Global site navigation

20 best short wedding dress ideas and styles for your big day
Fashion

20 best short wedding dress ideas and styles for your big day

by  Racheal Murimi

Choosing your wedding dress is one of the most thrilling decisions you'll make during the tremendous wedding planning task. While traditional long gowns have always been preferred, short wedding dresses are becoming increasingly popular because of their distinctive and versatile styles.

Short wedding dress
Ruffled, long-sleeved, and asymmetrical short wedding dresses. Photo: @jinwangbride, @rockmywedding, @pronovias on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, and choosing the perfect outfit is a crucial step. Short wedding dresses are ideal for brides seeking comfort, sophistication, and a modern twist on tradition.

Best short wedding dress ideas and styles

While traditional long gowns are lovely, short wedding dresses are popular due to their elegance, versatility, and simplicity. Here are some of the best short wedding dress designs and styles to help you make your special day memorable.

1. Bohemian-inspired dress

Short wedding dress
The bride is in a short bohemian wedding outfit. Photo: @wedshed
Source: Instagram

Choose a short dress with flowing fabrics, flower embroidery, and a loose silhouette to reflect bohemian aesthetics. This style is excellent for beach or outdoor weddings.

Read also

Top 20 plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women: Funny and unique fits

2. Asymmetrical design

Short wedding dress
A short asymmetrical wedding dress. Photo: @loveglowconcept on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

An asymmetrical short wedding dress puts a modern spin on a classic style. The asymmetrical hemline adds visual flair and a hint of edginess.

3. High-low hemline

Short wedding dress
A bride and groom on their big day. Photo: @suzanneneville
Source: Instagram

A high-low short wedding gown combines the best of both worlds. It's great for brides who desire a unique and dramatic design, with a shorter hemline in the front and a longer train in the back.

4. Off-the-shoulder design

Short wedding dress
A bride in a short off-shoulder dress. Photo: @suzanneneville on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This short, simple wedding dress radiates sophistication and sensuality. It's a unique look that accentuates your shoulders and collarbone.

5. Short dress with a bow

Short wedding dress
A short wedding dress with a big bow at the back. Photo: @have.dress on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Pair your short wedding dress with a matching bow for additional elegance. This accessory provides a touch of class to your big day's outfit.

6. Tea-length wedding dresses

Short wedding dress
A tea-length wedding dress. Photo: @have.dress
Source: Instagram

A beautiful tea-length wedding dress is a classic option with a hem that falls between the knee and the ankle. It is ideal for a vintage-themed wedding, as it has a timeless and refined appearance.

Read also

25 amazing bridesmaid pant suits that are perfect for a wedding

7. Lace beauty

Short wedding dress
A chic short lace wedding dress. Photo: @thebridalboutiqueyqr
Source: Instagram

Lace dresses are a classic choice for brides looking for a romantic touch. The delicate lace work provides a sense of refinement and vintage appeal.

8. A-line design

This is one of the best short wedding dresses for plus-size women. The gown is universally flattering since it flares out from the waist and has an elegant and romantic silhouette that flatters all body types.

9. Retro aesthetic

Short wedding dress
A retro-inspired short wedding dress. Photo: @findyourdreamdress
Source: Instagram

You can channel your inner retro queen with a 1950s-inspired short wedding gown. This style, with its fitted bodice and flared skirt, adds a touch of vintage beauty to your special day.

10. Ruffled charm

Short wedding dress
A short wedding dress with ruffled sleeves. Photo: @have.dress on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Ruffled short wedding dresses are all about movement and texture. Whether you choose modest ruffles or a more dramatic design, this style adds depth and beauty to your bridal outfit.

11. Two-piece design

Short wedding dress
A bride in a two-piece wedding outfit. Photo: @malee_bridal
Source: Instagram

Break the tradition with a two-piece short ensemble. A crop top and skirt set allows you to mix and match styles to create a unique look.

Read also

20 unique classy short nail designs ideas that you will love

12. Romper beauty

Short wedding dress
A romper wedding outfit. Photo: @superiorbridal on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Instead of a wedding gown, consider a bridal romper. It's a daring and stylish option for modern brides seeking comfort and style.

13. Floral patterns

Short wedding dress
A wedding dress with floral patterns. Photo: @laceandcobridal
Source: Instagram

Floral embroidery and patterns on a short wedding dress are ideal for a spring or garden wedding. They add a touch of natural charm to your wedding ensemble and make it distinctive.

14. Short casual wedding dresses

Short wedding dress
A bride is posing in a simple wedding dress. Photo: @theladyofthegoldrings
Source: Instagram

A short, simple beach wedding dress could be ideal for a casual or beach wedding. These dresses are often made of light fabrics and come in various styles. For a comfortable, laid-back bridal style, pair it with dainty sandals.

15. Simple mermaid design

Short wedding dress
A lady dressed in a fitting mermaid dress. Photo: @stitched_by_el on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

A simple mermaid gown is timeless for brides who want to highlight their curves. This look hugs your body from the bust to the knee before flaring into a dramatic skirt.

16. Black short wedding dresses

Short wedding dress
A stunning black wedding outfit. Photo: @vlorakaltrina on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Who says a wedding dress has to be white? If you want something modern, unique, and classy, reach out for a black short dress.

Read also

20 awesome wedding dreadlock styles for the bride and bridesmaid

17. Short-length wedding dresses with sleeves

Short wedding dress
A bride in a short wedding dress with sleeves. Photo: @lovemydress on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Simple dresses with sleeves are ideal for brides who wish to add modesty and elegance to their ensemble. Whether you choose short, long, or mid-length sleeves, the dress can be stylish and functional, depending on your style and the season.

18. Mini dress delight

Consider a mini dress if you want a short, gorgeous outfit for your big day. This bold choice highlights your legs and personality and is ideal for a contemporary and offbeat wedding.

19. Strapless simple dress

Short wedding dress
A bride in a strapless dress on her special day. Photo: @sayidoislington on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

A strapless dress is a classic and attractive option for any bride. It accentuates your shoulders and neckline and is ideal for warmer weather or indoor events.

20. Silk elegance

Short wedding dress
The bride is in a short silk dress. Photo: @brautzauber_darmstadt
Source: Instagram

A short silk dress is ideal for a summer wedding or a casual celebration. This style is easy to move in and is perfect for brides who desire a simple yet stunning look.

Your wedding celebrates your love and personality, and your wedding dress is an integral part. Short wedding dresses come in various styles, allowing you to choose the ideal match for your theme, venue, and personality.

Read also

20 of the best civil wedding dress ideas to go for on your special day

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on unique and festive Thanksgiving nail ideas. Thanksgiving is the perfect time to showcase your creativity and personality with stunning nail art.

Being a time when you meet up with family and friends to share meals, you must ensure the hands holding the cutlery are in the best shape. The best Thanksgiving nail designs include autumn leaves, fall foliage, and pumpkin spice.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel