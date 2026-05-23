Arsenal Handed Major Fitness Boost Before Champions League Final
- Arsenal receive a major boost as Mikel Merino returns to training ahead of the UEFA Champions League final
- Merino’s comeback offers a huge lift for Mikel Arteta, with the midfielder key to Arsenal’s balance, creativity, and midfield control
- The Gunners take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest
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Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.
The Spaniard had been a major doubt in recent weeks due to injury concerns, but his recovery now gives manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism before the biggest match of the season.
Mikel Merino returns to Arsenal training
Merino’s return comes at a crucial stage for Arsenal, who are preparing for their first Champions League final appearance in years, as a huge Paris Saint-Germain test awaits on May 30 in Budapest.
The midfielder has played an important role throughout the campaign, providing balance, energy and creativity in the centre of the pitch.
His availability could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s chances on the European stage.
Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football writer Awuah Bright, said:
“I think this is positive news for Arsenal heading into the Champions League final.”
According to Football London, Arteta has faced several injury headaches during the closing weeks of the season, making Merino’s comeback even more important.
Arsenal supporters will now be hopeful the former Real Sociedad star can regain full fitness in time for the final.
The Gunners head into the showpiece occasion full of confidence after an impressive domestic and European campaign, with fans dreaming of seeing the club lift Europe’s biggest prize for the first time in their history.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh