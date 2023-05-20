25 of the best Nigerian wedding dresses perfect for an African wedding

Nigerian weddings are known for their splendour, cultural richness, and vibrant celebrations. One of the most fascinating aspects of these weddings is the spectacular selection of traditional Nigerian wedding dresses. From the complex detailing to the vibrant colours, these dresses beautifully showcase Nigeria's cultural heritage and traditions.

Some Nigerian wedding dresses. Photo: @_ikemichael, @damar.ng, @starbydeb, @byneziie on Instagram (modified by author)

Have you been to a Nigerian wedding before? If so, you've witnessed vibrant African attires displayed by the groom, bride and guests. Weddings in Nigeria are not just about love and commitment but also an occasion to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Best Nigerian wedding dresses

At Nigerian weddings, you are most certain to find beautiful shades of traditional Nigerian outfits in kaftans, aso-oke, wrappers, gele, Ankara, and colourful African fabrics attire. Here are 25 of the best Nigerian dresses for weddings.

Nigerian wedding dresses for the bride

Nigerian wedding dresses are renowned for making every bride feel like a queen on her special day. If you are seeking inspiration for the perfect dress, here is a list of 10 breathtaking Nigerian wedding dresses that embody elegance, timeless beauty, and cultural significance for the bride.

1. Ankara ball gown

This magnificent ball gown has a voluminous skirt made of colourful Ankara fabric embellished with intricate beading and embroidery. It's ideal for a bride who wants to make a statement with her gown.

2. Stylish kaftan dress

Two Kaftan dress designs. Photo: @iyayiofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

The stylish kaftan dress, covered with intricate designs, provides an attractive yet comfortable alternative for a Nigerian bride. It represents the country's cultural richness in a modern way.

3. Aso Oke dress

The Aso Oke Nigerian wedding dress is elegant and figure-hugging, with handwoven details of the traditional Nigerian fabric. It flatters the bride's curves while embracing her cultural roots.

4. Gele-inspired gown

Inspired by the traditional Nigerian head wrap, Gele, this one-of-a-kind gown features a draped neckline reminiscent of the gele's graceful folds. It combines cultural symbolism with modern design.

5. Yoruba traditional attire

A couple in Yoruba traditional attire. Photo: @oglamstudio

This traditional attire pays homage to the Yoruba culture with layers of colourful fabric, intricate headpieces, and spectacular jewellery. It's a gorgeous ensemble that displays the heritage and pride of the Yoruba people.

6. Beaded ball gown

A bride in a beaded gown. Photo: @jodellaluxurybridals

This exquisite ball gown is embellished with elaborate beadwork, capturing the essence of artistry. It emanates luxury and regality, making the bride feel like royalty on her wedding day.

7. Peplum dress

A bride in a peplum dress. Photo: bmashilodesigns

This dress combines modern and traditional elements with a beautiful peplum waist. It emanates elegance and sophistication while incorporating traditional Nigerian elements.

8. Kente print dress

A beautiful couple at their wedding. Photo: @ovweddings

This dress, which features the brilliant colours and patterns of Kente fabric, is ideal for a colourful and joyous celebration. With its eye-catching design, it embraces Nigeria's traditional heritage.

9. One-shoulder Ankara dress

This elegant one-shoulder Ankara dress highlights Nigerian textiles' vibrant colours and patterns. It's a fashionable and modern option that emanates confidence and cultural pride.

10. Peacock-inspired gown

A bride in a peacock-inspired gown. Photo: @wizproweddings

A peacock-inspired gown embraces nature's beauty with feather-like decorations that create a majestic and enchanting aura. It represents grace and abundance, making it an ideal choice for a Nigerian wedding.

Nigerian wedding bridesmaid dresses

Bridesmaids play an essential role in every wedding, and their attire can significantly contribute to the event's overall aesthetics. Here are some of the beautiful bridesmaid outfit options.

11. Ankara shift dress

An Ankara shift attire is on display. Photo: @fandy_clothing

Ankara fabric is well-known for its vibrant colours and elaborate patterns, making it an ideal choice for Nigerian bridesmaid dresses. Choose Ankara shift dresses that are both beautiful and comfortable.

12. Off-shoulder Aso Oke dress

A lady is rocking an off-shoulder Aso Oke attire. Photo: @ebonyalasooke

Consider off-shoulder Aso Oke dresses for your bridesmaids for a mix of tradition and current flair. The off-the-shoulder neckline gives a sophisticated touch, while the Aso Oke fabric lends a cultural flavour to the garment.

13. Traditional wrapper and blouse

Dress your bridesmaids in wrappers and blouses to embrace traditional Nigerian wedding dresses. This outfit usually comprises a wrap skirt knotted around the waist and a matching blouse.

14. Aso Ebi dress

A lady is rocking an Aso Ebi dress. Photo: @zaineeysblog

Choose Aso Ebi fabric in a colour that suits your wedding theme and add embellishments such as sequins or lace for a sophisticated touch. These figure-hugging gowns highlight bridesmaids' curves and exude elegance.

15. Dashiki maxi dress

Dashiki fabric gives a bright and lively aspect to bridesmaids' dresses with vibrant designs and bold colours. For an elegant appeal, choose skater dresses made in Dashiki fabric.

Nigerian wedding guest dresses

Attending a Nigerian wedding is an exceptional experience. As a wedding guest, choosing an outfit that embraces the beauty of African fashion and reflects the celebratory spirit is essential. Here is a list of stylish Nigerian wedding guest dresses that will make you feel elegant and ready to celebrate in style.

16. Ankara maxi dress

Two ladies in Ankara maxi dresses. Photo: @tribalsbyms

Ankara fabric is a staple in Nigerian fashion. Choose a gorgeous Ankara maxi dress that emanates elegance and embodies African culture.

17. Off-shoulder Aso Ebi gown

Consider an off-shoulder Aso Ebi gown for a glamorous and stylish look. This elegant dress showcases your shoulders and collarbone while accentuating your figure.

18. Aso Ebi peplum Nigerian wedding dress

A wedding guest in a peplum dress. Photo: @bibi_stitches

The Aso Ebi peplum dress is a classic choice for Nigerian weddings. This style's fitted bodice and flared peplum waist create a sophisticated, feminine appearance.

19. Dashiki dress

A wedding guest in a Dashiki. Photo: @mnmwears.ankara

Dashiki fabric is known for its bright and striking patterns, making it an ideal Nigerian wedding dress. Choose a beautiful Dashiki dress that mixes comfort and fashion.

20. Lace shift dress

A wedding guest in a lace shift attire. Photo: @lolabuttonsng

Lace is associated with elegance, making it an ideal choice for a Nigerian wedding guest dress. Choose a lace shift dress with complex patterns and delicate details.

21. Kaftan dress

A Kaftan attire is on display. Photo: @chizzyafrique

Because of their comfort and versatility, kaftans are popular Nigerian wedding dresses. These flowing and loose-fitting dresses exude a casual yet stylish vibe.

22. Midi dress

A woman in an African midi outfit. Photo: @soliancollection

The midi gown exudes elegance and allure. This dress oozes elegance and timeless charm with its asymmetrical neckline and beautiful lace embellishments.

23. Gele-inspired gown

A wedding guest in a Gele-inspired gown. Photo: @yemx

The gele-inspired gown has a draped neckline that mirrors the gele's beautiful folds. This distinct attire style embraces Nigerian culture while displaying your fashion sense.

24. Traditional wrapper and blouse

Two ladies are rocking traditional wrappers ad blouses. Photo: @omastylebridetw (modified by author)

This look comprises a wrap skirt knotted at the waist and a matching blouse. Select brilliant Ankara or Aso Oke textiles for a colourful and culturally rich style.

25. Ankara wrap dress

A lady in an Ankara wrap dress. Photo: @m.a.dkollection

Choose a wrap dress for a charming and feminine style. This versatile shape flatters various body types and may be dressed up or down depending on the formality of the ceremony.

Who pays for a Nigerian wedding?

In many Nigerian families, the bride and groom's parents foot most of the wedding bill. Sometimes the bride's family is in charge of one day, while the groom's family is in charge of another.

Nigerian wedding dresses are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship, vibrant colours, and deep cultural significance. These stunning dresses are perfect for an African wedding.

