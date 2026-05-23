The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has disclosed that the medical report for security service recruitment will be released soon

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak made this known when he joined President John Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizens engagement in the Savannah Region

Several Ghanaians who applied to be recruited into the security services have been waiting for this announcement, making the news a welcoming one

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, has confirmed that the medical examination results for applicants in the ongoing security services recruitment will be released by next week.

According to Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, over 105,000 applicants were cleared for the medical examination stage of the recruitment process. This number, he said, was more than the initial target of 5,000 recruits earmarked for final enlistment.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, discloses when medical results for applicants in the security services recruitment will be released. Photo credit: Muntaka Mubarak

Source: Facebook

The Minister for the Interior made this known when he spoke at President John Mahama’s “Resetting Ghana” citizens engagement in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak told the citizens gathered that the government is working with Members of Parliament in the region to ensure a fair selection process.

He emphasised that applicants who successfully pass the medical examinations will be treated fairly as part of efforts to increase recruitment.

"I can assure Ghanaians that next week, the results of the medicals that have been conducted will be released. And graciously, His Excellency intervened with the Minister of Finance to double the intake that we are going to take."

Source: YEN.com.gh