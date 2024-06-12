Top 20 trendy glazed doughnut nails ideas and designs you should try

Glazed doughnut nails are among the nail art designs that have become trendy recently. They are created with chrome powder, and the reflective topper adds a metallic, shimmery finish resembling a doughnut's glaze. Check out the following doughnut nail ideas and designs for inspiration.

American model and socialite Hailey Bieber popularised the glazed doughnut nails. These minimalist nail designs began trending after Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing them at the 2022 Met Gala Awards. They have since become one of the most common designs globally.

Glazed doughnut nails ideas and designs

Before stepping out in public, most women like making a fashion statement with a great manicure to accomplish a confident look. Here are some of the best designs you can try out this year.

1. Natural glazed doughnut design

Glazed doughnut nails are beautiful, but having them natural will make them even more gorgeous. These pinkish-coloured doughnut nails look perfect with a short square manicure. They are simply a fun and trendy way to add a touch of sweetness to your manicure.

2. Short doughnut nails with floral accent

If you're in the mood for something extra, you can never go wrong with a floral accent. A floral accent can make your nails look even more feminine and chic. The nail style above features pink flowers and blue leaves.

3. Soft pink doughnut nails

Pink is one of the most striking colours, so it is an excellent choice for nail art. Apply a soft pink nail polish to your oval nails. The sparkly top coat will make you shine wherever you are.

4. Bridal doughnut nails

This manicure is bound to put a smile on anyone's face. Your wedding day is all about the details, so why not have some fun with it? Light pink nail polish and a glossy topcoat will ensure your nails look photo-worthy for the big day.

5. Peach-glazed doughnut design

Peach-glazed doughnut nails are not vibrant, so they are suitable for corporate ladies who want to stand out without drawing too much attention.

6. White square doughnut nails

White square nails are one of the most popular forms among young people. The long square manicure adds extra beauty to the whole shiny glaze look. This manicure goes well with every piece of clothing.

7. Glazed doughnut design with sharp ends

Those who want to make a strong statement with their nails should apply pinky-glazed nail polish and get a stiletto manicure. Stiletto nails, with a pointed and elongated form, provide a solid and edgy look.

8. Baby blue squared doughnut nails

Baby blue polish is a soft colour that complements all skin tones. The nails are squared, and a glossy top is applied over the blue polish. This type of mani is ideal for important occasions such as weddings and birthday parties.

9. Light brown doughnut nails

This manicure has a bright design that screams fun. It is easy to maintain and ideal for any season, including Spring. If you want a darker image, apply a double layer of this glittery nail polish after applying a single light brown nail polish as a base. The design is simple and classy, perfect for weekend outings with the girls.

10. French doughnut nails

French manicures are suitable for every type of nail plate and shape, allowing you to create your desired artwork. To achieve this vintage retro look, apply light nail polish to your short almond nails and draw the tips with white nail polish. You can match these nails with any outfit.

11. Strawberry milk

Are you looking for strawberry-glazed doughnut nails? Try strawberry milk. This manicure uses a milky pink sheer polish as the base for a subtle champagne chrome powder.

12. Floral vanilla doughnut nails

This stunning manicure is achieved by incorporating pearlescent pigment powder into the chrome with pink, blue and yellow daisy details. The combination yields a super soft and simple look.

13. Yellow glazed doughnut design

Step up your nail game by adding bright yellow to your mani. After applying the yellow nail polish, apply a glossy finish similar to the glaze on a doughnut.

14. Light lavender doughnut nails

Lavender nails are feminine and elegant and are mostly worn by women who like pastel colours. To achieve this look, apply light lavender-coloured nail polish, starting from the base of the nail and working towards the tip. Add a thin layer of lavender-coloured glitters over the dried topcoat to add fun to your lavender nails.

15. Purple tips French doughnut nails

This trendy nail style takes the classic French tip look to the next level with a gorgeous shade of purple. You can also pair the purple tips with a complementary colour for a fun twist. It is appropriate for special occasions like weddings.

16. Glazed doughnut design with swirls

Let your hands speak for themselves with this chic manicure. To complete this nail design, adorn the nails with intricate swirls or spirals of white, mimicking the swirls of icing on a doughnut.

17. Squared pink doughnut design

The squared design gives this manicure a modern and edgy touch. The trendy form will stretch your fingers, and the pink finish will enhance and brighten your look.

18. Chocolate glazed doughnut

If you want a chic design, the chocolate-glazed doughnut nail is perfect. Add chrome powder to this milky brown nail polish to create a chocolate-glazed doughnut look. This manicure design is a must-have if you want to add a fun flavour to your favourite outfit.

19. Lilac Ombre doughnut nails

Blend the colours using a sponge or brush to achieve this design. Complete this intricate design with a shiny topcoat to give the nails a glazed look.

20. Almond white doughnut nails

This stunning artwork is essential and elegant and goes well with any background colour. To enhance your nail design, wear it with silver rings.

How to do glazed doughnut nails dip

This type of manicure is relatively easy to achieve, even at home. Below are a few steps on how to get glazed doughnut nails.

Fill and buff your nails to create a smooth surface. Apply a thin coat of base colour polish to your nails. Allow the base colour polish to dry completely. Apply a thin coat of sheer or iridescent topcoat to your nails. Allow the topcoat to dry completely. For a more subtle look, apply a second topcoat.

What do you ask for to get glazed doughnut nails?

If you're going to the salon to get your preferred Hailey Bieber glazed doughnut nail design, you should ask your nail technician a few things, depending on your preference. Here is what to ask for.

Ask for a pearlescent chrome gel manicure

Ask your nail technician for a pearlescent chrome gel manicure. If your nail technician doesn't know what you are talking about, show them photos of Hailey's nails online. Choose any milky base colour topped with chrome powder for a shimmery finish.

Ask for an almond nail shape

Request your nail technician to file your nails into a narrow almond shape. The nails should be wider at the base and slender on the sides. Unfortunately, you will not achieve the almond shape if your natural nails are shorter. In such a case, ask for clear gel X extension tips to achieve the same look, or let your nail technician help you find a shape that suits your natural nails.

Choose a sheer, milky base colour

Request your nail technician to stretch the base colour with a clear gel top coat. You can apply 1-2 coats of OPI's Funny Bunny GelColor or choose your preferred colour.

Finish the nails with a pearlescent chrome powder

Request your nail technician to apply OPI's Tin Man Can Chrome Effects Mirror-Shine nail powder over your nails. Alternatively, you can use any silvery white chrome powder that doesn't have a colour shift effect. Finally, let your nail technician apply a thin layer of clear top coat to seal in the shine and finish your manicure.

What are glazed doughnut nails?

Glazed doughnut nails are a type of manicure that features a base colour with a sheer or iridescent topcoat, resulting in a shimmery look resembling a doughnut's glaze.

Are glazed doughnut nails still in style in 2024?

The glazed doughnut nail has been trending since it went viral in 2022. It is still a trending style in 2024.

From the above list, choose your fashionable glazed doughnut nails. They are simple and elegant and go well with any clothing or event. The colour and design you choose depend on your taste.

