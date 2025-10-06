Christina Hall's kids, Taylor, Brayden El Moussa, and Hudson Anstead, rose to fame thanks to their mom's celebrity status. Over the years, she often shared glimpses of her children, giving fans a closer look at her role as both a TV personality and a mother.

Christina Hall and her three children. Photo: @christinahaack on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Christina had her first two kids , Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

, Taylor and Brayden El Moussa, with her first husband, She shares her third child , Hudson Anstead, with her second husband, Ant Anstead .

, Hudson Anstead, with her second husband, . Christina's children have appeared on her show, Christina on the Coast.

Christina Hall's profile summary

Full name Christina Meursinge Haack Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1983 Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Anaheim, California, United States Current residence Newport Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Paul Haack Mother Laurie Haack Relationship status Dating Partner Christopher Larocca Children Three Education Canyon High School, San Diego State University Profession TV personality, real estate developer Net worth $25 million Instagram @christinahaack

All about Christina Hall's kids

The real estate developer shares two kids, Taylor, Reese and Brayden El Moussa, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, whom she married between 2009 and 2018. She had her third kid with her second husband, Ant Anstead. The two were married from 2018 to 2021. Here are more details about Christina's kids.

Taylor Reese

Taylor on her first day of middle school. Photo: @christinahaack

Source: Instagram

Full name : Taylor Reese El Moussa

: Taylor Reese El Moussa Date of birth : 22 September 2010

: 22 September 2010 Age : 15 years old (as of 2025)

: 15 years old (as of 2025) Father: Tarek El Moussa

Taylor Reese is the first child of Christina and Tarek. She was born in September 2010, a few years before the premiere of their show Flip or Flop.

She came into the limelight after appearing on her mom's show, Christina on the Coast. Taylor was more into interior design before being a teenager. During an in January 2023, Christina said that Taylor is good at design and on camera.

Taylor is just a natural. She's actually really good at design, and she's really good on camera.

Taylor shares a close bond with her mom, and she has been giving her some fashion advice. According to Us Weekly, the real estate developer joked that her daughter advised her not to wear leggings while running errands. She reportedly shared the advice on her Instagram page.

Mom, please don’t wear leggings, put some jeans on, okkk Tay. Love this cute crew.

Brayden El Moussa

Christina Hall and Brayden enjoying themselves in a restaurant. Photo: @christinahaack

Source: Instagram

Full name : Brayden El Moussa

: Brayden El Moussa Date of birth : 20 August 2015

: 20 August 2015 Age : 10 years old (as of 2025)

: 10 years old (as of 2025) Father: Tarek El Moussa

Brayden is the second child of Christina and El Moussa. He was born in 2015. Brayden has shown an interest in football. , in November 2022, Christina celebrated Brayden's football touchdown in an Instagram story. She captioned the video,

Proud of Brayden and his touchdown. Onto the playoffs.

The video showed the celebrity kid holding a blue football as he ran. He was wearing a black jersey with a black and white mouthguard.

Hudson London

Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Anstead, are celebrating Hudson's sixth birthday. Photo: @christinahaack

Source: Instagram

Full name : Hudson London Anstead

: Hudson London Anstead Date of birth : 6 September 2019

: 6 September 2019 Age : 6 years old (as of 2025)

: 6 years old (as of 2025) Father: Ant Anstead

Christina Hall's son Hudson was born in September 2019. She shares Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead. In a 2021 birthday tribute on Instagram, Christina revealed her son's personality as smart.

Happy Birthday, Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha.

She added,

He’s talking a lot already, but his favourite word in our home is Cash. We love you!

Why don't we see Christina's third child?

In October 2022, the American TV personality announced that her third-born son, Hudson, would no longer appear on her social media platform or shows due to legal contention between her and Hudson's father.

According to Hollywood Life, Ant, one of Christina Hall's kids' fathers, accused her of exploiting their son. She addressed the issue in an Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had a great impact on me and my household.

She continued,

Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my TV shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.

FAQs

Who are the fathers of Christina's children? The fathers of her children are Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. Who is Christina Hall's second baby daddy? Her second baby daddy is Ant Anstead. Is Brayden Tarek's biological son? He is Tarek's second biological child, whom he had with Christina. Did Christina have a child with Josh? The ex-couple did not have any children together during their almost three years of marriage. Why did Josh leave Christina? According to E! News, the jealousy of Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, caused tensions in their relationship, leading to their breakup in 2024. How many times has Christina Hall been married? She has been married three times: to Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and Joshua Hall. How long was Christina Hall married to Ant Anstead? Hall was married to Anstead between December 2018 and June 2021. Who is Christina Hall dating? Christina is dating Christopher Larocca, the President & CEO of Network Connex.

Christina Hall has three kids, Brayden El Moussa, Hudson London, and Taylor Reese, from her previous marriages to Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. Her dedication to her children is evident through her public recognition of them.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Roger Federer's children. Rogers is a devoted father of two sets of twins. The tennis player's eldest kids, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, are identical twins, and his youngest kids.

Leo and Lenny Federer are fraternal twins. They were born in May 2014 in Switzerland. Discover more about Roger's children's ages and interests in this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh