A comprehensive hair length chart for short, medium and long hair

Choosing a hairstyle that complements your appearance is crucial. However, most people need help finding the definitive style due to various factors. Luckily, there is an easy fix. With the hair length chart, you can learn more about your hair, including the growth stages involved. But what does it entail?

A comprehensive hair length chart in inches and centimetres. Photo: @SpoilMeExtensions on Facebook (modified by author)

Indeed, maintaining hair is no easy feat, and learning about your growth pattern and level can be the dealbreaker. With a practical guide, like the hair length chart, you can easily make well-informed decisions about your hair during each growth stage.

Hair length chart for all types of hair

The hair length chart is a guide detailing the various stages and sizes of growth. It is an ideal guide for women and men looking to monitor the progress of their hair, detailing the multiple steps. According to Hairfinder and similar websites, here is the comprehensive hair length chart.

Short-length hair

The typical short hair size is around twelve inches and below. Tresses in this category include the buzz cut, pixie cut, bob cut, lob cut, shoulder-length cut and collarbone-length cut.

Buzz cut lengths

The buzz cut is the shortest level in the hair lengths chart. It comprises tresses that are one inch long or less. Styles suitable for this size include the faded cut and the buzz cut.

Ear length

This size comprises tresses around six inches for the straight locks, four inches for the wavy type, and two inches for the curly hair. Hairstyles available for this size include the pixie cut and the bob cut.

Chin-length

This size comprises locks grazing the chin and jawline area and is around 8 inches for straight hair, six inches for wavy, and four inches for curly hair. Hairstyles in this category include the pixie bob, lob cut and jaw-length root smudge.

Medium-length hair

The medium-length level comprises hair longer than the chin level but not exceeding the armpit length. Notable hairstyles in this category include sliced bangs and layers, medium brown-blonde shag, and waves with textured ends.

Neck length

Hair around the neck level is around 8 to 12 or 14 inches and sits between the chin and the shoulder length. Hairstyles ideal for this size include bobs with bangs, chin-length angled bobs and the concave bob.

Shoulder-length

The shoulder length comprises tresses reaching the shoulders. It ranges from 12 to 16 inches, depending on the waves.

Long hair

The long level comprises locks that extend beyond the shoulder, beginning at the collarbone. Locks at this length are approximately 16 inches and higher.

Collarbone-length: The hair falls just beyond the shoulder and lies on the collarbone. The length is around 16 to 20 inches, depending on the type of locks.

Armpit-length: Armpit-length tresses are 18 to 24 inches long for straight hair and 20 to 26 inches for curly ones.

Bra strap length: The bra strap is a few inches below the armpit, about the shoulder blades' size. This length is versatile as it allows various hairstyles, like the updos and the loose waves.

Mid-back length: The mid-back cut is slightly longer than the bra strap and is between 26 to 30 inches long. This height is ideal for styling wavy locks as it offers the most movement.

Waist-length: Waist-length tresses extend to the waistline and are around 30 to 36 inches long.

Hip-length: The hip length comprises tresses at around 36 to 42 inches.

Tailbone-length: The tailbone length comprises locks around 42 to 48 inches long, extending to the tailbone region.

Classic length: The classic length cut is a traditional, rare size, extending to mid-thigh. The locks are around 48 to 54 inches long and require significant care and maintenance.

Floor-length cut: Tresses are over 54 inches and extend to the floor.

Which length is good for hair?

The ideal hair length is highly individualized and influenced by factors such as face shape, lock texture, individual style, and daily routine. For instance, those with long faces might aim to avoid excessive length unless accompanied by voluminous styles to add breadth. For individuals with finer locks, shorter levels, shoulder-length and above, are often recommended by experts.

What length of hair is considered long?

Long locks typically refer to hair that extends beyond the shoulder or measures approximately 16 inches or more in length. Nevertheless, what constitutes long hair can vary significantly based on an individual's unique characteristics and hair type.

What is the most attractive hair length?

In a 2008 poll reported by Mail Online, 43 per cent of men expressed an affinity for long, wavy hair on women, making it the most favoured style. Following was long, straight hair, capturing 13 per cent of the votes, while the classic bob secured third place with 10 per cent.

How do I choose the right length of hair?

Choosing the right length involves considering several factors. They include:

Face shape: Consider your face shape when selecting an ideal hair length. For instance, longer styles can harmonize a broader (round or square) face, creating balance, while a chin-length bob can accentuate a more extended facial profile.

Consider your face shape when selecting an ideal hair length. For instance, longer styles can harmonize a broader (round or square) face, creating balance, while a chin-length bob can accentuate a more extended facial profile. Hair type: Your hair's natural texture, be it straight, wavy, or curly, plays a significant role in determining the most flattering and manageable lengths for your style.

Your hair's natural texture, be it straight, wavy, or curly, plays a significant role in determining the most flattering and manageable lengths for your style. Personal style and lifestyle: Consider the time you're willing to dedicate to hair care; it's a critical factor in deciding the most suitable length for your lifestyle.

Consider the time you're willing to dedicate to hair care; it's a critical factor in deciding the most suitable length for your lifestyle. Hair health: The condition of your locks significantly impacts the most suitable length. Opting for shorter styles can create the illusion of healthier-looking waves, more so if your hair is damaged or thinning.

How do hair clipper sizes correspond to hair length?

Hair clipper sizes directly relate to the length of hair remaining on the scalp after shaving. For instance, number one corresponds to a 1/8 inch cut, while number two corresponds to a 1/4 inch length, and the pattern continues accordingly.

The hair length chart above offers a detailed breakdown of lengths suitable for all hair types. It serves as a valuable guide for those aiming to grow their locks, providing insights into the different stages of growth.

