What is a black swallower fish: 7 interesting, fun facts about the sea creature

A black swallower fish is a deep-sea species in the Chiasmodontidae family widely recognised for its ability to consume fish greater than itself. The black swallower is found in tropical and subtropical waters and the bathypelagic and mesopelagic regions, at depths ranging from 700 to 2,745 meters or 2296 to 9005 feet.

The black swallower eats bony fish that they swallow whole rather than chewing. They also have highly dark and flawless skin. The most distinguishing characteristics of this creature are its enormous mouth and expanding stomach, which allow it to ingest prey two times its length and ten times its mass. So, what are black swallower fun facts?

Seven interesting black swallower fish facts

The black swallower is a unique and enigmatic deep-sea species. Discover seven fascinating facts about the fish, which offer insight into its outstanding qualities and cryptic lifestyle. So, what are some interesting facts about the black swallower?

1. It is a small fish

How big can a black swallower fish get? It can be 25 centimetres or 10 inches large. The black swallower is a tiny fish, averaging 15 to 20 centimetres or 6 to 8 inches long and reaching a maximum estimated length of 25 cm or 10 inches.

The body is lengthy, compressed, and uniformly brownish-black, devoid of scales. It has a long head, a dull snout, medium-sized eyes, and a vast mouth.

2. The fish has a unique mouth

One of the most remarkable facts about black swallowers is that they possess an exceptionally massive mouth. The lower jaw extends beyond the upper, and both jaws have one set of sharp, depressible teeth that interlock whenever the mouth is closed. The beginning three teeth in each jaw are expanded to form canines.

3. It possesses a spine and rays

The black swallower's preoperculum has a short lower spine. The pectoral fins are lengthy and have 12-15 rays, whereas the pelvic fins are tiny and only have five rays. The first dorsal fin has 10-12 spines, whereas the second is prolonged and has one spine and 26-29 soft rays.

The back fin has a single backbone and 26–29 soft rays. Nine rays fork the caudal fin. The lateral line is constant, and each body segment has two pores.

4. It lacks some characteristics found in other fish

The black swallower's lengthy body is not covered with scales, tiny plates found in most fish that serve as a type of defence. The animal, however, does not require them because they reside at such tremendous depths and are the predators in their environment. As a result, their skin is instead smooth and well-suited to the deep sea.

5. The fish is picky about what it consumes

The black swallower eats bony fish that it swallows whole. It can consume fish twice its size and ten times its bulk because of its highly distensible stomach. The suspensorium connects the upper jaws to the skull at the front, allowing the jaws to move down and include things broader than the swallower's head.

The swallower, according to Theodore Gill, captures target fish by the tail and then moves its jaws around the prey until it is wholly curled inside the stomach.

6. The swallower reproduces by laying eggs

The reproduction of the black swallower is oviparous. The eggs are aquatic, measuring 1.1 to 1.3 millimetres or 0.043 to 0.051 inches in diameter and comprising a clear oil droplet and six dark-coloured patches dispersed along the freshly hatched larva from the eyes to the base of the notochord. These patches soon go away, and the skin darkens to black.

7. It lives in the ocean

What zone does the black swallower live in? They live in tropical and subtropical waters and the bathypelagic and mesopelagic zones. The black swallower lives in frigid, deep-sea settings, often at depths of 700 to 2,745 meters or 2296 to 9005 feet.

It is extensively dispersed and can be located in the subtropical and tropical waters of the southwestern and northern Atlantic seas. Because of its penchant for cold, deep waters, it is an uncommon sight for most individuals, as it is rarely encountered in shallow or coastal settings.

What eats a black swallower fish?

Given that the black swallower ingests their prey whole, the food in their tummy sometimes does not have sufficient time to digest and begins to decompose. The dead rotting animal in their stomach produces gas, which propels the black swallower to the ocean's surface, ultimately killing them.

Can a black swallower fish eat a human?

No. The black swallower eats bony fish (it swallows whole). It can consume fish twice its size and ten times its bulk because of its highly distensible stomach.

The black swallower fish is a deep-sea species in the Chiasmodontidae family widely recognised for its ability to consume fish greater than itself. It is found in tropical and subtropical waters and the bathypelagic and mesopelagic regions.

