Are you in Ghana and looking for the best recreational opportunities for you and your family? The Legon Botanical Gardens is a wonderful and vibrant playground for people of all ages where nature and entertainment meet. The garden offers a variety of recreational opportunities to the general public. It also has a colourful first-rate playground for kids and a rope walk session for them, as well as friendly staff.

Photo: @LegonBotanicalgardens (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Legon Botanical Gardens is an outdoor recreation centre in Accra, Ghana, with a natural outdoor space with lakes, canopy walks and a playground. Its primary mission is to foster an environment in which people can interact with nature to promote transformation within themselves and the world.

Legon Botanical Garden location

The facility is situated at Agbogba Junction, off Atomic Haatso main road, only a few minutes from the major entrance to the University of Ghana.

The digital Address to the facility is GA-575-2433

Their other contacts are:

Mobile number: +233(0)262 366 167 or (0) 552 880 908

Email address: info@legonbotanicalgardens.com

Legon Botanical Garden’s activities

The activities at Legon Botanical Gardens are designed for people of all ages. Everyone can learn, have fun, and gain valuable experience. The following are the activities offered at the facility.

1. Children's playground

Playtime is important for all children. Legon Botanical Garden’s playground is specifically designed for children, offering them enjoyable, secure, and energizing personal interaction with the environment around them.

2. High rope course

The high ropes course is a 52-obstacle challenge course divided into four routes, each with 13 obstacles. You make your journey through a sequence of platforms linked by rope, wood, and cable, each with its challenge.

3. Canoeing

Visit Legon Botanical Gardens and enjoy the thrill of the water by riding in a canoe. You'll also have to sail around gorgeous islands and peninsulas that serve as a haven for birds and their pals, the Monitor Lizards.

4. Canopy walkway

The canopy walkway is a 588-foot-long aerial footpath. It is made up of five raised bridges that differ in both length and experience. The walkway provides an aerial outlook of the gardens and its environs.

5. Events in the woodlands

If you have special events, such as weddings, picnics, birthday parties, and many others, you can visit this tranquil setting of Legon Botanical Gardens and host them.

6. Bird watching

The Legon Botanical Gardens possesses one of Accra's highest densities of nesting Yellow-billed kites. It also provides an excellent breeding habitat for a variety of other intriguing bird species.

7. Fishing

Fishing in the Vaughan Dam is a fantastic method to get out of the house, clear your mind, and relax. Follow the directions provided by the facility, and you'll be pulling fish from the water sources like a champ in no time!

8. Cycling

Riding a bicycle through the Legon Botanical Gardens is an unforgettable experience. The tranquil atmosphere allows you to exercise with your relatives and friends far from the city's hustle and bustle life.

Legon Botanical Gardens' operating hours and days

Legon Botanical Gardens' opening time is 8 a.m. throughout the week along with public holidays and weekends. Monday through Friday, the facility closes at 5 p.m.

Legon Botanical Gardens closing time over the weekend and public holidays is 6 p.m. The last entry for the day is at 4.30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends and public holidays, the last entry is at 5 p.m.

Note: Its offices are officially closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Legon Botanical Gardens' prices

If you want to visit Legon Botanical Gardens, the current rates for their activities are as listed below.

Activities GH¢ Children’s playground GH¢ 25 Canoe ride Temporarily closed for maintenance Adult’s canopy walkway GH¢ 30 Children’s canopy walkway GH¢ 25 2 routes high rope course GH¢ 50 4 routes high rope course GH¢ 80 Biking - visit the facility with your bike GH¢ 20 Fishing - carry along your fishing rod GH¢ 30 Bird watching - carry your binoculars GH¢ 30 Model photoshoot GH¢ 200 Photoshoot GH¢ 300 Wedding shoot GH¢ 300 Other photoshoots Contact office 4 hours video shoot GH¢ 900 8 hours video shoot GH¢ 1,500 4 hours of drone / UAV GH¢ 300 1-hour Shoot on CW / HRC per facility GH¢ 300 30-minute shoot on a canoe ride GH¢ 50 Dogs - per dog Note: All dogs must be kept on a leash at all times, and owners must have poop collectors GH¢ 20 A fire such as a grill, burner, and many more - per one GH¢ 100 Food Contact office

It's also worth noting that there may be extra fees for picnics and group programs. Please contact the office if you require any additional information. You might be as well asking yourself this hard question.

How much is the entry fee for Legon Botanical Gardens?

The facility charges the same amount of money for both children and adults except for the entry and playground package for children. Legon Botanical Gardens’ gate fee is as follows;

Entry fee for adults and children per person - GH¢ 20

Entry and playground package per child - GH¢ 30

Restaurants near Legon Botanical Gardens

Is there a restaurant at Legon Botanical Gardens? Legon Botanical Gardens’ restaurant is not available but it does have a snack bar near the entrance and is surrounded by various hotels. Some of them include;

1. Lasu Lo Steakhouse Gh restaurant – located approximately 1.1 miles from Legon Botanical Gardens.

2. Maxmart - A&c Square restaurants – located 1.2 miles from the facility.

3. Santoku restaurants – located 3.2 miles from Legon Botanical Gardens.

4. The Venue restaurants – located 3.2 miles from the facility.

5. DNR Turkish restaurant – located 2.5 miles from the facility.

6. Georgies Cocktail Bar & Grill restaurant – located 2.3 miles from the facility.

7. Royal Jade restaurant – located 2.3 miles from Legon Botanical.

8. Jasmine's Cafe & Restaurant – located 2.3 miles from the facility.

9. Filli B's Garden Grill – located 2.6 miles from Legon Botanical Gardens.

10. Vixie's Delicacies – located 3.9 miles from the facility.

Who owns Legon Botanical Gardens?

The facility was founded in 1950 and is owned by the University of Ghana. It is managed by both Mulch Company Ltd and the Department of Botany.

The Legon Botanical Gardens is an outdoor recreation centre located at Agbogba Junction, off Atomic Haatso main road, only a few minutes from the major entrance to the University of Ghana. It offers various recreational activities such as children’s playground, high rope walk, canoeing, canopy walking, bird watching, cycling and fishing.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring the major rivers in Ghana and their location. Rivers in Ghana enhance the country's beauty and play an important role in the country's ecosystem. Ghana has periodic rivers, exotic episodic, and permanent.

In Ghana, rivers support a variety of agricultural economic activities, along with irrigation. Locals fish and mine in the streams as well. Some rivers have dams that produce energy while also serving as tourist attractions and recreation centres.

Source: YEN.com.gh