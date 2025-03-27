All about Christopher Larocca, Christina Haack's boyfriend

Christopher Larocca is Christina Haack's current boyfriend and the President & CEO of Network Connex, a leading communications infrastructure company. With decades of leadership experience, Larocca's professional achievements and personal life with Haack have drawn public interest.

Christopher Larocca is an American business executive . He works as the CEO and President of Network Connex.

. He works as the CEO and President of Network Connex. He boasts an extensive career in business leadership , holding executive roles at various corporations.

, holding executive roles at various corporations. Larocca holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University and an MBA in Finance from the USC Marshall School of Business.

His relationship with HGTV star Christina Haack became public in early 2025 .

. Christopher Larocca has a daughter from his previous marriage.

Christopher Larocca's profile summary

Full name Christopher M. Larocca Gender Male Born 1973 Age 52 years old (as of 2025) Current residence Orange County, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Partner Christina Haack Children One University Clemson University, USC Marshall School of Business Profession Business executive

Who is Christopher Larocca?

Christopher Larocca is an American business executive best known as Christina Haack's boyfriend. He is the President and CEO of Network Connex, a global leader in communications infrastructure. With decades of leadership experience, Larocca has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry.

The educational journey of Christopher Larocca

After finishing high school, Christopher Larocca pursued a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at Clemson University in 1990, graduating in 1995. In 2000, he enrolled in USC Marshall School of Business, where he earned an MBA in Finance in 2002.

While completing his education, Larocca simultaneously developed his professional career at General Electric (GE). Between 1995 and 2004, he held various roles in sales, marketing, and Six Sigma processes, gradually advancing to Vice President at GELcore, GE's LED signals division.

What does Christopher Larocca do for a living?

Christopher Larocca is a seasoned business executive with an impressive career spanning multiple industries. As of this writing, he is the CEO and president of Network Connex, a leading provider of mission-critical network deployment solutions for fibre optics, data centres, and wireless communications. Larocca has held this position since October 2021.

In addition to his role at Network Connex, Larocca is the Executive Chairman of Peak Utility Services Group. Since July 2022, he has overseen the company's operations, which include providing repair, replacement, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications, electric power, and natural gas utilities.

Previously, Larocca was the President and CEO of Nortek Control, where he led innovations in artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and smart connected devices. He also held executive roles at Luminance Brands, Dover Corporation, EMCORE Corporation, and General Electric.

Is Christopher Larocca a millionaire?

Christopher Larocca's net worth is unknown publicly, making it difficult to determine if he is a millionaire. However, given his extensive career with high-ranking positions in some of the best-paying jobs, it is likely Larocca has accumulated significant wealth.

Inside Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack's love story

Christopher Larocca and Christina Haack's relationship became public in early 2025, following Christina's split from her third husband, Josh Hall, in mid-2024. The couple reportedly began dating in late 2024, quickly gaining attention due to Christina's high-profile career as an HGTV star and Christopher's role as the CEO of Network Connex.

On 6 February 2025, Christina shared a cosy photo of her and Christopher on a private jet, confirming dating rumours. In the Instagram post, she wrote:

Some plane flights must be hard posted.

Christopher Larocca also made a surprise cameo during the season finale of Christina's HGTV show, The Flip Off, which aired on 5 March 2025. He appeared alongside Christina, her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa during a gathering at Christina's Newport Beach home.

Does Christopher Larocca have any children?

Christopher Larocca is a proud father to one daughter (as of 2025), whom he co-parents with his ex-wife (divorced in January 2015). While details about his daughter's name and personal life remain private, Larocca has expressed his commitment to maintaining a strong and supportive relationship with her.

FAQs

Who is Christopher Larocca? He is the President and CEO of Network Connex, a global leader in communications infrastructure. What is Christopher Larocca's age? Larocca is 52 years old as of 2025. He was born in 1973 in California, United States. What is Christopher Larocca's net worth in 2025? As of this writing, Christopher Larocca's net worth is unknown publicly. Who is Christopher Larocca's daughter? His daughter's name is unknown publicly, but she is 17 years old as of 2025. Who is Christopher Larocca's ex-wife? His ex-wife's name is unknown publicly. Available information states that Chris was previously married for eight years before divorcing in January 2015. Is Christina Haack's boyfriend Christopher Larocca? Yes, Christopher Larocca is Christina Haack's boyfriend. The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2025. What is Christina Haack's net worth? Christina Haack has an alleged net worth of $25 million. She primarily earned through her real estate ventures and HGTV shows.

Christopher Larocca, Christina Haack's boyfriend, is the CEO and president of Network Connex, a global leader in communications infrastructure. The couple began dating in early 2025, following Christina's split from her previous marriage. Their relationship reflects professional ambition, shared experiences, and mutual support.

