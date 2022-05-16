Who is Zlatan Ibile? Everything you need to know about the Nigerian rapper

Zlatan Ibile is one of the most prominent Nigerian musicians, and only a few music artists can boast of the type of success he has experienced in the industry. His microphone dexterity is hyped on many catchphrases that have become popular among his fans.

Zlatan Ibile is a singer, dance choreographer, music producer and entrepreneur. Initially, his dream was to become a footballer. The Zlatan in his name is because his style of play on the pitch was compared to the Swedish football legend, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He may not be a football star, but he has now gained several fans, especially in Nigeria, for his unique style of music.

Who is Zlatan Ibile?

Ibile's real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael and was born on 19 December 1994 in Ilorin, Kwara State, located in the Midwest region of Nigeria. His state of origin is Ekiti State, which is in the western part of the country.

Growing up, he a footballer because of his passion for the game and a way out of the hood into financial stability.

The artist graduated high school and pursued a higher degree in Business Administration at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Ogun State. Zlatan's musical talent became apparent during this period, and it was not long before he got the spotlight that he had been searching for.

Career

2014 proved to be the year that Zlatan made his big breakout; he was the winner of the One Mic talent show sponsored by Airtel, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the country.

He used this exposure and the prize he got from emerging champions to push his music to go mainstream.

Which song is Zlatan's first song?

Zlatan's first song was titled Odun Yi and released in 2016, featuring Spaceboi. Nevertheless, his first music to go mainstream was My Body, released in 2017. He featured Olamide, who is popularly known as Baddo. The latter was one of Nigeria's biggest music stars at the time.

The artist became known as Kapaichumarimarichupako because of his consistent catchphrase use in his records. He has not looked back since his first hit in the industry and has released several singles and albums. Below are some of Zlatan's songs;

Odun Yi

Oja

Zanku

Gbeku

Killin Dem

This year

Kokosa

Bolanle

Yéyé Boyfriend

Unripe PawPaw

Soro Soke

The Matter

Lagos Anthem

Ale Yi

Alubarika

Jogor

Omoge

Quilox

What is Zlatan Ibile's net worth?

According to the Things to Know, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million, and like most celebrities in the industry, he flaunts his wealth by treating himself to the good things that life offers.

He makes this money from his record sales and endorsement deals, most recently the contract he signed with Coca-Cola.

He is also the founder of Zanku Records music label.

He has an exotic taste in luxury cars. Some of the cars you can find in Ibile's garage include;

Range Rover

Chevrolet Camaro

Mercedes Benz GLE coupe

Mercedes Benz -G63 AMGM

Bentley Bentayga

Mercedes Benz C-Class

Mercedes Benz CLA

Additionally, Ibile now resides in one of the most expensive places in Lagos, Nigeria. A few years ago, he got himself a home in Lekki and two cars on his birthday.

What is wrong with Zlatan Ibile?

After being accused of some fraudulent activities, Ibile was arrested by one of Nigeria's agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). However, he was released after a few days.

Zlatan poses with his son, Toluwalase Shiloh, on his birthday. Photo: @zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

He has also used his music to speak up against oppression meted out to citizens by some members of a department of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during the EndSars protest in 2020. He released Soro Soke, which roughly translates into "speak up" in English.

FAQs

How many cars does Zlatan Ibile have? The musician's number of cars is unspecified, but he has a couple of exotic tastes in his rides. Who signed Zlatan Ibile? In 2018, Ibile became officially signed to a record label known as Alleluia Boys Entertainment. Lawrence Irabor owned the label. How much is Zlatan Ibile's new car? In 2019, Ibile acquired a Mercedes-Benz CLA that allegedly cost him a whopping 8 million nairas. Does Zlatan Ibile have a kid? Yes, he has a son. He is the father of Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi born on 29th March 2020. What is Zlatan Ibile's real name? He was born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael. How old is Zlatan Ibile now? As of May 2022, he is 27 years old. He was born on 19 December 1994.

Zlatan Ibile is currently one of the most exciting musicians in the Nigerian music industry. His fans love him for the energy that he brings through his music and fascinating dance moves. The musician has an inspirational story worth following by up-and-coming musicians.

