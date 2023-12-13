A gorgeous lady with a very creative hairstyle caused a frenzy on social media when a video of her surfaced on the internet

The lady had her hairstylist creatively use an empty bottle, a wig and disposable cup to create a concept for her sleek bun

The video got many people laughing hard as others shared ideas on her next creative hairstyle, while others questioned the intention of the hairdo

A lady with a creative hairstyle has gone viral and got many social media users laughing hard at her new look.

Lady with a creative hairstyle goes viral

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account of Ghanaian TikToker Sandra Yeboah, @sandra99793.

The video showed the beautiful young lady getting her hair styled at a local salon with other clients also getting their hair done.

The hairstyle she went in for was a sleek ponytail secured into a bun with an empty soft drink bottle filled with hot orange coloured wig pouring out of the mouth into a disposable cup.

Watch the video of the beautiful young lady's hairstyle below.

Ghanaians react to the video of a lady with a creative hairstyle

The video of the creative hairstyle got many people laughing hard in the comment section as many questioned the intention behind the hairdo.

Below are some of the thoughts from people on the video:

ivyosei2 said:

Apampam drinking spot

Bră Chedār said:

There's natin person no go see for this country

Naa Adukwei said:

Are you located at Kumasi I want to have gob3 hairstyle

mimihush0 said:

Ey Ghana This is the main reason the government doesn’t show much concern to the nation because he thinks we are okay

Pretty Malaika said:

This is creativity

Dhaasebresaid:

I pray Nana Addo does not see this, he might think we are ok

