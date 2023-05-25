10 of the coolest dinosaurs that ever lived and interesting facts about them

Dinosaurs are thought to have lived around 250 million years ago in the Triassic period. They were the dominant land vertebrates during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Unfortunately, a massive extinction event called the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction caused the non-avian dinosaurs to go extinct. Explore some of the coolest dinosaurs that ever lived.

Dinosaurs came in various types and sizes and lived in different habitats. They also had different diets, some being carnivores, others being herbivores, and some even omnivores. Each dinosaur had unique features that helped them thrive in their habitats and earned them a spot among the coolest dinosaurs.

Most coolest dinosaur ever lived

Dinosaurs were not just enormous; they also exhibit intriguing characteristics such as horned faces, teeth with serrated edges, or even the absence of teeth altogether. Some dinosaurs had tiny front limbs, while others displayed captivating body patterns.

The variety of unique features among dinosaurs made them an exciting group of creatures altogether. What is the most coolest dinosaur ever lived? Here is a list of some that you might find interesting to know.

1. Spinosaurus

Model of a Spinosaurus displayed during a preview of the "Spinosaurus" temporary exhibition at the Museum of Natural Sciences. Photo: JOSEP LAGO

Type : Theropod

: Theropod Origin : Asia

: Asia Period : Late Cretaceous

: Late Cretaceous Size : 56 ft / 17 m

: 56 ft / 17 m Cool feature: Elongated spine and cylindrical teeth

The dinosaur, also called the "spine lizard," was among the largest meat-eating dinosaurs ever found. It stood out because of its enormous tail on its back and long jaws, similar to crocodiles. Its teeth were cylindrical and spaced far apart. The dinosaur had short legs and flat, paddle-like feet, indicating its swimming ability. It spent some time in the water and hunted fish as prey.

2. Tyrannosaurus Rex

A robotic tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur displayed in Hong Kong as part of celebrations. Photo: Peter PARKS

Type: Theropod

Theropod Origin: Western North America

Western North America Period: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Size: 11.5–14.7 m in length, 4–6 m in height

11.5–14.7 m in length, 4–6 m in height Cool features: Oversized head, muscular jaws, powerful tail, and tiny arms.

Fondly referred to as the "King of the dinosaurs", the T-rex was one of the most enormous carnivorous dinosaurs ever roamed the Earth in the late Cretaceous. It is one of the most memorable characters in the Jurassic Park dinosaurs and definitely one of the coolest dinosaurs ever lived. The T-rex had had an exceptional sense of smell, making it one of the best hunters of its time.

3. Ankylosaurus

An illustration of the Ankylosaurus dinosaur. Photo: De Agostini

Type : Ornithischian

: Ornithischian Origin: North America

North America Period: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Size: 26 ft / 8m

26 ft / 8m Cool features: Bony plates covered back, long tail

Ankylosaurus was famous for its robust and armoured body. Its short and wide build showcased four horns on its head and a heavy tail club. Its mouth and small teeth were designed for grazing on low-lying vegetation.

Protected by bony plates called scutes, Ankylosaurus resembled a formidable tank, making it a tough target for predators. It defended itself using its tail as a powerful club, delivering solid strikes to the legs of potential threats.

4. Velociraptor

A woman encounters a Velociraptor at a press conference in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Type: Dromaeosaurid

Dromaeosaurid Origin: Asia

Asia Period: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Size: 6.5 ft / 2m

6.5 ft / 2m Cool features: Its claws and large brain

The famous velociraptor, known for Jurassic Park, was a small yet swift and formidable predator. It had a large skull with a long snout, powerful hind legs, and a fused tail for stability during hunting.

The velociraptor had four retractable claws, with the second being the most important. This enlarged, sickle-shaped, razor-sharp claw served as a deadly weapon. The velociraptor had a relatively large brain, likely contributing to its intelligent hunting tactics.

5. Deinonychus

An illustration representing the Deinonychus dinosaur. Photo: De Agostini

Type: Theropod

Theropod Origin: North America

North America Period: Early Cretaceous

Early Cretaceous Size: 9.75 ft / 3 m

9.75 ft / 3 m Cool feature: Long and sharp claws

During the early Cretaceous era, Deinonychus, a captivating dinosaur, roamed the Earth. It belonged to the dromaeosaurid family, known for its bird-like characteristics and intelligence. Despite being medium-sized, Deinonychus possessed remarkably sharp, sickle-shaped claws on its hind limbs.

6. Triceratops

Indian visitors look at a Triceratops display at the Dinosaur Museum in Raioli village near Balasinor. Photo: SAM PANTHAKY

Type: Ornithischian

Ornithischian Origin: North America

North America Period: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Size : 30 ft / 9m

: 30 ft / 9m Cool feature: Three horns

The Triceratops is one of the world's most famous and recognisable dinosaurs. It was among the most prevalent dinosaur species and one of the last to roam before facing extinction.

Despite it being a herbivore, it was powerfully built. Its physique was comparable to that of an elephant. It had a beak-shaped mouth for ripping vegetation, and its skull was one of the largest in proportion to body size among the land animals.

7. Euoplocephalus

An illustration representing Euoplocephalus and Tyrannosaurus Rex fighting. Photo: De Agostini

Type: Ornithischian

Ornithischian Origin: North America

North America Period: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Size: 23 ft / 7 m

23 ft / 7 m Cool feature: Tail club

Named for its "well-armed head," Euoplocephalus showcased stunning defensive traits. These included bony armour, an enlarged and hardened tail club to deliver strong blows, and a robust body structure to protect itself against predators.

In addition to its defences, Euoplocephalus was a plant-eating dinosaur that fed on ferns, cycads, and low-lying vegetation. Its beak-like mouth was specialised for cropping and tearing plant material.

8. Diplodocus

Dippy the famous cast of a Diplodocus skeleton in the Natural History Museum in South Kensington. Photo: Steve Christo

Type: Sauropod

Sauropod Origin: North America

North America Period : Late Jurassic

: Late Jurassic Size : 79 ft / 24 m

: 79 ft / 24 m Cool features: Long neck, shed and replaced its teeth every 32 days

The diplodocus is among the longest dinosaurs. It had a unique tail feature: chevron bones that resembled double beams. Its tail served multiple purposes, including producing whip-like sounds for communication and acting as a defensive weapon. It would stand on three legs while feeding to reach higher food.

The diplodocus lacked the ability to chew; it therefore fed on underwater plants, stripped leaves, and soft stems. It had small peg-like teeth only at the front of its mouth, limiting its chewing capabilities.

9. Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus with one row of slightly overlapping plates. Artwork by Nick Pike. Photo: DeAgostini

Type: Theropod

Theropod Origin: Western USA

Western USA Period: Late Jurassic

Late Jurassic Size : 21 ft / 6.5 m

: 21 ft / 6.5 m Cool features: Kite-shaped plates that run from its neck to the tail

The stegosaurus was easily distinguishable from other dinosaurs with its distinctive kite-shaped plates on its back. Despite its large size, it was considered one of the least intelligent dinosaurs due to its tiny brain, the size of a walnut. The connection between its small brain and its massive body remains a mystery.

The stegosaurus had long hind legs and a relatively small, flat head with a turtle-like beak. This gave it a head-down appearance. As a herbivore, it mainly fed on plants and posed minimal threat to other animals unless provoked into a fight.

10. Ceratosaurus

A side profile of ceratosaurus dinosaur. Photo: De Agostini

Type: Theropod

Theropod Origin: USA

USA Period : Late Jurassic

: Late Jurassic Size: 23 ft / 7 m

23 ft / 7 m Cool features: Nose horn, long teeth

The Ceratosaurus, meaning "horned lizard," was a mid-sized predator from the Ceratosauridae family during the late Jurassic period. It possessed long, serrated teeth and, most notably, a horn on its nose and above each eye. These horns were used for hunting and served as weapons in territorial disputes and dominance battles.

Along with its unique features, the Ceratosaurus had long hind legs, short forelimbs, and a horizontal body posture, with its oversized head balanced by a long tail.

What is the toughest dinosaur?

The T-Rex species has the strongest land animal bite force known. It's biting force is between 35,000 to 57,000 newtons.

What are the coolest dinosaurs that are carnivores?

The T-Rex leads the list but also includes other fascinating species such as Spinosaurus, Aegyptiacus, Allosaurus, and Albertosaurus.

Which is the new dinosaur discovered in 2022?

According to recent dinosaur discoveries, Abditosaurus kuehnei from the Late Cretaceous is the latest discovered species. It was found in Europe from a specimen 17.5 meters long, which weighs around 14,000 kg.

Despite the extinction of dinosaurs in modern times, their presence lives on through the fossils and images showcased in museums and galleries. These captivating artefacts and pictorial illustrations enable man to explore and appreciate the creatures that once roamed our planet.

