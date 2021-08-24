The 25 coolest infinity pools in the world in 2024 (with photos)

Did you know infinity pools are also known as infinity edge pools, overflow pools, zero edge pools, or spillover pools? These pools are luxury items that give the feeling of affluence. They are designed to give the illusion of a missing edge. Usually, the water falls into a balance tank and is pumped back into the pool.

Infinity pools are mostly found in high-end hotels and establishments. Affluent people may also have them in their properties. These pools seamlessly blend aesthetics and functionality to create an exceptional swimming experience. This list features the most exquisite infinity pools in no particular order. All are a beauty to behold and are located in many people's dream destinations.

Ranking Name Location 1 Hanging Gardens of Bali Ubud, Indonesia 2 Belmond Hotel Caruso Italy 3 One & Only Reethi Rah Maldives 4 Marina Bay Sands Hotel Singapore 5 Grace Santorini Greece 6 Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard London 7 The Library, Koh Samui Thailand 8 Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti Tanzania 9 The Cambrian Hotel Switzerland 10 TWA Hotel New York, USA 11 The Oberoi Udaivilas India 12 Alila Villas Uluwatu Bali 13 Kura Boutique Hotel Costa Rica 14 Villa Honegg Switzerland 15 Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul 16 Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal Mexico 17 Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa Anguilla 18 Amankila Resort Bali 19 Address Beach Resort Dubai 20 Intercontinental Hotel Hong Kong 21 The Mulia Resort, Nusa Dua Bali 22 Aura Skypool Lounge Dubai 23 Six Senses Yao Noi Thailand 24 Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel Thailand 25 Beresheet Hotel Israel

Coolest infinity pools in the world

Infinity pools conjure up images of luxury, glamour, and indulgence. It is indisputable that they are among the most dazzling human constructions ever. Discover the coolest infinity pools in the world today.

25. Beresheet Hotel, Israel

A shot taken at Beresheet Hotel in Israel. Photo: @Beresheet Hotel - מלון בראשיn

Location: Mitzpe Ramon, 80600, Israel

Mitzpe Ramon, 80600, Israel Contact: +972 8-659-8000

Beresheet means genesis in Hebrew. Beresheet Hotel in Israel is located 2,624 feet above sea level. Its extensive infinity pool is situated directly on a crater’s edge.

24. Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel, Thailand

A shot taken at Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel in Thailand. Photo: @Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

Location: 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand

257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600, Thailand Contact: +66 2 431 9100

The Avani + Riverside Bangkok Hotel swimming area is located on the 26th level of this luxurious hotel. It is 92 feet long with wallpaper-perfect views of the city over the Chao Phraya River.

23. Six Senses Yao Noi, Thailand

A view of Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand. Photo: @Six Senses Yao Noi

Location: 56, Ko Yao Noi, Ko Yao District, Phang-nga 82160, Thailand

56, Ko Yao Noi, Ko Yao District, Phang-nga 82160, Thailand Contacts: +66 76 418 500/ reservations-yaonoi@sixsenses.com

Nestled on a cliff-side with amazing views of Phang Nga Bay’s limestone pinnacles, the Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand is a picturesque retreat. It offers plenty of private space and luxury furnishings. The infinity pool is relaxing and creates oneness with nature.

22. Aura Skypool Lounge, Dubai

A shot taken at Aura Skypool Lounge in Dubai. Photo: @Aura Skypool Dubai

Location: Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower, 50th Floor, United Arab Emirates

Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower, 50th Floor, United Arab Emirates Contact: +971 4 566 2121

The infinity swimming pool at the Aura Skypool Lounge in Dubai allows you to swim suspended 200 meters above the ground. Aura has the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool.

21. The Mulia Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali

A shot taken at The Mulia Resort in Nusa Dua, Bali. Photo: @The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, Bali

Location: Kawasan Sawangan, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia

Kawasan Sawangan, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia Contacts: +62 361 8467777/ info.jakarta@hotelmulia.com

The infinity pool at The Mulia Resort in Nusa Dua, Bali, will make you think you have arrived directly at a sanctuary of the Greek gods. On both sides of the pool are a series of majestic statues that appear to extend indefinitely. The stone ladies escort you towards the Indian Ocean.

20. Intercontinental Hotel, Hong Kong

A shot taken at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hong Kong. Photo: @InterContinental Hong Kong

Location: 70 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

70 Mody Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong Contact: +852 2721 5161

The Intercontinental Hotel in Hong Kong is located along the waterfront of the magnificent Victoria Harbour. It offers spacious guest rooms with stunning harbour views and a 24-hour fitness centre. The outdoor heated pool is nothing short of magnificent. You should visit this hotel whenever you are in Hong Kong.

19. Address Beach Resort, Dubai

A shot taken at the Address Beach Resort in Dubai. Photo: @Address Beach Resort

Location: The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Contacts: +971 4 879 8888/ infoatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

Skyscrapers, supercars, and opulence best define Dubai. A must-not place when you visit Dubai is the Address Beach Resort. The resort has an infinity pool 964 feet above ground level.

18. Amankila Resort, Bali

A shot taken at Amankila Resort in Bali. Photo: @Amankila

Location: Jl. Raya Manggis, Manggis, Kec. Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia

Jl. Raya Manggis, Manggis, Kec. Manggis, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80871, Indonesia Contacts: +62 363 41333/ amankila@aman.com

One of Aman Group's hotels is the Amankila Resort in Bali. It is located on a lush hilltop with a secluded beach and an infinity pool. The pool is inspired by the Balinese paddy fields. Did you know Amankila means peaceful hill? Amankila Resort is among Bali’s most exclusive resorts.

17. Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, Anguilla

A shot taken at Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa in Anguilla. Photo: @Zemi Beach House

Location: Shoal Bay East, West Indies 2640, Anguilla

Shoal Bay East, West Indies 2640, Anguilla Contact: +1 264-584-0001

Hidden away in a coastal area covered by coconut palms and exotic vegetation, Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa revolutionises elite accommodation. It features an infinity pool surrounded by chaises inclined toward the ocean.

16. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, Mexico

A shot taken at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal in Mexico. Photo: @Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal

Location: Cam. del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

Cam. del Mar 1, Pedregal, 23455 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico Contacts: +52 624 163 4300/ 844-733-7342

The oceanfront of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal was intended to mirror Mexico’s rich Spanish past. The facility features thatched roofs and a hacienda-style patio complete with a large, towering, and cascading pool.

15. Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul

A view of the pool at Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. Photo: @Ciragan Palace Kempinski Istanbul

Location: Ciragan Caddesi 32, Istanbul

Ciragan Caddesi 32, Istanbul Contacts: +90 212 326 46 46/ reservationoffice.ciraganpalace@kempinski.com

This hotel is part of the Kempinski chain of hotels. The Ciragan Palace Hotel in Istanbul is as grand as they come. The hotel is located in a former Ottoman sultan’s residence. It has luxurious rooms with exhilarating views and eleven imperial suites with access to helipads. The central attraction of the luxurious hotel is the state-of-the-art infinity pool that allows you to view the Bosphorus Strait.

14. Villa Honegg, Switzerland

The infinity pool at Villa Honegg in Switzerland. Photo: @Hotel Villa Honegg

Location: Honegg, 6373 Ennetbürgen, Switzerland

Honegg, 6373 Ennetbürgen, Switzerland Contacts: +41 41 618 32 00/ info@villa-honegg.ch

Villa Honegg has a heated outdoor infinity pool overlooking the gorgeous Lake Lucerne. The picturesque villa is surrounded by the Alps. Villa Honegg in Switzerland is nicknamed The Stairway to Heaven.

13. Kura Boutique Hotel, Costa Rica

A shot taken at Kura Boutique Hotel in Costa Rica. Photo: @KURÀ

Location: Private Rd Puntarenas Uvita de Osa, Costa Rica

Private Rd Puntarenas Uvita de Osa, Costa Rica Contacts: +1 844 783-4507 (Toll-Free)/ +506 4040-0417

This adult-only luxury paradise is located in a tropical mountain ridge in Costa Rica. Kura Boutique Hotel consists of eight one-bedroom villas with ceiling-to-floor windows. The hotel also has a sublime nineteen-metre saltwater infinity pool adjacent to a poolside bar and a lounge.

12. Alila Villas Uluwatu, Bali

A shot taken at Alila Villas Uluwatu in Bali. Photo: @Alila Villas Uluwatu

Location: Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia Contacts: +62 361 848 2166/ uluwatu@alilahotels.com

Located on top of limestone cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Alila Villas Hotel is guaranteed to provide you with exhilarating scenery. The hotel has luxurious and environmentally friendly one-bedroom villas designed in Balinese traditional architecture. The hotel has a 300-foot outdoor infinity pool hovering above the Indian Ocean.

11. The Oberoi Udaivilas, India

A shot taken at The Oberoi Udaivilas in India. Photo: @The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur

Location: HMGC+VVV, Badi-Gorela-Mulla Talai Rd, Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001, India

HMGC+VVV, Badi-Gorela-Mulla Talai Rd, Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Pichola, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001, India Contacts: 1800-108-0606/ reservations@oberoigroup.com

Located in Udaipur, India, the Oberoi Udaivilas Hotel spreads over 50 acres. It features enchanting architecture inspired by the palace of Rajasthan. The resort also features an impressive golden stone palace with beautifully manicured gardens. Its focal point is a centrally placed infinity pool surrounded by luxury suites.

10. TWA Hotel, New York

The rooftop infinity pool at TWA Hotel, New York. Photo: @TWA Hotel

Location: 1 Idlewild Dr, Queens, NY 11430, United States

1 Idlewild Dr, Queens, NY 11430, United States Contacts: +1 212-806-9000/ info@twahotel.com

The unique thing about TWA Hotel is that it is located inside a decommissioned airport terminal. It is situated inside John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City. It opened on 15 May 2019 and has a beautiful infinity pool that gives you the chance to lie back and watch planes.

9. The Cambrian Hotel, Switzerland

The view of The Cambrian Hotel in Switzerland. Photo: @The Cambrian Adelboden

Location: Dorfstrasse 7 CH-3715 Adelboden

Dorfstrasse 7 CH-3715 Adelboden Contacts: +41 33 673 83 83/ info@thecambrianadelboden.com

Nestled in the Swiss Alps at the foot of the Tschentenalp, The Cambrian Hotel Adelboden is a prime destination for alpine adventurers. It is only six minutes away from the Adelboden Ski gondolas. It features a two-thousand-foot spa and a heated outdoor infinity pool with stunning mountain views.

8. Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

A view of Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti in Tanzania. Photo: @Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania

Location: Four Seasons Rd, Serengeti 02002, Tanzania

Four Seasons Rd, Serengeti 02002, Tanzania Contacts: +1-800-819-5053/ +255 768 981 981

The Four Seasons Safari Lodge has a jaw-dropping infinity pool that looks over a watering hole. It provides a front-row seat from which you can watch elephants taking a daytime sip. You can also view multiple other animals in the Serengeti.

7. The Library, Koh Samui, Thailand

A view of the pool at The Library, Koh Samui in Thailand. Photo: @The Library

Location: 14/1 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320, Thailand

14/1 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach, Bophut, Koh Samui, Suratthani 84320, Thailand Contacts: +66 (0) 77 422 767-8/ rsvn@thelibrarysamui.com

If you prefer your pools to have a little emotional dash, you can’t go wrong with The Library’s scarlet pool on Koh Samui. The infinity pool kinda reminds you of the Red Sea. A collage of yellow, orange, and deep red tiles makes the water appear blood-red.

6. Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London

The infinity pool at Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in London. Photo: @Shangri-La The Shard, London

Location: 31 St Thomas Street, London SE1 9QU, United Kingdom

31 St Thomas Street, London SE1 9QU, United Kingdom Contacts: (44 20) 7234 8000/ london@shangri-la.com

The ritzy Shangri-La Hotel is only two minutes away from the London tube station. Located in the Iconic Shard Tower, the hotel occupies floors 34 through to the 52-second floor. Apart from having ceiling-to-floor windows that allow you to view London from every room, the hotel is home to the second-highest infinity pool in Europe.

5. Grace Santorini, Greece

A view of the pool at Grace Santorini. Photo: @gracesantorinihotel

Location: Imerovigli, Santorini, 84700 Greece

Imerovigli, Santorini, 84700 Greece Contact: +302286021300

Grace Santorini is one of the Santorini hotels with infinity pools. The hotel is a premium boutique hotel built into a rocky outcrop of a volcano in the hamlet of Imerovigli. Grace Santorini houses the island’s finest infinity pool that soars above the caldera. Once you take a dip in this outstanding 22-meter swimming pool, the line between you and the sea disappears.

4. Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore

A view of the infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore. Photo: @Marina Bay Sands

Location: 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956 Contacts: +65 6688 8826/ box_office@marinabaysands.com

Apart from being one of the most iconic hotels in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands Hotel is home to the world's largest rooftop infinity pool. It is set upon a surfboard tower complex, which hangs 57 stories above ground. You get an unparalleled view of Singapore City from this spot.

3. One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

A view of the One & Only Reethi Rah in The Maldives. Photo: @One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

Location: Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Malé 08440, Maldives

Reethi Rah, North Malé Atoll, Malé 08440, Maldives Contacts: +960 664 8800/ reservations@oneandonlyreethirah.com

The One & Only Reethi Rah in The Maldives offers unprecedented privacy and transcendent luxury. This property is a superb all-villa resort in the Maldives. The resort’s adults-only Lap Pool is eye-catching. It extends out into the lagoon and evokes the sensation of floating into the ocean.

2. Belmond Hotel Caruso, Italy

A view of the Belmond Hotel Italy at dusk. Photo: @Caruso, A Belmond Hotel

Location: Piazza San Giovanni del Toro 2, 84010 Ravello (SA), Italy

Piazza San Giovanni del Toro 2, 84010 Ravello (SA), Italy Contacts: +39 0185 2353 90/ +39 089 858 801

The Belmond Hotel Caruso is Italy's most elegant and exclusive hotel. Set up in an eleventh-century palace on a hill overlooking Ravello and the Mediterranean Sea, its majestic infinity pool seems to flow directly into the sea below. This historical location is a must-visit.

1. Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia

Views from the Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia. Photo: @Hanging Gardens of Bali, Ubud, Indonesia (modified by author)

Location: Buahan, Payangan 80571, Kabupaten Gianyar - Bali, Indonesia

Buahan, Payangan 80571, Kabupaten Gianyar - Bali, Indonesia Contact: +62 361 982 700/ +62 811 3800 988

The Hanging Gardens of Bali is a luxury resort located North of Ubud. The dream destination is nestled secretly in serene and exotic jungle surroundings. The services and facilities available are breathtaking. The private infinity pools are among the most notable facilities. Imagine having an infinity pool you do not have to share with other guests! How cool!

What are the disadvantages of infinity pools?

The biggest limitation of infinity pools is the price of installation that is quite high. Installation can cost tens of thousands of dollars. The maintenance costs are also high.

Do infinity pools lose a lot of water?

Yes, infinity edge pools are notorious for high water loss through evaporation. If you are looking for designs for an infinity pool for a backyard, you must ensure you have a good supply of water.

What is the difference between an endless pool and an infinity pool?

Infinity edge pools cost more in water because they cannot be covered, so more evaporates. They also use more energy to power the massive pumps than endless pools.

Can you swim off an infinity pool?

You cannot. Infinity pools are safe because the infinity edge is just an optical illusion.

Are there hotels with infinity pools in Ghana?

Yes, there are. You can find one at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

How do infinity pools work?

Infinity pools have hidden edges, meaning that most of the water is contained the same way as traditional pools. The extra inch of water that is not contained hides the wall and creates an illusion of infinity.

What are the benefits of an infinity pool?

Infinity pools are stunning, suitable for sloppy areas, and offer design versatility. They also add value to a property.

Infinity pools are known for their infinite horizon or lost horizon. They are an elegant option for people looking to have the benefits of a pool but with a next-level look of sophistication.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

