5 Players Who May Never Play Again for Manchester United
- Manchester United could part ways with five senior players as a major summer rebuild gathers pace under Michael Carrick
- Big-money signings, including Manuel Ugarte, are reportedly among those facing uncertain futures
- United’s final match of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion could mark the last appearance for several first-team stars at Old Trafford
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Manchester United are preparing for another major squad overhaul this summer, with several first-team players facing uncertain futures ahead of the final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.
After a campaign filled with change, more exits are expected at Old Trafford as Michael Carrick continues reshaping the squad.
Carrick has impressed since replacing Ruben Amorim in January, guiding United to a third-place finish in the Premier League.
Attention has now turned towards the transfer market, with a number of players reportedly nearing the exit door.
Ugarte, Zirkzee among potential Man United departures
According to The Express, midfielder Manuel Ugarte is among those expected to leave after struggling to convince Carrick despite arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.
Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir also faces an uncertain future at Manchester United following the arrival of highly-rated shot-stopper Senne Lammens.
Elsewhere, forward Joshua Zirkzee has failed to establish himself since joining from Bologna, while injuries and inconsistent form have left Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt vulnerable ahead of the summer rebuild.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh