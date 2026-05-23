Arsenal receive a major boost as Mikel Merino returns to training ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

Merino’s comeback offers a huge lift for Mikel Arteta, with the midfielder key to Arsenal’s balance, creativity, and midfield control

The Gunners take on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in Budapest

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Arsenal have received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after midfielder Mikel Merino returned to training.

The Spaniard had been a major doubt in recent weeks due to injury concerns, but his recovery now gives manager Mikel Arteta fresh optimism before the biggest match of the season.

Mikel Arteta has one of his key Arsenal players fit and available for the Champions League final. Image credit: Arsenal

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Merino returns to Arsenal training

Merino’s return comes at a crucial stage for Arsenal, who are preparing for their first Champions League final appearance in years, as a huge Paris Saint-Germain test awaits on May 30 in Budapest.

The midfielder has played an important role throughout the campaign, providing balance, energy and creativity in the centre of the pitch.

His availability could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s chances on the European stage.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian football writer Awuah Bright, said:

“I think this is positive news for Arsenal heading into the Champions League final.”

According to Football London, Arteta has faced several injury headaches during the closing weeks of the season, making Merino’s comeback even more important.

Arsenal supporters will now be hopeful the former Real Sociedad star can regain full fitness in time for the final.

The Gunners head into the showpiece occasion full of confidence after an impressive domestic and European campaign, with fans dreaming of seeing the club lift Europe’s biggest prize for the first time in their history.

Source: YEN.com.gh