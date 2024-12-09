Mary Cosby's net worth: From Real Housewives to her business empire explained

Mary Cosby is a well-known television personality and businesswoman from the United States. She is widely recognised for her role as an initial cast member on the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Given her prominence, many people desire to learn more about her financial status. What is Mary Cosby's net worth?

Mary Cosby attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's Los Angeles event (L). Mary poses for a photo in a room (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Chad Kirkland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mary Cosby was born on 21 October 1972 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is the youngest among her siblings. Her dad is originally from Milwaukee. Mary wedded her step-grandfather, Bishop Robert C. Cosby, in September 1998, and they have a child, Robert Junior. Discover more about Mary Cosby's net worth in this article.

Mary Cosby's profile summary

Full name Mary Martha Cosby Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1972 Age 52 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Current residence Salt Lake City, Utah, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Robert C. Cosby Children Robert Jr. Cosby Mother Rosalind Cazares Profession Television personality, businesswoman, event specialist Net worth $5 million Instagram @mary_m_cosby

What is Mary Cosby's net worth in 2024?

According to Reality Tea, Yahoo, and Life $ Style, the American TV personality has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Here is a breakdown of her income sources.

Mary Cosby's real housewive career

Mary Cosby is a current central cast member and past recurring cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She has appeared on the show for 60 episodes since 2020.

While RHOSLC has raised Mary Cosby's public image and enhanced her brand value, its direct influence on her financial worth is impossible to determine.

Top-5 facts about Mary Cosby. Photo: Charles Sykes/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary Cosby's inheritance

Mary Cosby received a vast fortune from her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby. She inherited her grandmother's fortune after marrying her spouse, Robert Cosby Sr., Mary's step-grandfather. Mary's inheritance included a printing business, a beauty parlour, a daycare, a gospel radio station and a record store.

Mary Cosby's businesses

Mary Cosby owns and operates various enterprises, including the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, restaurant and salon franchises, and Marimarta Perfumeria.

She manages Mari Marta Couture, a website that supplies clothes, footwear, accessories, and other items for ladies, men, and children. Mary also owns many designer outfits and unique handbags, including several from her partnerships with Chanel.

Real estate investments

Mary Cosby received several properties from her maternal grandmother, including various residences and other real estate properties. In addition to her Salt Lake City estate, which was gifted to her by her deceased grandmother and spouse, she possesses four more residences. Cosby and her husband Robert have properties in Orlando, Las Vegas, New York, and Carmel.

Mary Cosby stands for a photograph in front of a banner. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Mary Cosby? She is an American TV personality, event specialist, and businesswoman. Cosby is widely recognised for her roles in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. What is Mary Cosby's age? As of 2024, she is 52 years old. Mary was born on 21 October 1972. Is Mary Cosby related to her husband? They are not related by blood. Her husband, who is her step-grandfather, was married to Mary's grandmother. How many kids does Mary Cosby have? She has one child named Robert Jr. Cosby. How long have Mary and Robert been married? As of this writing, they have been together for 26 years, having married in September 1998. How old was Mary when she married? She was 25 years old. Mary was born on 21 October 1972 and married Robbert in September 1998. How much does she make as a reality TV star? The exact amount she makes from her reality TV career is unknown. However, she has an alleged net worth of $5 million.

Mary Cosby's net worth is mainly generated from businesses and properties she inherited from her late grandmother. While her involvement in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City may have raised her public visibility and possible earnings, her significant fortune comes from her family's inheritance.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Kat Von D's net worth. Kat Von D has become a contemporary, pioneering tattoo artist, acclaimed entrepreneur, and TV personality. Her diverse career and dedication to her profession have established her as an established name in the beauty and entertainment industries.

Kat Von D's primary sources of income are tattooing, book sales, television appearances, successful business endeavours, music, and production. She has also earned money via property sales. Read the article to learn more about her net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh