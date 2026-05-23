Stonebwoy’s creative director, Kwaku Kwakye, popularly known as Kay Studios, spoke on the arrest of Shatta Wale fan Webkid and shared why he believes certain actions must carry consequences

Kay Studios stressed that the matter goes beyond fanbase rivalry and explained why order and responsibility are important within Ghana’s entertainment and media space

His comments on right and wrong, accountability, and online behaviour have added another layer to ongoing discussions surrounding fan culture and social media conduct

Kwaku Kwakye, popularly known as Kay Studios and recognised by many as Stonebwoy’s creative director, has broken his silence on recent conversations surrounding the arrest of Shatta Wale's fan, Webkid, amid tensions within Ghana’s entertainment space.

Stonebwoy's creative director, Kay Studios, weighs in on Shatta Wale's fan-arrest controversy. Image credit: Kaystudios.

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with popular blogger King Bygone, Kay Studios shared his thoughts on the issue, stressing that the matter goes beyond fan loyalty and centres on responsibility and respect within media and entertainment circles.

Kay Studios broke silence on Webkid's arrest

According to him, situations like these should serve as a lesson to people who take fan support too far and become excessively aggressive toward other artists and fan groups online.

He said:

“It serves as a deterrent to people. Even if the person is a fan of Stonebwoy and goes to the extreme to degrade and be very radical about some other artists, I think the person deserves to be arrested.”

Kay Studios explained that the matter should not be viewed as one fanbase fighting another. Instead, he believes it is about creating order and promoting responsible behaviour in the media space.

Over the years, Ghana’s entertainment industry has witnessed heated exchanges between fan communities, especially on social media, where support for favourite musicians can sometimes escalate into insults and online attacks.

Kay Studios believes there must be limits.

He added:

“This is not just about arresting other fanbases. It’s about putting things in order in the space of media.”

The creative director further emphasised that people should support what is right rather than blindly defend wrongdoing out of loyalty to a particular artist.

He said:

“It’s all about right and wrong. Support the right. We did the right thing by enforcing the law, so the law is just dealing with him.”

His comments have quickly added to discussions already taking place online regarding accountability, fan culture, and responsible social media behaviour.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The conversation surrounding the matter continues to attract attention among entertainment followers, with many debating where passion for music should end and personal responsibility should begin.

Kay Studios’ position has now become part of a broader discussion about how Ghana’s entertainment space can remain competitive while promoting respect and discipline within fan communities.

Who is Kwaku Kwakye, aka Kay Studios?

Kwaku Kwakye, popularly known as Kay Studios, is a Ghanaian creative director and media personality known for his work with Stonebwoy.

He is recognised within the Bhim Nation circle for his role in content, branding, and entertainment-related conversations.

Who is King Bygone?

King Bygone, known in real life as Isaac Nana Yaw Annor, is a Ghanaian entertainment blogger, content creator, influencer, and publicist.

He is known for celebrity interviews, entertainment news coverage, and trending stories in Ghana’s showbiz industry.

SM blogger Webkid faces serious charges following his arrest over a false report against Stonebwoy. Image credit: Stonebwoy, Added Media

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy confirmed as complainant in Webkid's case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy has been confirmed as the complainant against blogger Webkid Afrika, contradicting previous denials from his camp.

Webkid Afrika is faced with multiple charges, including the publication of false news against the musician.

Reactions on social media showed mixed feelings about the arrest, as many questioned the implications.

Source: YEN.com.gh