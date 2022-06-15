What is the cutest animal in the world? 10 of the most beautiful animals

The greatest marvel of our world is the diversity of life it supports, be it on land, in the air, under the sea or even underground. There are animal species that are yet to be discovered, but one thing that remains constant with all animals is that they have their unique looks. Some are beautifully created to perfection, while others can be very scary to look at. As you might guess, there are many contenders for the title of the cutest animal in the world.

A glass-winged butterfly. Photo: Pere Soler

Source: Getty Images

For obvious reasons, it is almost impossible to have a consensus on what is the cutest animal in the world. Some may look at colour, others look at the size, while others may consider the shape when determining the aesthetics of an animal. However, many animal species easily satisfy the different criteria for determining beauty.

The 10 cutest animals in the world

What is the number 1 cutest animal? It is a big world to narrow down to only 10 as the cutest animals in the world with so many adorable animals around us. The main challenge must be humans' subjective nature, meaning that beauty may differ from person to person. Below are the most beautiful animals in the world (in no particular order):

1. White tiger

White Tiger. Photo: Lau Wan Yai

Source: Getty Images

The white tiger is a sight like no other and is a source of cute animal pictures. The tiger provides an image of grandeur and power which is why it is considered the world’s cutest animal. Due to its beauty, this animal emerged as the primary character in many Persian, Greek and Chinese mythologies.

Its appearance has a mesmerizing effect on anyone that looks at it. But, while most have an orange coat, the rare white ones take the crown when it comes to beauty. This is because their colour comes from a genetic anomaly that results in leucism.

2. Scarlet macaw

A scarlet macaw flying in mid-air. Photo: Rudiger Katterwe

Source: Getty Images

The Macaw is an extraordinarily beautiful bird from South America's rainforests. They are a type of parrot and belong to the Psittacidae family. Its feathers are littered with bright colours, including crimson pink, brilliant yellow, royal blue, orange, and inexperienced grass.

It is no wonder that many people have this bird as a pet. It is medium-sized, but it also has giant wings that are breathtaking to look at when they unfold. The beautiful birds earn extra points due to their nature of sticking in teams as social birds.

3. Mandarin fish

Mandarin fish. Photo: Ruth Petzold

Source: Getty Images

Mandarin fish represent the beauty of the sea at many levels. It is a brightly coloured fish that is a joy to look at. In addition, it has an electrical look, making it appear to glow. It is among the most beautiful rare animals found in the Pacific Ocean near Australia, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Their unusual shape is unique due to their broad and depressed head. Its vibrant colouring is caused by blue pigmented, light-reflecting cells.

4. Peacock

A peacock. Photo: Richard I'Anson

Source: Getty Images

The peacock is created with an extravagant plumage that makes it not only one of the most beautiful but also among the most colourful animals on our planet. The beautiful feathers of a peacock typically have a combination of metabolic blue and green colours.

While peacocks are known for their shiny colours, the white peacock is perhaps the most beautiful. Its feathers are as white as snow and ever clean. Moreover, its large tail feathers make it an object of admiration worldwide because it is among the most adorable animals.

5. Glass-winged butterfly

People of all ages love butterflies because they make the world colourful when flying around. They are tiny insects with large wings that come in different colours. Their congruent wings are an aesthetic genius and a joy to watch.

The glass-winged butterfly is even better to watch because you can see right through the wings. The transparent wings have dark edges with varying colours as well.

6. Chameleon

A chameleon. Photo: Mark Bridger

Source: Getty Images

They are small lovely reptiles that can win any beauty contest with a lot of ease. However, what is most amazing about them is their ability to change colour based on their environment.

The colours reflect the emotions of the chameleon. Apart from their colourful nature, chameleons are also fascinating to watch because they move slowly and are always very calm.

7. Yorkshire Terrier

Beautiful Yorkshire Terrier Dog laying on the green grass. Photo: Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

The Yorkshire Terrier is an irresistibly cute dog breed and probably the cutest dog in the world. They are little dogs that are usually not more than 7 pounds. It has a floor-length, silky coat of steel blue and a rich golden tan.

The breed may be tiny, but it is also tenacious, aggressive and brave. It is the most popular dog breed in several American cities. Since they are hypoallergenic, their coat is more like human hair than animal fur. They can live long, making them an ideal companion for men.

8. Common bottlenose dolphin

Common Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo: Mike Hill

Source: Getty Images

It is among the most magnificent creatures of the sea. A dolphin is considered the happiest animal on earth because it appears to be smiling all the time. It is a symbol of pleasure, freedom and spontaneity. Just by staring at them, the temperament of humans improves.

This animal has a dewy, glassy-looking skin which is often coloured in a mixture of black, white and grey. Apart from their distinguishable looks, these animals have also earned admiration for their super-intelligence.

9. Friesian horse

Friesian Horse. Photo: Ruth Williams

Source: Getty Images

The Friesian horse is not just an exquisite creature but also a majestic animal. It is the finest of horse breeds and boasts an elegant physique. In addition, this breed has a distinguishable shiny black colour that gives it an imposing and magnificent appearance.

The beauty of the Friesian horse cannot be by accident because it is the oldest of all horse breeds. It has a long, arched neck and well-chiselled, short-eared heads.

10. Arctic fox

Arctic fox. Photo: Justin Lo

Source: Getty Images

It is also known as the snow, white, or polar fox and is among the cutest baby animals. The cute fox is small in size and is native to the Arctic regions of the Northern Hemisphere. It is adapted to cold conditions, which is why it has a thick warm fur.

The white fox has a large, fluffy tail and a rounded body shape. The colour of its coat determines where it is most likely to be found. White ones are usually found inland, and the blue morph blends with the coasts.

Human beings are fascinated with beauty and tend to rank everything based on their physical attributes. Sometimes a person may wonder, do elephants think humans are cute? We may not line up animals on the runway of a beauty pageant to be able to tell the cutest animal in the world, but it is not for lack of animal beauty. Even the jungle's beasts have some remarkably beautiful species worth every ounce of admiration.

