Manchester United could part ways with five senior players as a major summer rebuild gathers pace under Michael Carrick

Big-money signings, including Manuel Ugarte, are reportedly among those facing uncertain futures

United’s final match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion could mark the last appearance for several first-team stars at Old Trafford

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester United are preparing for another major squad overhaul this summer, with several first-team players facing uncertain futures ahead of the final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

After a campaign filled with change, more exits are expected at Old Trafford as Michael Carrick continues reshaping the squad.

Manchester United may offload five players this summer as the club looks to reshape the squad after a dramatic season. Image credit: Man Untd

Source: Getty Images

Carrick has impressed since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, guiding United to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Attention has now turned towards the transfer market, with a number of players reportedly nearing the exit door.

Ugarte, Zirkzee among potential Man United departures

According to The Express, midfielder Manuel Ugarte is among those expected to leave after struggling to convince Carrick despite arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir also faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following the arrival of highly-rated shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Elsewhere, forward Joshua Zirkzee has failed to establish himself since joining from Bologna, while injuries and inconsistent form have left Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt vulnerable ahead of the summer rebuild.

Source: YEN.com.gh