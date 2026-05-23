Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo topped Forbes' highest-paid athlete rankings with earnings of $300 million

Athletes aged over 35 dominated the financial rankings and generated massive combined earnings

Saudi football, commercial partnerships and global branding continue reshaping modern sports income

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again come out on top in world sport - not just for goals, but also for earnings.

According to Forbes, the Portuguese superstar became the highest-paid athlete of 2026 after earning an incredible $300 million over the last 12 months, covering the period from May 2025 to May 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Lead Star-Studded Sports Rich List

Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Forbes rich list

The latest rankings highlighted an ongoing trend in global sport: athletes aged over 35 continue to dominate financially.

Ronaldo, Saúl Álvarez, Lionel Messi and LeBron James occupied the top four positions. Combined, the quartet generated nearly $748 million - more than the remaining members of the top 10 combined.

Ronaldo’s largest source of income remains his deal with Al Nassr.

Forbes estimates he earned $235 million directly through football, while another $65 million came from sponsorships, advertising deals, partnerships and his personal business ventures.

The report also noted Ronaldo's social media influence, with his combined audience approaching 942 million followers.

Second place went to Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez, who earned $170 million.

Most of his wealth came from fight purses, but he has also expanded his business empire with investments including gas stations, fitness applications and his own clothing line.

Messi ranked third with earnings of $140 million.

The Argentine generated a near-even split, earning $70 million on the field and another $70 million through commercial ventures.

Following his move to Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, Messi's global brand has continued to grow, while his lifetime deal with Adidas remains among the biggest agreements in sports history.

LeBron James followed in fourth place with earnings of $137.8 million.

Most of his income came through investments, media projects and endorsement deals.

Forbes also described James as the first active billionaire in NBA history.

Japanese baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the rankings.

Out of his $127.6 million earnings, only $2.6 million came from salary, while the remainder came through endorsement agreements with more than two dozen brands.

The rest of the top ten featured Stephen Curry, Jon Rahm, Karim Benzema, Kevin Durant and Lewis Hamilton.

Together, the top 10 athletes generated more than $1.4 billion over the year — one of the highest totals in Forbes ranking history.

The list also reflected a changing sports economy, where Saudi Arabia, American leagues and the global advertising market now influence athlete earnings as much as trophies and achievements on the field.

Ronaldo opens up about retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a candid reflection on his future, admitting that the end of his playing career is now drawing closer.

The Al Nassr forward stressed that while retirement is approaching, his passion for football remains as strong as ever.

Source: YEN.com.gh