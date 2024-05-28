Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? Age, worth, career and family

Freedom Jacob Caesar is an established entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate developer from Ghana. He is the founder and CEO of Kwarleyz Group, the parent company of his other brands, such as Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development.

Freedom Jacob Caesar began his career at the tender age of 8 after he ventured into the poultry business. In 1999, while living in the United Kingdom, he ventured into the telecommunications industry and started Global Telecommunications and Utilities. He later sold his telecommunications company and moved back to Ghana.

Full name Nana Kwame Bediako Nickname Freedom Jacob Caesar, Cheddar Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Asokwa, Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilogram 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father SK Bediako Mother Elisabeth Adjei Kwarley Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Ruby Bediako Children 3 Education University of Westminster, Waltham Forest College, Accra Academy, Apam Secondary School Profession Entrepreneur, industrialist, real estate mogul, philanthropist. Net worth $2 billion–$5 billion Instagram @iamfreedom X (Twitter) Facebook

Freedom Jacob Caesar's biography

Freedom Jacob was born Nana Kwame Bediako on 13 February 1980 in Asokwa, Kumasi, Ghana, to SK Bediako and Elisabeth Adjei Kwarley. Freedom Jacob Caesar's father is from Mampong, and he was a wealthy business magnate in real estate, oil, gas, and exports.

He was raised single-handedly by his mother alongside his elder brother, Kweku Bediako. Kweku is also a successful businessman in real estate and the oil and gas industry. He is the founder and CEO of Chase Petroleum Ghana Limited.

Freedom Jacob Caesar attended Accra Academy and Apam Secondary School. He then proceeded to Waltham Forest College in the United Kingdom, where he furthered his education in business studies.

He eventually joined the University of Westminster in London. However, he dropped out of school six months later because the traditional education system was no longer relevant to him.

Career

The Ghanaian celebrity began his entrepreneurial journey in the late 1980s when he ventured into poultry farming. Later, while attending Waltham Forest College, he began selling clothes to fellow students and became an established clothing supplier among his peers.

After a while, he diversified his business and ventured into the scrap metal business, buying and reselling scrap metal. In 1999, Freedom transitioned into the telecommunication industry.

He established Global Telecommunications and Utilities, a firm that billed individuals for online transactions. Later, another investor acquired the firm for £410,000. After the sale, Caesar returned to Ghana in 2001.

Freedom Jacob Caesar's political ambitions

The wealthy businessman aspires to be president of Ghana. He would run as an in the upcoming presidential general elections scheduled for 7 December 2024. He is the founder of The New Force, a political movement that has recently grabbed the attention of the Ghanaian electorate.

What is Freedom Jacob Caesar's net worth?

According to Thedistin and The Cityceleb, his net worth is alleged to be between $2 billion and 5 billion. His wealth is greatly attributed to his earnings as a real estate developer, entrepreneur, and industrialist.

Freedom Jacob Caesar's investments

Jacob has invested heavily in the Ghanaian real estate sector since the early 2000s. He is the founder and CEO of Kwarleyz Group, which comprises five subsidiaries, some of which include:

Wonda World Estates : A real estate development firm in Ghana and West Africa. The company's vision is to transform the region's skyline with nearly 600 residential and commercial properties.

: A real estate development firm in Ghana and West Africa. The company's vision is to transform the region's skyline with nearly 600 residential and commercial properties. Belfast City Management : This property, city management, and full luxury concierge company aims to provide world-class professional services to individual and corporate clientele

: This property, city management, and full luxury concierge company aims to provide world-class professional services to individual and corporate clientele Petronia City Development Ltd: Petronia City Development Ltd is one of the major companies undertaking the proposed development of Petronia City. This mega 2000-acre city development project aims to provide the first fully integrated business hub for West Africa’s oil, gas, and mining industries.

Other firms under the Kwarleyz Group are New Africa Construction and New Africa Foundation. Bediako has constructed more than 500 residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. One of the landmark developments under the wing of his group of companies is the Kwarleyz Residence in Accra.

Freedom Jacob Caesar's properties

The Ghanaian celebrity has several properties under his name. Here is a breakdown of some of his properties.

Buildings

Freedom Jacob Caesar's buildings in Ghana and other parts of the world are reportedly 700. In 2021, he donated a fully furnished five-bedroom house at North Ridge to conjoined twins after the media highlighted their plight.

Cars

Jacob's car collection speaks volumes about how much he makes and his love for automobiles. Here is a list of Freedom Jacob Caesar's cars.

Mercedes 300SL Gullwing

Rezvani Tank

Mercedes Maybach

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Aventador

Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar's wife?

The prominent entrepreneur has been married to Ruby Bediako since the late 1990s. Ruby is also an entrepreneur and runs a chain of small businesses in Ghana. They are parents to three sons. Caesar posted a photo with his wife in May 2021 on his Instagram page and celebrated her birthday. He captioned the picture;

Happy Birthday To Ruby, Wife of Real Estate Mogul and Entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako, Aka Cheddar /Freedom Jacob.

FAQs

Who is Freedom Jacob Caesar? He is a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate developer. What is Freedom Jacob Caesar's age? The entrepreneur is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 13 February 1980. What is Freedom Jacob Caesar's real name? His real name is Nana Kwame Bediako. Who are Freedom Jacob Caesar's parents? His parents are SK Bediako and Elisabeth Adjei Kwarley. Is Freedom Jacob Caesar married? Yes, he has been married to Ruby Bediako since he was 19. What is Freedom Jacob Caesar's net worth? It is alleged to be between $2 billion and $5 billion.

Freedom Jacob Caesar is an iconic entrepreneur, industrialist, philanthropist, and real estate developer. Nana is widely recognised as the founder and CEO of Kwarleyz Group. He is married to Ruby Bediako, and they have three sons.

