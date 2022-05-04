How long does it take to get waves? The ultimate guide on how to do it right

Waves are some of the most popular and commonly worn hairstyles by black men. The hairstyle is achieved through the creation of outstanding 180 or 360 wave patterns. However, even though it is one of the most coveted looks, successfully achieving it can be challenging. First things first, how long does it take to get waves?

How long can it take to get waves? It takes anywhere between a couple of weeks up to six weeks. An understanding of the right methods, commitment, and a little bit of patience all go a long way in getting the curls you’re looking for.

How long does it take to get waves?

The amount of time to get waves varies from one person to another, but it can take a few days to six weeks. Your hair texture is the main determining factor in how long it will take to get the curls. However, here is the ultimate guide on black men's waves:

1. Hair preparation

If you have been wondering how to get 360 waves fast, preparing your hair should be your first step. Here are a few things you should do to prepare your hair:

Ensure the scalp has no issues

A fully healthy scalp is a requirement if you want to get wavy hair. Therefore, it is mandatory to ensure that both the scalp and the hair are in great condition. Some of the issues you should address include dry scalp and dandruff among others. You should also invest some time in repairing any damaged hair.

Getting a haircut

To create the perfect waves, you should ensure that you get the desired haircut. You should let your barber know that you want to get curls to ensure that they give you the right waves haircut. In addition, you should get an edge up because it intensifies the style when the curls are fully formed.

Offer maximum devotion

Commitment is one of the key factors in how to get waves. For the best results, you must be ready to train your hair, which requires a daily effort. Therefore, ensure that you are ready and willing to invest enough time in developing your hair.

2. Train your waves

Once your hair is fully prepared, training it is the next and most crucial process. Here are a few steps to follow:

Get the best wave shampoo

Several shampoos are readily available for those in search of getting curls. Some of the other options you can go for are herbal shampoo or protein type. Since the shampoo strips the essential oils off your head, you should only use it once a week. Make sure to use conditioner after.

Alternatively, you can opt for the co-washing method. This means that you skip the shampoo stage and use the conditioner. By doing this, you will be able to keep the essential oil; hence you can rinse it daily without worry.

Brushing your hair

Brushing is one of the most important parts of the entire process. This is because it is responsible for training the hair in creating the desired wave pattern. Before brushing, you should blot the freshly cleaned hair with a towel until it is dry. Brushing should be done as follows:

Start from the head's crown and brush downward and outward

Brush the top hair towards the forehead

Brush the sides hair forward and downward

It is recommended that you work from one section to another to ensure that you don't miss a spot. Once you are through with the brushing process, place a heated towel on your hair for two to three minutes to help the curls set in.

Moisturize

Brushing the hair a lot tends to damage your hair follicles; therefore, it is important to keep the hair hydrated. You should use light moisturizers with essential oils and shea butter. Additionally, this should be limited to one or two times a week if have healthy hair. On the other hand, brush three times if you have dehydrated hair.

Wear a durag

Once your hair is moisturized, you should put on a durag to protect the waves and seal the moisture. You should put it on nicely and tightly for half an hour after you are done brushing. You should also sleep with it to hold the curls in place.

3. Maintenance of the waves

The process does not end once the waves are fully formed. Since the style requires dedicated upkeep, a few more steps will come in handy in maintaining the curls.

Don't stop brushing

The main method of maintaining waves is by keep on brushing. You ought to continue with the brushing routine and put on the durag to keep the curls intact. Brushing should be done at least three times daily.

Do regular haircuts

Mostly, haircuts are still one of the most essential parts of the process. Therefore, you should aim at getting them between two weeks and one month, depending on the hair length you want to maintain. Ensure the barber knows your hair so that he does not cut against the grain or the curls' direction.

Don't wash too much

Even though you should rinse the hair as much as needed, you should shampoo it one time each week to maintain the essential oils. Always remember to use a conditioner after using the shampoo.

FAQs

How long does it take to get waves with straight hair? It may take up to 6 weeks to see curls if you have straight-textured hair. How long does it take to get 180 waves? It takes between 4 and six weeks, depending on your hair texture and effort in getting the curls. How long does it take to get 360 waves? The entire process takes between a couple of weeks to a maximum of six. How long does it take to get waves with durag? It will take approximately 14 days to notice some difference in your hair. Which are some of the most common wavy hairstyles? Some of them include low fade with waves, taper fade waves haircut, and tapered pixie cut.

How long does it take to get waves? It takes between four and six weeks to get perfect curls on your hair. Learning about the standard black look comes in handy if you want to achieve this hairstyle. Even though it takes a lot of effort and time to get the desired waves, it's all worth it when you eventually see the hairstyle you're looking for.

