The mystery of the biggest tree in Ghana: Where and how old is it?

Ghana has many sacred forests, trees, and plants that have historical and cultural significance to the communities living within their boundaries. For example, the Akuapem have a tree called Mpeni Kofi, believed to be a tree god, and have relied on it for their protection for 300 years. But then, when you visit the Esen Apam Forest Reserve, you will find The Big Tree (Oda), believed to be the biggest tree in Ghana. But that tree has a mystery only defined by the locals.

The Big Tree, the name of the biggest tree in Ghana, has become one of the most outstanding attractions and mythical objects in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The tree, located in the Esen Apam Forest Reserves, has spiritual significance to the locals. Locals believe it is a deity and serves as a heritage object. However, the tree has become a tourist attraction because of its historical significance. In addition, many people across the globe visit it to learn about its mysteries.

What are the myths surrounding The Big Tree?

The Big Tree in Ghana has thick grey bark with bright pink leaves and is cylindrical. Traditionally, the locals have used it for their spiritual well-being. Traditionally, the people visited the tree to perform prayers and sacrifices because they believed it could heal sick people.

Furthermore, locals believe that infertile women who visit the tree can use its leaves and bark as herbs to conceive. Thus, those that want good fortune dig holes around the tree’s giant roots and leave their sacrifices with prayers.

But the mysteries surrounding the tree started many years ago. Locals could not cut down or uproot the tree because doing so resulted in casualties. Akim Asanteman traditionalists who tried cutting down the tree died several days after their attempt.

In the 1930s, legend has it that a farmer tried to burn it down but died. Another tale in the 1960s is that a chainsaw operator named Antieh succeeded in cutting down The Big Tree. However, the tree mysteriously reinstated itself to its original position three days later, and the operator died later. Although locals have their beliefs about the biggest tree in Ghana, it has also attracted many tourists globally.

Tourists visit the area to take a picture of the biggest tree in Ghana, perform rituals, and seek spiritual help and nourishment.

Where is the biggest tree in Africa?

Which tree is the biggest tree in Africa? The biggest tree in Africa is found in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. It is an Entandrophragma excelsum tree. According to Earth Touch, it is 81.5 metres (approximately 267 feet) tall.

How tall is The Big Tree in Akim Oda?

The Big Tree in Akim Oda has a diameter of 3.22 metres at 1.37 meters and 2.75 meters at 3.1 meters. Thus, its circumference is 12 meters. Furthermore, it has a height of between 66.5 and 90 meters and a circumference of 10.11 meters at 1.4 meters and 8.63 meters at 3.1 meters. In summary, the biggest tree in Ghana is 66.5 meters (218 ft) tall and 3.96 meters (13 ft) in diameter.

What is the oldest tree in Ghana?

The oldest tree in Ghana is The Big Tree. Ghanaians believe that the tree is between 350 and 400 years old. However, there is also the Mpeni Kofi tree in Akropong, a town in Ghana's Eastern region, believed to be at least 300 years old. The people of Akuapem consider Mpeni Kofi a sacred tree because it turns into a human at night to guard them.

Who discovered The Big Tree in Ghana?

The person that discovered The Big Tree in Ghana is Yaw Andoh. Yaw Andow was a hunter from Akim Asanteman. However, the date of his discovery remains unknown.

Which tree is the biggest in Africa?

The contention for the biggest tree in Africa is between The Big Tree in Ghana and the Entandrophragma excelsum species in Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. While The Big Tree has a height of between 66.5 meters and 90 meters, the Entandrophragma excelsum species in Kilimanjaro stands tall at 81.5 meters. However, the difference comes in the circumference.

Entandrophragma excelsum species in Kilimanjaro is straight and cylindrical, up to 250 centimetres in diameter. On the other hand, The Big Tree has a diameter of 396 meters. Thus, The Big Tree in Ghana is also the biggest in Africa.

Where is the biggest tree in West Africa?

The biggest tree in West Africa, locally known as The Big Tree, is in Akyem Aprokumase, a small town near Akim Oda in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region of Ghana. The tree measures 12 meters in circumference, is 90 metres tall and comes from the Tieghemella heckelii species.

The name of the biggest tree in Ghana is The Big Tree. It has historical, cultural, and spiritual significance to the locals. Its height is between 66.5 and 90 meters, and its diameter is 3.96 meters. Locals believe it can help infertile women conceive after using its leaves and bark. Furthermore, they believe it can heal the sick and offer sacrifices and prayers as a sign of good fortune. The Big Tree is in Akyem Aprokumase, a small town near Akim Oda in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

