebook

However, in a quick response, Zanetor replied, "Guys, I don’t know about that," amid smiles while looking amazing in her beautiful Kaba traditional Ghanaian outfit.

Source: YEN.com.gh