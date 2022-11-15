25 amazing half up half down hairstyles for black hair ideas to try

The half-up, half-down hairstyle for black hair is a quick and easy way to look effortlessly chic. It is also one of the most versatile ways to style your hair. The look combines two styles: pulling the hair up at the top of the head, away from the face, and leaving it loose at the back. This is an attractive and fantastic technique to draw attention and showcase your facial features.

Half up, half down hairstyles for black hair are appropriate for every situation, including work and special events such as weddings. They also feel more youthful than many hairdos and are easily customizable.

Amazing half up half down hairstyles for black hair

These hairstyles can be styled in various ways based on your preferences and level of expertise, ranging from intricate braided designs to simple buns or twists. Here are some of the best half-up, half-down hairstyles for black hair, regardless of your hair texture or length.

1. Half up, half down top knot

One of those hairstyles that may be worn at all times and never goes out of style is the top knot. Also, you can rock the style without putting all of your hair up. Section off the hair you want to pull up and secure the remainder to keep it out of the way to create this look.

2. High half ponytail

A high ponytail creates the most basic half-up, half-down hairstyle. This one is one of the simplest half-up, half-down hairstyles for black hair that doesn't require special skills—part the hair down the middle of the head, horizontally. The upper section of the hair should be pulled back into a high ponytail, leaving the bottom untied.

3. Half up, half down pineapple

A partial pineapple is another hairstyle for black hair. This is made in the same way as a standard pineapple. However, the bottom section of the hair is left out. Use a firm styling gel to keep your edges smooth all day.

4. Half up, half down hairstyles for black hair with bangs

This hairstyle is quite adorable and easy to pull off. This wig with a bang hairstyle for black hair is ideal for a night out with your girlfriends or a special event. It also has great versatility.

5. Mohawk styles

Half-up, half-down hairstyles for black hair don't always need to be on a head with full hair. An edgy touch on this classic go-to is to shave the sides of your head in a mohawk style and braid the remaining part.

6. Half up, half down knotless box braids

Wearing your black hair half up and half down is almost as timeless as box braids. They have been around for centuries and are now commonly worn as a knotless protective, heat-free style.

7. Half up, half down with natural volume

Natural Black hair is voluminous. Choose this look if you want a tight half-up style on the sides without compromising any natural volume elsewhere.

8. Half up, half down wedding hairstyles for black hair

Half-up, half-down wedding hair is quite popular for all special occasions. They fit numerous outfits, from contemporary to rustic-inspired, and have a very charming appearance.

9. Half up, half down hairstyles for black hair with a hair tie

Using a hair tie that won't pull or damage your hair when you take it out is essential for the integrity of your strands, regardless of your hair type. Use a corkscrew pin or a hair band to tie your hair into the desired form to protect it.

10. Clean 60s 'do

The key to creating a half-up hairstyle with '60s inspiration may be flipping out the ends of your hair. Finishing off with a shine spray can keep everything looking extra smooth and elevate your appearance.

11. High up high low faux locs

Can’t muster up the courage to style faux locs? Then try this style on your faux locs, as it is simple to assemble and will certainly interest you.

12. Half up, half down hairstyle for hair braids

With braids, this hairstyle is so easy to achieve. Whether you have box braids, jumbo braids, or knotless braids, part the middle of your hair horizontally. You can leave it in a ponytail or do a top knot. Also, you can have half cornrows on your scalp to form a half-up ponytail. You can leave the rest of the hair loose or braid it too.

13. Half up, half down hairstyles for short black hair

If you have short hair, you can use styling gel to do a half-up. The gel will help straighten up your curly hair to the top. Alternatively, you can make mini twists or Bantu knots with your short hair and hold up half of it.

14. Half up, half down pony with a hair scarf

The hair scarf is another common accessory that elevates half-up and half-down hairstyles for black hair. Make a horizontal half-part in your hair, add a ponytail at the crown, and tie it off with a vibrant scarf. To frame your face, you can pull a few little curls along your hairline.

15. Half up, half down curly hairstyles for black hair

Natural black hair looks fantastic in small cornrows. Braid half your hair up to the crown and curl the ends of your remaining hair for a timeless look. You can use braids with curly ends and assemble them in a high-up, high-low style.

16. Small cornrows with extensions

If you're bored of having short hair, fake it! Purchase some cool hair extensions and braid them with your cornrows. The best part is that you can have cornrows until halfway and then let loose the other half.

17. French braids

Braids add texture to a splendid hairstyle. French braid each side of your head, then plait the remaining section towards the back. This look is simple but chic.

18. Half up, half down hairstyles for black hair with a swoop

Short bangs are transformed into swoop bangs by bringing the side part back to the front and replacing the middle part. Like an exaggerated side bang, the swoop works with all hair lengths and looks fantastic with short to long layers.

19. Half-up fishtail braids and cornrows

Make cornrows on the front section of your head for an understated yet classy style. On the backside, make fishtail braids and let them hang downwards. You can add beads on the ends for a sassy look.

20. The low hun

This is a more relaxed version of a topknot. It is an effortless half-up, half-down hairstyle for black hair that can be worn on easygoing weekends and busy work mornings.

21. Half up, half down crochet

Consider this crochet look for a half-up, half-down hairstyle for black hair that will turn heads anywhere you go. Use a light-hold styling product to prevent flyaways because the only area of your natural hair that will be visible is from the hairline to the base of the ponytail.

22. Half up, half down hairstyle for natural dreadlocks

Natural dreadlocks are difficult to style, especially in their early stages. This hairstyle is easy and chic for your short and long natural dreadlocks. You can have a half-up, half-down ponytail or a top knot for the long dreadlocks.

23. The 90s do

This half-up, half-down hairstyle for black hair gives us a serious '90s flashback. It creates a sophisticated look with the long bits hanging down around the face. You can wear this style to special occasions.

24. Bantu knots and two-strand twists

This hairstyle is so simple yet classy. Make Bantu knots on the front part of your hair and two-strand twists on the side. On the back side, make the two-strand twists but unravel them later on to form curls.

25. Cornrows and bun

Embrace your natural texture while keeping hair out of your face with this gorgeous half-up, half-down style: braid or flat-twist the front section of hair toward the high top knot. Then, create medium flat twists with the remaining hair from the back of your head. Use extensions with short hair.

Half-up, half-down hairstyles for black hair are not limited to simple ponytails. There are many varieties of sporting a half-up hairstyle, from braids to buns to ponytails. The options are truly endless and work for all occasions.

