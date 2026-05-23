Young disc jockeying star, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has completed her High School education in the United States

DJ Switch, as she is popularly called, shared a video with her friends and classmates who were happy about their journey

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, the 2017 Talented Kids winner, has completed her High School education in the United States of America (USA).

Young disc jockeying star enrolled in Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles.

DJ Switch celebrates with her friends as she completes High School in the US. Photo credit: DJ Switch

Source: Instagram

On her first day at the school, DJ Switch shared photos as she announced the new chapter of her life on social media.

DJ Switch's high school is located in the West Hills area of Los Angeles. According to the school's website, it is a Catholic school in the Marianist tradition which prepares students to love, learn and lead through a seven-year educational experience.

Chaminade is known to have a strong academic record with many achievements. It was recognised as a National Blue Ribbon School in 1998, a United States government honour for schools which have achieved high levels of performance.

DJ Switch completes High School

In an Instagram video, the 18-year-old joined her friends and classmates to count down to the end of their High School education.

A happy DJ Switch videoed herself counting down with her friends. They had formed a wide circle in an open space on the school campus and ran to close it when the countdown ended.

In her caption, DJ Swith described the moment as an unforgettable memory.

"This moment will never be forgotten. Wait till the end🥹last day of high school classes #Class2026 @nade_2026."

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens congratulate DJ Switch

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by DJ Switch on Instagram. Read them below:

Gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations, my baby girl, my superstar 🎉🎊🎉👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💝🔥."

Dybanks_meals wrote:

"Congratulations, my girl, you made it."

Rii_bikini_and_accesories_shop said:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏."

Ebefa_gh said:

"😍😍😍congrats dear."

_Shizzlegh wrote:

"Congratulations…"

Eugenia_sikapa said:

"Congratulations, sweetheart ❤️."

Yaayaaselfie wrote:

"Congrats, girl."

Iamahemaabaison said:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Animfestus wrote:

"Congrats, baby girl❤️."

Rushca_23 said:

"Congratulations, sister."

Pinkbasetv wrote:

"Congrats 👏🏾🎉."

Source: YEN.com.gh