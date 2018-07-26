Strong decoder channels, subscription prices, and more details

Strong is a leading multinational company that offers television receivers, cables, antennas, amplifiers and other television transmission appliances. The company was established in 1996 as part of Strong & CO ltd., based in Japan. This decoder can be used in many countries, including Ghana, and it has many different channels that make its customers love it more.

Learn how to add channels on Strong decoder and how you can scan for the best channels from anywhere in Ghana.

Strong decoder channels

How many channels are on Strong decoder? The decoder has over 85 channels available in Africa, and they are all free to view, so you don't have to pay anything. Here is a list of Strong decoder channels in Ghana.

FapmTV

Angel TV

Gabriele TV Africa

AMI TV 12522

NOVY TV

Charis TV

Citizen TV

ABDN

ABN

Ahlubayt

Believe TV

BETV

Celebration TV

KICC TV 12562

Liberation TV

Madani

Mercy TV

Messiah

Miracle TV

Olive TV

PBN

RAK TV

Success TV

HC Africa

HC International

HC Morning Star

HC Novo Tempo

HC Voice of Hope

ACBN 12682

ACNN 12682

Blessing TV

Champions TV

Chosen TV

CVV

Hosanna

ITVN

Omega 12682

Yadah TV

How to scan Strong decoder channels

Ensure that your dish is in the proper position to synchronize with all available channels. To scan your decoder for channels, follow the steps below.

On your remote, press the menu button. Then proceed to the dish installation and key in 0000 as your pin. Navigate to the settings menu and select the dish you're using. Set the parameters for your decoder. When the lights on the settings interface turn green, you'll know you've entered the correct values. Exit and save the changes once the green lights appear. You can then scan the channels. This can be done automatically or manually. The manual scan is much preferred because you may end up with more channels.

How to use my Strong decoder to get more channels

If you are wondering how to get more channels on Strong decoder, below is a step-by-step guide you can use.

Press the menu option on your remote control. Press the right button volume and enter 0000 as the password. Choose manual scan and click OK. Select transponder ASTRA 3A/3B by pressing the red button on the remote. Press the green button to add TP to the list. Input frequency 12522 in the provided space and input 27000 in the symbol rate field. Change the polarization to either V or H to make the bars change to green. Scan by pressing OK. Exit and enjoy once the channels have been displayed.

NB: There is currently no code for scrambled channels on Strong decoder. You can use the above guide if you want more channels.

How to unlock scrambled channels on Strong decoder

One thing you may notice is that some of the channels are locked and thus inaccessible. You'll need a smart card for pairing to unlock tthem.

Navigate to the menu using your remote control. Select system settings, followed by security settings. Use the default password, which is 0000. The channels for your Strong decoder will appear at the bottom of the screen. Connect the smart card to your decoder. If you have an MYTV smart card, you will click the MYTVPAIR option, which will automatically pair with your card.

Where to get Strong decoders in Ghana

You can get Strong decoders in Ghana by visiting their offices. You can also inquire more about their monthly subscription prices. You can contact them through the following:

Physical address: Accra, House 1, 3rd Circular Road

Accra, House 1, 3rd Circular Road Telephone: 233 302 771 382/233 302 786-502

Which decoder is the best in Ghana?

There are several digital TV decoders in Ghana that are worth considering if you are looking for the best decoders. Among them are the X99 Play Android TV Box, the X96Q TV Box, and the Ta MX10 Pro TV Box.

How do I find Strong decoder channels?

You can find several channels on your decoder by ensuring that your dish is in the right position to synchronize successfully. You can also scan your recorder manually to see all the available channels.

Which satellite does Ghana use?

Ghana uses GhanaSat-1, the first Ghanaian nanosatellite to be launched into space in 2017.

Keep yourself entertained by purchasing the Strong decoder to enjoy the Strong decoder channels without interruption.

