What happeened to Ade and Ayo clothes after Shark Tank? All you need to know

Ade and Ayo is an African design clothing line for children. It debuted on Shark Tank Season 13. The design reflects African culture as a community and connection. The founder approached Shark Tank and requested them to invest in her company.

Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California, celebrate their African heritage by bringing their children's fashion clothing line to the Tank Photo: Christopher Willard

Ade + Ayo is an Oakland, California-based company that sells one-of-a-kind African children's clothing and accessories. Temidayo Adedokun founded the company to appreciate her African culture. The company is not limited to Africans only but also those who want their children to learn and respect a culture other than their own.

About Ade and Ayo clothes company

Temidayo Adedokun is the founder and CEO of Ade and Ayo children's clothing. She was born in Nigeria but relocated to Canada when she was four. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Davis, before earning a Doctor of Law (JD) degree from Yale Law School in 2015.

Temidayo was fired from Jones Hall, APLC Company in San Francisco, California, where she worked as an associate. While bringing up an infant and dealing with a global pandemic, she launched her business in October 2020.

Adedokun and her husband Abisola founded the business after failing to find children's clothing that reflected their African heritage. She missed her Nigerian culture after relocating to the United States and wanted to expose her son to it from an early age.

Nigerian immigrants from Oakland, California, celebrate their African heritage by bringing their children's fashion clothing line to the Tank. Photo: Christopher Willard

She was shocked to discover that so few options were available on the market that reflected African culture. The products available were either prohibitively expensive or stereotypical of their culture.

As a result, she decided to design baby clothes and nursery furnishings to highlight the true beauty of her heritage. She also ensured that the products were affordable to the average family. On the company's website, she stated:

Ade + Ayo closes this representation gap by providing beautifully crafted African-inspired children's goods that are comfortable and practical for your children while remaining modern and affordable.

What do Ade and Ayo mean?

In Yoruba, Ade + Ayo mean crown and joy. Her bio on the company's website explains the title's meaning:

Ade + Ayo combines the Yoruba (Nigerian language) words for crown and joy, reflecting the pride and happiness children bring to their parent's lives.

What happened to Ade and Ayo's clothes after Shark Tank?

Shark Tank is a popular show, and any business that appears on it becomes popular. Ade's clothing business received a positive response after appearing on the show, with many people purchasing the product. As a result, their sales have increased eightfold while remaining profitable.

Did Ade plus Ayo get a deal on Shark Tank?

Temidayo Adedokun, the company's founder and CEO, requested $120,000 from Shark Tank in exchange for 10% of the company's shares.

Barbara Corcoran was interested in this business proposal. As a result, she invested $200,000 in this startup for 33.3% equity and a $500,000 line of credit.

Is Ade plus Ayo still in business?

Ade plus Ayo is doing very well right now; they receive over 100 orders daily because their products are reasonably priced. It also aims for a simple design, which is extremely difficult to find.

What is Ade and Ayo's worth?

Ade and Ayo's net worth is alleged to be $2.1 million as of 2022. She has earned her income selling African children's clothing and accessories.

Where can you find Ade + Ayo?

Ade + Ayo can be found on their website. They are also active on social media platforms such as Instagram, with a significant following of 19.8k followers, and on Facebook, with 2760 followers.

FAQs

What is Ade and Ayo on Shark Tank? It is an Oakland, California-based company that sells African children's clothing and accessories. Who is the founder of Ade and Ayo clothes? Temidayo Adedokun is the founder and CEO of the children's clothing company. When was Ade and Ayo's clothing line launched? Temidayo launched the company on October 2020 in Oakland, California, USA. Who is Temidayo Adedokun's husband? Her husband is Abisola. What is the meaning of Ade and Ayo? In Yoruba, a Nigerian language, Ade + Ayo mean crown and joy. What happened to the African baby clothes after Shark Tank? After appearing on Shark Tank, the business received a positive response, with many people purchasing the products. What is Ade and Ayo's net worth? As of 2022, the business's net worth is estimated to be $2.1 million.

Ade and Ayo clothes company is an African design clothing line dealing in children's outfits. Temidayo Adedokun founded it after failing to find children's clothing that reflected her African heritage in the United States.

