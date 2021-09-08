Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) functions, location, contact, act

Are you a Ghanaian businessman who wants to sell your products abroad but don't know how? Then there's a solution for you. The Ghana Export Promotion Authority is a government agency tasked with managing Ghanaian exports. This institution reports to the Ministry of Trade and Industry and is in charge of all external trades.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority logo. Photo: @GEPAGhana

Source: Facebook

Today's economies rely heavily on exports because they give people and businesses access to a broader range of markets. Moreover, when governments engage in diplomatic and foreign policy exchanges, they have an essential role in stimulating economic trade, which benefits everyone involved.

What is the Ghana Export Promotion Authority?

It is a government agency tasked with facilitating and managing Ghana's export trade. The organisation is part of the Ghana Ministry of Trade's national export support branch.

GEPA was established in 1969 by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority Act 396, which gave it the authority to manage all of Ghana's export business.

Functions of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority

GEPA serves as a focal point for numerous public and non-governmental organisations working in trade facilitation. They also provide advocacy services to organisations that deal with exports. Another function is holding workshops, forums, conferences, and seminars for both trading service providers and exporting enterprises. This can identify and modify the items that have the best potential for the export market. The authority also organises trade missions, contact promotion programs, trade fairs and exhibitions, and buyer/seller meetings to reach the competitive worldwide market. The government also requires the institution to train exporters and officials from trading businesses to improve their commodity marketing skills.

Ghana Export Promotion Authority locations

Are you looking for the Ghana Export Promotion Authority address? Then worry not, as the institution has regional offices spread out all over Ghana.

Here are the Ghana Export Promotion Authority contact information below:

1. Head office - Accra (Liberia road, opposite Cedi House)

Export Trade House - 9th, 10th & 11th Floors

PO Box M146, Accra

Tel: + 233-302740909

Fax: + 233-302-675326

Email: gepa@gepa.gov.gh

2. Upper regions - Bolga

Ministry Block

Tel: 072-23039

3. Ashanti region - Danyame-Kumasi (near Bekwai round about)

Private Mail Bag

Tel: 051-26610

4. Northern region - Tamale (Regional coordinating council)

Ground floor east

Box 2150

Tel: 071-23137

5. Volta region - Ho

Private Mail Bag

Municipal agric. dev. unit premises

Tel/fax: 091-25179

6. Western region - Tarkoradi

Tel: 031-21220

Who is the head of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority?

Dr Afua Asabea Asare addresses the attendees of the #GEPAInfotechfair at the Accra Digital Center on August 20, 2020. Photo: @GEPAGhana

Source: Facebook

Who is the Ghana Export Promotion Authority CEO? Dr Afua Asabea Asare. She is a lifelong positive leadership and strategy enthusiast with a background in Integrated Communications. Dr Afua Asabea Asare has a 25-year Management experience, working in various corporate environments as a staff and consultant.

Until March 2017, Dr Afua Asabea Asare was the Founder and Lead Consultant at AYA & Company. She is a member of the Venture Capital Trust Fund's Board of Directors and the IE University's Africa Advisory Board.

How to register with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority

To be able to qualify as an exporter in Ghana, you will need to fulfil specific requirements. Below is the procedure one needs to follow to become an exporter in Ghana. However, It is worth noting that there is deferent between traditional and non - traditional exports.

Requirements for traditional exports

Register with the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

Obtain Bank of Ghana Exchange control Form A2 from the Bank of Ghana or any accredited Commercial Banks.

Complete customs bill of entry (the Single Administrative Document (SAD) form)

Dispatch of Goods (IDG) from the airline.

Packing list.

Invoice.

Get the requisite permits/Certificates.

Obtain Certificate of Origin from Ghana Chamber of Commerce.

The CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) poses next to a GEPA board. Photo: @GEPAGhana

Source: Facebook

Requirements for non-traditional exports

Register with the Ghana Export Promotion Council.

Obtain a non-Traditional Export Form for ¢3,000 a set from the CEPS export office.

Dispatch of Goods (IDG) from the airline.

Packing list.

Invoice.

Certificate of Origin.

EUR 1 Certificate to ACP Countries. Generalised System of Preference (GSP) form (to the United States and non-ACP countries)

Requisite permits/certificates as follows:

Processed Fish - Quality Assurance Certificate from Ghana Standard Board. Manufactured/Pro. Quality Control Certificate from Cocobod (Coffee, shea nuts, cashew nuts) Food/Agricultural produce - e.g. yam, pineapples, plantain, banana, beans, gari, etc. - Phytosanitary Certificate from Plant Quarantine Section of Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA). Rock and rock samples - Geological Survey Department. Scraps - Police report. Game, reptiles, etc. - Permit from the Department of Game and Wildlife. Veterinary service permit from (MOFA) Chemicals - Environmental Protection Agency Certificate. Pharmaceuticals - Permit from Ministry of Health. Human Remains - Death Certificate from Birth & Deaths Registry.

If you fulfil the requirements above, then consider yourself ready for the export business.

What is the GEPA market hub?

The GEPA Market hub, buyers and exporters hub, is a one-stop shop for international trade resources and information. The exporters' hub is a website for product trading and marketing, whereas the buyers' hub is for consumers to access and purchase products.

The GEPA infotech fair

The GEPA Infotech fair was recently hosted at the Accra Digital Centre by the export organisation. The fair took place from August 28th to August 29th, 2021. The two-day event aimed to present indigenous IT solutions to boost Ghana's market share in Africa.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority has assisted Ghanaian business owners in promoting their products on a global scale. The agency is in charge of all trading functions and helps local businesses in developing viable commodity markets.

Yen.com.gh also published an intriguing story about . Did you know that the Standard Chartered brand is revered worldwide, with significant investments in nearly all financial sectors? So if you are looking for Standard Chartered Bank branches in Ghana, you will be relieved to know that they are widely available.

Did you know you can find a Standard Chartered Bank branch near your location? Find out where the nearest branch is located and who to contact if you are in a financial bind.

Source: Yen