Al-Nassr Ready to Break the Bank to Pair Pep Guardiola With Cristiano Ronaldo
- Al Nassr target Pep Guardiola with a historic salary offer between $65 million and $95 million per season
- Cristiano Ronaldo's move reshapes financial expectations, paving the way for football's most expensive manager-player duo
- Guardiola's potential signing could redefine pay scales and elevate managerial earnings in the football world
Saudi Arabian football is preparing to break the bank once again.
After surprising the world with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr are now targeting their next impossible ambition.
According to Marca, the current Saudi Pro League champions want to convince Pep Guardiola to take over as head coach, with a financial package that could rewrite sporting history.
Guardiola has officially confirmed that he will leave Manchester City this summer after a trophy-laden decade in charge.
Following months of speculation around his future, City’s upcoming Premier League clash against Aston Villa will be the Spaniard's 593rd and final match as manager, bringing an end to a hugely successful 10-year era in Manchester.
As reported by Sky Sports, the ex-Barcelona gaffer will leave having won a cup double in his 10th and final campaign but missing out on the Premier League title after Man City's draw at Bournemouth.
Shattering the football pay scale
To understand the scale of the proposal, Guardiola was already earning around £25 million per year ($33.6 million USD) during his record-breaking spell at Manchester City, making him the highest-paid manager in world football.
However, sources close to Middle Eastern football suggest Al-Nassr’s offer could completely shatter that benchmark:
- Proposed salary: between $65 million and $95 million per season
- Main objective: not just to make Guardiola the highest-paid coach in history, but to elevate him into the same earnings category as elite on-field superstars such as Riyad Mahrez
The “Cristiano Ronaldo effect”
Al-Nassr are believed to be relying on their experience of signing generational stars, especially Cristiano Ronaldo, whose move to Saudi Arabia reset financial expectations in football.
Ronaldo’s earnings at the club are reported in staggering detail:
- Per month: around $22.3 million
- Per day: roughly $745,000
- Per minute: about $520
Beyond salary, Ronaldo’s deal reportedly includes major perks, including a 5% ownership stake in the club and a 24/7 personal support team of more than a dozen staff members.
If Al-Nassr succeed in their pursuit, football could witness the most expensive manager–player combination ever assembled in the sport.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.