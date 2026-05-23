Al Nassr target Pep Guardiola with a historic salary offer between $65 million and $95 million per season

Cristiano Ronaldo's move reshapes financial expectations, paving the way for football's most expensive manager-player duo

Guardiola's potential signing could redefine pay scales and elevate managerial earnings in the football world

Saudi Arabian football is preparing to break the bank once again.

After surprising the world with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr are now targeting their next impossible ambition.

Al-Nassr Ready to Break the Bank to Pair Pep Guardiola With Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Getty Images

According to Marca, the current Saudi Pro League champions want to convince Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach, with a financial package that could rewrite sporting history.

Guardiola has officially confirmed that he will leave Manchester City this summer after a trophy-laden decade in charge.

Following months of speculation around his future, City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa will be the Spaniard's 593rd and final match as manager, bringing an end to a hugely successful 10-year era in Manchester.

As reported by Sky Sports, the ex-Barcelona gaffer will leave having won a cup double in his 10th and final campaign but missing out on the Premier League title after Man City's draw at Bournemouth.

Shattering the football pay scale

To understand the scale of the proposal, Guardiola was already earning around £25 million per year ($33.6 million USD) during his record-breaking spell at Manchester City, making him the highest-paid manager in world football.

However, sources close to Middle Eastern football suggest Al-Nassr’s offer could completely shatter that benchmark:

Proposed salary: between $65 million and $95 million per season

Main objective: not just to make Guardiola the highest-paid coach in history, but to elevate him into the same earnings category as elite on-field superstars such as Riyad Mahrez

The “Cristiano Ronaldo effect”

Al-Nassr are believed to be relying on their experience of signing generational stars, especially Cristiano Ronaldo, whose move to Saudi Arabia reset financial expectations in football.

Ronaldo’s earnings at the club are reported in staggering detail:

Per month: around $22.3 million

Per day: roughly $745,000

Per minute: about $520

Beyond salary, Ronaldo’s deal reportedly includes major perks, including a 5% ownership stake in the club and a 24/7 personal support team of more than a dozen staff members.

If Al-Nassr succeed in their pursuit, football could witness the most expensive manager–player combination ever assembled in the sport.

Source: YEN.com.gh